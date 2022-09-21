Read full article on original website
Before Mikhail Gorbachev's death, a close friend said the former USSR president was 'upset' at the state of Russia and felt his 'life's work' was ruined
Mikhail Gorbachev helped end the Cold War and usher in a new age of warmer relationships between Moscow and the West.
Ukraine has allegedly captured one of Russia's most advanced aerial electronic warfare pods
In yet another victory for U.S. intelligence, Ukrainian forces have allegedly captured an aerial electronic warfare pod from a crashed Russian Su-30SM fighter aircraft in almost a pretty good condition, The Drive reported. The pod was found as the Ukrainian forces have been pushing back against the Russian offense in the east and south parts of the country.
Russian oligarchs are offering to give Ukraine some of their money in exchange for exemptions from Western sanctions, report says
Western countries sanctioned Russian oligarchs over Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Some tried to get out of the sanctions by offering money to Ukraine, the Financial Times reported. Ukraine appears to be against the idea, saying the point of sanctions is to "stop the war." Some Russian businessman sanctioned by the...
Zelensky says it’s ‘not even possible’ that Trump did not recognize Putin threat
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he was surprised by former President Trump’s continued praise of Russian President Vladimir Putin even after Moscow invaded Ukraine, given how much information Trump was privy to about the fellow world leader. “I believe he had enough time, plenty of time, to understand who...
Russian think tank offers $16,000 bounty for the capture 'by any means' necessary of a robotic vehicle deployed in Ukraine
A Russian think tank is offering a $16,000 bounty for the THeMIS robotic vehicle. It was recently delivered to Ukraine, where it's reportedly used to transport wounded civilians. The think tank, CAST, told Insider it wanted to produce such a system for the Russian military. A Moscow think tank with...
Nuclear War 'Already a Given' Says Russian TV: 'Everyone Will Be Destroyed'
The Russian state TV host agreed with Vladimir Putin that Russia would be prepared to use nuclear weapons if they felt it was necessary to defend their country.
Top Russian Commander of Invading Army Captured by Ukraine—Report
Ukrainian media outlets and social media users have speculated that a top Russian commander has been captured as Kyiv's counteroffensive against Moscow's forces gathers pace. Images and video shared on Twitter and Telegram purportedly show Lieutenant General Andrei Sychevoi among a group of Russian troops handcuffed on their knees with one social media user saying they were near Balakliya, in the Kharkiv region.
You can run but you can't hide: Russian tank tries to lay low…only for drone to obliterate it with bombs – as Ukraine says nearby troops are surrendering
This is the moment a Ukrainian drone destroyed a Russian tank in the south of the country, as Putin's military continues to suffer punishing losses. Video captured on Friday in the Kherson region shows the drone dropping at least six bombs on the tank after it tried to hide in the corner of a field.
Russian Force Won't Return From Mission Fearing Ukraine Deployment: Report
Ukrainian intelligence officials say Russian troops in Kazakhstan don't "want to replenish the composition of the occupation contingent" in Ukraine.
Playboy Model Accuses U.S. of Using Ukraine to 'Strong-Arm' Putin
"America cares so little about the fate of Ukraine that it gambles Ukraine being leveled as a result of the strong-arming against Putin," Jessica Vaugn said.
Russia Missile Launch Goes Spectacularly Wrong in Video
The missile deviated off-course, and hit a district in the Russian city of Belgorod, Ukraine's military said.
What Happens to Russia After It Loses?
With reports of Russian troops fleeing like “Olympic sprinters,” leaving behind weapons, crashing their tanks into trees, and turning over more than 3,000 square kilometers of previously held territory to Ukraine, it is only natural to ask: How bad can it get for Russia?. Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy...
americanmilitarynews.com
Video: Ukraine blows up Russian missile site in huge explosion that’s spread across the world
In a prelude to their counter-offensive against Russian-held Kharkiv, Ukrainian forces destroyed a Russian surface-to-air (SAM) missile site in a huge explosion this week. Footage of the strike has gone viral, with it being viewed hundreds of thousands of times around the world. On Wednesday, the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense...
