A woodsy castle on Orlando's Lake Mary Jane just hit the market
You hear a lot about castles in Central Florida. From the big one at the heart of Walt Disney World to the castle doctrine, it seems like redoubts and drawbridges are never far out of mind. Why not bring that extra bit of fortification home with you? This castle in...
This Florida Crystal Clear Spring Has Secret Caves And Pools & It’s Only $3 To Visit
As summer comes to an end, now is the perfect time to sneak in one last trip before the leaves start to turn, and we say goodbye to longer days and warmer nights. Rock Springs in Kelly Park is a beautiful oasis outside Orlando where you can wade in crystal clear swimming holes without having to make the trek to the Florida coast.
Orlando set to lose their heads over 'Six' at Dr. Phillips Center next month
This is the most uplifting news we've heard about queens in the past month
Disney’s Victoria & Albert’s $110 Price Increase Irks Diners
You might need to pack a fat wallet around if you’re going for dinner at Victoria & Albert’s at Disney World in Florida. Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa, where Victoria & Albert’s is located. After re-opening post-pandemic in July, the restaurant‘s cheapest option went from...
This pagoda house in DeLand is for sale now
Whether it's the proximity to so many amusement parks or simply too much sun, there's something in the air in Central Florida that makes people want to theme their homes. And all due respect to these DeLand homeowners, they really went for it when they built this pagoda-style home. The...
Dover Shores Shopping Center — A town unto itself
You would be forgiven for driving by the Dover Shores Shopping Center on Curry Ford Road and assuming it was just another strip mall. But there’s something special at Dover Shores. After we wrote several Community Paper stories about unique businesses located there, it became apparent that the Dover...
🍰Highest-rated dessert shops in Orlando, according to Tripadvisor
Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated dessert shops in Orlando on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed. [TRENDING: TRACK, MODELS, MORE: Central Florida in cone for projected Category 2 hurricane | Florida deputy struck,...
BIG UPDATE on the Orlando Airport Train to Disney World
There’s been a big update on the situation with the Brightline Train that’ll eventually take passengers around Orlando. We’ve been watching for updates on the train for a while. The train’s station at the Orlando International Airport’s NEW Terminal C is set to open in 2023, but where will the train’s path go from there? There had been some debate on the issue and Disney World ultimately canceled the plans to have a station in Disney Springs. Now we’ve got some more news on the plan.
Jar Joy Flavors are Back in Stock at Aldi Stores
Sanford, FL – To the delight of their fans across the country, Jar Joy announces, its Death By Chocolate and Raspberry Cheesecake flavors have returned to Aldi’s shelves nationwide. Jar Joy’s innovative line of multi-layered, individually portioned, premium desserts are popular options for people looking for a readily available premium, all-natural dessert with single-serving portion control without sacrificing quality or flavor.
Personal service, steaks and a party in Port Orange
At Daytona’s Steakhouse and Wine Bar, the food and drinks are unparalleled, the experience is second to none. Offering a menu that pops with inventive dishes and a drink that will rise in flames before your eyes, the revamped Port Orange steakhouse is sure to leave your taste buds satisfied and put a smile on your face.
Locally Owned and Operated French Cafe to Debut in Lake Mary
Co-owner Edwin Moore tells and his wife, co-owner Ewa Moore, are anticipating an October 16 grand-opening.
Fun Food Events for Sept 24-30: Bourbon, Oktoberfest, Zellwood Corn
Here are some quick tips for fun food events around Orlando this week, including Zellwood corn, bourbon and more. Field to Feast is back! The 8th Annual Edible Orlando Field to Feast Dinner featuring the Walt Disney World Chefs returns to Long & Scott Farms in Mt. Dora, Nov. 5, 2:30 – 5:30 p.m. Disney culinary stars set up outdoors, cooking and serving locally sourced dishes for a mix of country charm and culinary excellence. That paella up top is from a previous Field to Feast, but chefs always try to top themselves.
Brightline Expansion ‘Near’ Disney World, Universal Hits Major Milestone
Florida’s high-speed passenger rail service is one less bureaucratic hurdle away from providing transportation to Guests looking to experience Walt Disney World Resort and Universal Orlando Resort. Starting out by providing commuter service to the Southeast Corridor of the Sunshine State between Miami and West Palm Beach, the private...
Avanath Acquires Orlando Property for $63M
Noting the big jump in local rents, the investor plans to keep the 266-unit property affordable. Private real estate investment firm Avanath Capital Management has acquired mixed-use, mixed-income City View in Orlando, Fla. The distinctive, 266-unit property, which features 24,865 square feet of retail space, changed hands for $62.5 million. Marcus & Millichap Affordable Housing Advisors marketed the transaction.
Locally Owned and Operated Lounge to Debut in Melbourne
T Club will offer all kinds of teas, coffees, kombucha, kava, and kratom, and specifies that the establishment will not serve food.
Construction work for Hacienda Hills site to begin soon
Construction activity will begin soon for redevelopment of the former site of Hacienda Hills Country Club. The future Cordoba Recreation Area will bring new amenities to the location, including a resort-style pool, pickleball courts, corn toss, a pavilion, a walking path and open space accessible to all Villagers as well as a new postal station for nearby residents.
Five golf courses to shut down ahead of possible tropical event
Five golf courses in The Villages will be shut down ahead of a possible tropical event. The following courses will be closed as of Sunday:. The courses are being closed for the movement of water ahead of a possible tropical event next week. The movement of water provides additional room in retention ponds for potentially heavy rainfall.
PDQ opening Sunday in Winter Garden
PDQ, the award-winning fast-casual chicken restaurant, is opening its newest location in Winter Garden at Flamingo Crossings Town Center at 11 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 25. The location marks the ninth for PDQ in the Orlando area and 62nd overall for the brand. PDQ also has a location inside the Amway...
Will Hurricane Ian hit Orlando? Here’s the latest forecast track
Orlando, along with nearly all of the southern half of Florida, is in the National Hurricane Center’s forecast cone for Hurricane Ian, forecasters said. Although it is still several days away, the system is forecast to strengthen into a hurricane by Monday morning. A state of emergency is in effect for nearly the entire state. Here’s the latest forecast track including the so-called “spaghetti ...
