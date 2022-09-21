ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winston-salem, NC

Statesville Record & Landmark

Wake Forest tasked with solving the Clemson puzzle on Saturday in key ACC matchup

That’s the way No. 21 Wake Forest is looking at its chances to end a long losing streak to fifth-ranked Clemson. That chance is Saturday at Truist Field in a noon kickoff. The hype around the N.C. State game at Truist Field in November 2021 was big, and so is this one as the Tigers come to town with a 13-game win streak over the Demon Deacons.
CLEMSON, SC
extrainningsoftball.com

Patti Raduenz Departing as North Carolina A&T Head Coach

North Carolina A&T head coach Patti Raduenz is leaving her post, sources confirmed to Extra Inning Softball on Friday. Raduenz spent the last three seasons as the Aggies’ head coach after being hired in December 2019. She led the program to a 28-85 overall record during her tenure, with a 13-27 showing in conference play.
GREENSBORO, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

West Iredell beats Foard for first win

Using a great defensive performance and efficient offense, West Iredell (1-4, 1-1) defeated Fred T. Foard (0-5, 0-2) 26-8 in front of a homecoming crowd Friday night. The Warriors jumped out to an early lead on a 6-yard run by CJ Ferguson midway through the first quarter. They added to that lead on a 1-yard run by senior Eric “Bud” Dalton midway through the second.
STATESVILLE, NC
triad-city-beat.com

EDITOR’S NOTEBOOK: The ACC forsakes the Triad

Like Krispy Kreme, several thousand random New Yorkers and Fantasia Barrino, the Atlantic Coast Conference has officially moved from the Triad to Charlotte. The announcement came on Tuesday morning after a long deliberation in which Greensboro, the ACC’s current home, never really figured. And it’s a damn shame.
GREENSBORO, NC
WYFF4.com

Greenville HS football standout featured in national commercial

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Christian Henderson is just a high school sophomore. Already, the young man is making big waves. A defensive back for the Greenville High School Red Raiders, Henderson is the face of a new national commercial by Xenith, a Detroit-based manufacturer of football helmets and equipment. This...
GREENVILLE, SC
Statesville Record & Landmark

PHOTOS: West Iredell vs Fred T. Foard

Scenes from Friday night's high school football game between West Iredell and visiting Fred T. Foard. The Warriors captured their first win, beating the Tigers 26-8. It was also Matt Wilson's first win as West Iredell head coach. Photos by Jennifer Enos / sports@statesville.com.
STATESVILLE, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

PHOTOS: Statesville vs East Lincoln

Scenes from Friday night's high school football game between Statesville and visiting East Lincoln. The Mustangs prevailed 28-7 over the Greyhounds.
STATESVILLE, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

East Lincoln ‘D’ dominates in win over Statesville

East Lincoln remained undefeated Friday night, and its defense shined once again in a 28-7 Western Foothills Athletic Conference victory at Statesville. The Mustangs spent a lot of time in the Greyhounds’ backfield, dominating the offensive line and making nine tackles resulting in negative yards. “Their front four was...
STATESVILLE, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

St. Stephens spoils homecoming at North Iredell

OLIN—St. Stephens ran it way to a 21-7 victory over North Iredell on Friday night as the Indians relied mostly on a rushing attack that chewed up 191 yards of turf on their way to victory. Neither team scored in the second half, and the Raiders defense stepped up...
OLIN, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

ROUNDUP: West Iredell tops Statesville in boys soccer

West Iredell 1, Statesville 0 (OT) West Iredell secured its first Western Foothills Athletic Conference victory Wednesday by beating Statesville 1-0. The win snapped a four-game losing streak. Senior forward Taylor Gregory scored the winning goal in overtime on an assist from Josue Rodriguez. The Warriors (4-6, 1-4) outshot the...
STATESVILLE, NC
Old Gold Black

Wake Forest students are advised to be more respectful to their neighbors

Community members in neighborhoods around Wake Forest University have become frustrated with what they view as inconsiderate behavior from some off-campus Wake Forest students. According to Wake Forest’s Associate Dean of Student Conduct, Dr. Jim Settle, there’s been ongoing and increasing reports of off-campus student behavior. “The neighbors...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
restaurantclicks.com

Greensboro Restaurants You Should Be Dining At This Week

With a population of just over 200,000, Greensboro has a friendly small-town feel with a well-rounded cultural scene on par with any major metropolis. Greensboro’s forested and hilly surroundings supply the city with an amazing Bog Garden and The Greensboro Science Museum. Greensboro’s historic role in the American Revolution...
GREENSBORO, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Mooresville kicker using his leg to help raise money for Childhood Cancer

MOORESVILLE—September is National Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. Mooresville kicker Jacob Monsour is doing his part to make a difference in the fight against that pediatric disease. Monsour partnered with Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation for Childhood Cancer and is doing a “Kick for Cancer” campaign this season.
MOORESVILLE, NC
WBTW News13

Fight between student, administrator at North Carolina high school caught on camera

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Guilford County Schools leader is addressing a video circulating on social media showing an administrator getting punched in the face. “That type of behavior is not acceptable in our schools, period,” said Mike Richey, GCS emergency management director. It happened inside a Ragsdale High School classroom Wednesday afternoon, according […]
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
moneyinc.com

The 20 Best Things to Do in Winston Salem

German-speaking Moravians created Winston Salem, which was founded in the 1700s. Winston Salem is home to Salem Institution, the nation’s oldest women’s college, founded in 1772. The City’s population is about 400,000, but it is nonetheless filled with parks, breweries, cafes, and art galleries. For history aficionados,...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

1 hit in Lexington, taken to hospital, police say

LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A pedestrian was hit by a car on Thursday night and taken to the hospital, according to the Lexington Police Department. The pedestrian was hit around 8:45 p.m. and has non-life-threatening injuries. There is no word on any possible charges at this time. This is a developing story.
LEXINGTON, NC