Ukraine is launching shells filled with flyers telling Russian troops they're 'cannon fodder' to convince them to give up
Ukrainian troops are launching shells filled with flyers to convince Russian troops to surrender. The move comes as Russia struggles to maintain its hold in Ukraine amid a Ukrainian counteroffensive. "Russians use you as cannon fodder. Your life doesn't mean anything for them," the flyers said. Ukrainian forces in Kyiv...
Putin’s bodyguards look agitated as Russian leader briefly steps out of his bulletproof car to greet crowd – highlighting Kremlin’s fear of assassination
The sheer alarm shown by Vladimir Putin’s armed bodyguards when he made an 'impromptu' stop to greet a crowd shows their fears of an assassination attempt against the warmonger Kremlin leader. Putin was out of his official bulletproof Aurus limousine for no more than 15 seconds in what may...
Ukraine Sinks Russian Barge 'Loaded With Weapons, Equipment': Military
The Ukrainian military says that it destroyed a Russian barge carrying weapons, military equipment and troops in an embattled area of the Dnipro River. Ukraine's Operational Command South said in a Facebook post on Monday that a Russian barge attempting to move the troops and supplies across the river near the city of Nova Kakhovka had joined a growing Russian "underwater fleet" after being hit in a Ukrainian attack.
Defense One
Air Force Secretary: ‘China Would be Making an Enormous Mistake to Invade Taiwan’
One day after President Joe Biden said the U.S. would defend Taiwan militarily, his Air Force secretary issued a stern warning to Beijing: Don’t do it. Frank Kendall said Chinese leaders should look no further than Russia’s botched attempt to take over Ukraine to see why an invasion of Taiwan would not be easy and would have severe consequences.
Now It’s 65 Russian Officials Demanding Putin’s Ouster
Just days after Russian officials in St. Petersburg and Moscow openly called for President Vladimir Putin to give up power, the tally of elected officials demanding the Russian leader’s ouster has jumped to 65. That’s according to Kseniya Torstryem, one of the St. Petersburg deputies who is collecting signatures for the initiative. Now, municipal deputies from Samara, Yakutsk, Veliky Novgorod, and Voronezh have also joined the appeal. In an interview with the independent investigative outlet Verstka, some of the deputies in Moscow who launched the effort said they understand perfectly well that they won’t get a positive response from the Russian government. (The district council in St. Petersburg that first took the initiative and called for Putin to be tried for treason is already set to be dissolved on orders of a city court, and one of its members has been hit with a fine for “discrediting” the powers that be.) “We could’ve asked Putin for many things all these years—reform, adherence to the constitution, we also asked him to release [Alexei] Navalny. But it seems that after Feb. 24 there’s no point asking for anything other than his departure,” said Timofei Nikolayev, a municipal deputy in Moscow. Another municipal representative, Olga Shtatskaya, told Verstka that a “haze” had swallowed up the country that must be destroyed. She said she had “a bit of regret that we didn’t think to do this sooner.”
This Is What ‘Mobilization’ That Russians Keep Talking About Actually Means
Russian tanks and military vehicles drive down Tverskaya street during the Red Square Victory Day Parade rehearsals on May 4, 2022 in Moscow, Russia. Contributor/Getty ImagesThe term 'mobilization' isn't a general one for Russia, it is far more specific and could have major consequences for the war in Ukraine.
Vladimir Putin’s ‘Iron Doll’ says Russia should have nuked Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral
A Russian propagandist has claimed Vladimir Putin should have nuked Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral, while all the “best people” were gathered in London. Olga Skabeyeva, dubbed the Kremlin’s “Iron Doll”, made the claims on Monday during a discussion with Andrey Gurulev, a military commander and Member of the State Duma.
