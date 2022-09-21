ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, MD

Severe Thunderstorm Watch Expires for DC Area

A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect until 7 p.m. on Sunday for Washington, D.C., and surrounding suburbs in Maryland and Virginia, according to the National Weather Service. The watch applies to Prince George's and Charles counties in Maryland, along with the City of Alexandria, Fairfax and Prince William counties...
Feds Declare Invasive Nutria Eradicated from Maryland Coastline

According to the United States Fish & Wildlife Service (USFWS), the state of Maryland is finally free from one of its most destructive invasive pests. Introduced to the Delmarva Peninsula in the 1940s for the commercial fur market, large semi-aquatic rodents known as nutria have been wreaking havoc on Maryland’s coastal ecosystem for decades. After 20 years of collaborative efforts aimed at doing away with the destructive rodent once and for all, officials with the USFWS, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Wildlife Services, and the Maryland Department of Natural Resources say they’ve finally won the war against the orange-toothed, rat-like critter—at least on Maryland’s eastern shore.
Maryland State Record Albacore Caught In Atlantic Ocean

OCEAN CITY, Md. – Thomas “Tad” Bodmer of Poolesville has been recognized by the Maryland Department of Resources as the new state record holder Atlantic Division for albacore, or long-fin tuna (Thunnus alalunga), with his 77-pound catch. Bodmer, a recent convert to saltwater fishing, was aboard the...
1 killed, 1 injured in Southeast DC shooting

WASHINGTON - A man is dead, another is hurt after a shooting Saturday afternoon in Southeast, D.C. According to the Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to a shooting in the 4500 block of Benning Road around 5:40 p.m. on Saturday. Once there, officers discovered two men who had been shot.
West Virginia Relief Checks Of Up To $465 Sent This Week

Low-income West Virginia residents can expect cash relief this week. These checks are up to $465. The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources is giving out checks. It said supplemental payments are available for some residents. These locals are on the Low Income Energy Assistance Program (LIEAP). (source)
Did the first teddy bear come from West Virginia?

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. — Historians seem to agree that the first teddy bear in the U.S. was crafted by toymaker Morris Michtom, who was inspired by a 1902 panel cartoon that teased President Teddy Roosevelt for saving the life of a bear cub while hunting in Mississippi. However,...
Strong thunderstorms possible in DC region on Sunday afternoon

A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect until 7 p.m. for the entire D.C. region. Increasing clouds throughout the day. Afternoon showers and potentially thunderstorms. Breezy, winds blowing 10-20 mph. Warmer temperatures, highs in the upper 70s. Clouds will increase throughout the day Sunday with showers arriving in the afternoon....
Scattered thunderstorms possible in DC region for Sunday evening

While previous severe weather watches have been cancelled, we’re keeping an eye out for scattered thunderstorms and high winds as we head into Sunday evening. Increasing clouds throughout the day. Afternoon showers and potentially thunderstorms. Breezy, winds blowing 10-20 mph. Warmer temperatures, highs in the upper 70s. On Sunday...
DEA warns new street drug nitazene just as deadly as fentanyl

BETHESDA, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - A new drug that the DEA said is every bit as dangerous and deadly as fentanyl has authorities in D.C., Maryland, and Virginia very concerned. "It is extremely, extremely lethal and deadly," explained Jarod Forget, the special agent in charge of the DEA’s Washington division. "The drug cartels are continuing to change, and they’re evolving. They’re trying new chemicals, new drugs. We’ve seen a transition in how fentanyl is pedaled. Now, we’re seeing counterfeit pills and rainbow-colored fake pills that we’re seeing in our society, and now of course we’re seeing it in this new class of drug called nitazene."
Marylanders watch SpaceX rocket slide across the sky Saturday

BALTIMORE  -- A mysterious object lit up the night sky in Maryland on Saturday night.It wasn't a bird or a plane—or even an asteroid.It was a rocket that had been launched from Florida around 7:30 p.m.The SpaceX Falcon 9 left the earth carrying 52 starling satellites from Cape Canaveral.The partially resuable launch vehicle was designed to carry crew and cargo into Earth's orbit and beyond, according to the SpaceX website.Reportedly, the mission went smoothly.
Overheard In D.C.: He Saw God At The Lincoln Memorial

Welcome back to Overheard in D.C., DCist’s weekly column of funny, strange, and poignant things that our readers and staff overhear and send in. We’ve been doing it since 2006. Check out the archives here. We can’t have Overheard in D.C. without your submissions! Email your Overheards to...
Calvert Man Sets Maryland Swordfish Record With Catch Off Ocean City

OCEAN CITY, Md. – Jeff Jacobs has been officially recognized by the Maryland Department of Natural Resources (DNR) as the new state record holder for the Atlantic Division 393-pound swordfish (Xiphias gladius) he caught in the canyons off the coast of Ocean City. Jacobs, 38, was on charter boat...
DCist is the unofficial homepage of the District. We cover what matters to Washingtonians, whether that’s the latest piece of legislation before the D.C. Council or the best thing to order at the new restaurant around the corner.

