mocoshow.com
Beyond MoCo: Maryland Agencies to Treat Parts of Potomac River for Black Fly Control on September 27
The Maryland Department of Agriculture (MDA) — in partnership with the Maryland Department of Natural Resources — will treat a targeted area of the Potomac River near Harpers Ferry, West Virginia, as part of a pilot program to control black fly populations in the area. Treatment is scheduled for 10 a.m. September 27, 2022.
NBC Washington
Severe Thunderstorm Watch Expires for DC Area
A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect until 7 p.m. on Sunday for Washington, D.C., and surrounding suburbs in Maryland and Virginia, according to the National Weather Service. The watch applies to Prince George's and Charles counties in Maryland, along with the City of Alexandria, Fairfax and Prince William counties...
WGAL
Bright light streaks across the sky in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware
A bright light streaked across the sky in south-central Pennsylvania Saturday night, generating reports of possible meteors, comets and even UFOs, but the object wasn't any of those. Viewers sent dozens of emails, photos and videos of the object to WGAL. There were even sightings in parts of Maryland and...
Hurricane Ian expected to quickly strengthen, and impacts to Virginia are likely
Tropical Storm Ian continues to churn in the waters between South America and Haiti/Dominican Republic Saturday evening. This storm is expected to continue to intensify over the next several days as it travels northwards.
Feds Declare Invasive Nutria Eradicated from Maryland Coastline
According to the United States Fish & Wildlife Service (USFWS), the state of Maryland is finally free from one of its most destructive invasive pests. Introduced to the Delmarva Peninsula in the 1940s for the commercial fur market, large semi-aquatic rodents known as nutria have been wreaking havoc on Maryland’s coastal ecosystem for decades. After 20 years of collaborative efforts aimed at doing away with the destructive rodent once and for all, officials with the USFWS, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Wildlife Services, and the Maryland Department of Natural Resources say they’ve finally won the war against the orange-toothed, rat-like critter—at least on Maryland’s eastern shore.
Bay Net
Maryland State Record Albacore Caught In Atlantic Ocean
OCEAN CITY, Md. – Thomas “Tad” Bodmer of Poolesville has been recognized by the Maryland Department of Resources as the new state record holder Atlantic Division for albacore, or long-fin tuna (Thunnus alalunga), with his 77-pound catch. Bodmer, a recent convert to saltwater fishing, was aboard the...
' Am I going to be next?' | Maryland prosecutor assembles students at high schools in the face of a surge of gun scares
CLARKSBURG, Md. — Montgomery County's top cop is struggling to stop a surge of gun scares at local high schools. State's Attorney John McCarthy is now trying something new. He's launching a series of gun violence prevention assemblies at every MCPS high school. The assemblies are unprecedented: 26 high...
fox5dc.com
1 killed, 1 injured in Southeast DC shooting
WASHINGTON - A man is dead, another is hurt after a shooting Saturday afternoon in Southeast, D.C. According to the Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to a shooting in the 4500 block of Benning Road around 5:40 p.m. on Saturday. Once there, officers discovered two men who had been shot.
West Virginia Relief Checks Of Up To $465 Sent This Week
Low-income West Virginia residents can expect cash relief this week. These checks are up to $465. The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources is giving out checks. It said supplemental payments are available for some residents. These locals are on the Low Income Energy Assistance Program (LIEAP). (source)
wvexplorer.com
Did the first teddy bear come from West Virginia?
WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. — Historians seem to agree that the first teddy bear in the U.S. was crafted by toymaker Morris Michtom, who was inspired by a 1902 panel cartoon that teased President Teddy Roosevelt for saving the life of a bear cub while hunting in Mississippi. However,...
WTOP
Strong thunderstorms possible in DC region on Sunday afternoon
A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect until 7 p.m. for the entire D.C. region. Increasing clouds throughout the day. Afternoon showers and potentially thunderstorms. Breezy, winds blowing 10-20 mph. Warmer temperatures, highs in the upper 70s. Clouds will increase throughout the day Sunday with showers arriving in the afternoon....
WTOP
‘Oh my God, they found her’: Fairfax Co. police ID remains found 20 years ago as teen who disappeared in ’75
For Fairfax County police, it was a mystery that had baffled investigators for more than two decades: the identity of the young woman whose remains were discovered in 2001 in the wooded area that is now Tysons, Virginia. For Veronique Duperly, it was a far longer and more painful mystery:...
WTOP
Scattered thunderstorms possible in DC region for Sunday evening
While previous severe weather watches have been cancelled, we’re keeping an eye out for scattered thunderstorms and high winds as we head into Sunday evening. Increasing clouds throughout the day. Afternoon showers and potentially thunderstorms. Breezy, winds blowing 10-20 mph. Warmer temperatures, highs in the upper 70s. On Sunday...
Bay Net
Firefighters Working To Contain Mulch Fire At St. Andrews Church Road Landfill
CALIFORNIA, Md. — We are receiving reports that crews from around Southern Maryland are working to contain a large mulch fire in St. Mary’s County. At approximately 11:41 a.m. on September 25, first responders were called to a reported structure fire in the area of St. Andrews Church Road.
fox5dc.com
DEA warns new street drug nitazene just as deadly as fentanyl
BETHESDA, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - A new drug that the DEA said is every bit as dangerous and deadly as fentanyl has authorities in D.C., Maryland, and Virginia very concerned. "It is extremely, extremely lethal and deadly," explained Jarod Forget, the special agent in charge of the DEA’s Washington division. "The drug cartels are continuing to change, and they’re evolving. They’re trying new chemicals, new drugs. We’ve seen a transition in how fentanyl is pedaled. Now, we’re seeing counterfeit pills and rainbow-colored fake pills that we’re seeing in our society, and now of course we’re seeing it in this new class of drug called nitazene."
Marylanders watch SpaceX rocket slide across the sky Saturday
BALTIMORE -- A mysterious object lit up the night sky in Maryland on Saturday night.It wasn't a bird or a plane—or even an asteroid.It was a rocket that had been launched from Florida around 7:30 p.m.The SpaceX Falcon 9 left the earth carrying 52 starling satellites from Cape Canaveral.The partially resuable launch vehicle was designed to carry crew and cargo into Earth's orbit and beyond, according to the SpaceX website.Reportedly, the mission went smoothly.
Overheard In D.C.: He Saw God At The Lincoln Memorial
Welcome back to Overheard in D.C., DCist’s weekly column of funny, strange, and poignant things that our readers and staff overhear and send in. We’ve been doing it since 2006. Check out the archives here. We can’t have Overheard in D.C. without your submissions! Email your Overheards to...
Coronavirus Active Case Trends: north central West Virginia recap for September 23
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – 12 News is producing a weekly look at the trends in active coronavirus cases in north central West Virginia. This recap is released on Fridays, and it shows how the number of active cases has changed from the previous Friday. For the purposes of this report, these recaps will focus on Barbour, […]
Fiona to bring strong winds to Chesapeake, east coast of Virginia
The combination of Hurricane Fiona passing well offshore near Bermuda tonight and a strong cold front driving through Virginia will create windy conditions along the Chesapeake Bay as well as near Virginia's coastline.
Bay Net
Calvert Man Sets Maryland Swordfish Record With Catch Off Ocean City
OCEAN CITY, Md. – Jeff Jacobs has been officially recognized by the Maryland Department of Natural Resources (DNR) as the new state record holder for the Atlantic Division 393-pound swordfish (Xiphias gladius) he caught in the canyons off the coast of Ocean City. Jacobs, 38, was on charter boat...
