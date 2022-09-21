Read full article on original website
WCIA
Oktoberfest brings Champaign beer and fun
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — What place in downtown Champaign gathers all your favorite local brewers, most sought-after food trucks and a group of fun dancers in dirndl or lederhosen?. You don’t want to miss the 9th Oktoberfest under the big tents in the parking lot near Neil and Washington...
smilepolitely.com
Weekender: September 23-25
Eat a chicken sammich, Watson’s food truck, 4 to 9 p.m., $12. Watson’s Shack and Rail food truck will be parked at the Rose Bowl Tavern in Urbana this Friday night for PYGMALION 2022. Watson’s chicken sandwich has a tasty herb mayo that goes great with the house-made pickles. I like to order my chicken fried, but you can also have it grilled. (AB)
chambanamoms.com
Champaign Women New Owners of Downtown Plant Store
Like most things in life, timing is everything. For friends Kristyn McReaken and Riley Ramirez, the timing was right for the pair to buy Plantify, a houseplant store in downtown Champaign. The two took official ownership of Plantify on Aug. 15, renamed the store Planted, and are excited to see...
smilepolitely.com
Country Fair is a massive lot of untapped potential
With the recent news that the CVS at the Country Fair Shopping Center in West Champaign is set to close on October 3rd, there are questions about the future of the shopping complex. If you’ve ever driven by or visited Country Fair, you’ll know that it largely resembles a massive empty parking lot with a Big Lots and a handful of other discount stores. Located near at the intersection of Springfield and Mattis Avenues, this unsightly shopping center is in close proximity to a large residential area with a number of homes and apartment complexes as well as another large strip mall, the Round Barn Shopping Center.
ADM teams up with Decatur church to fight hunger
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — ADM and St. Paul’s Lutheran Church are teaming up to combat world hunger and provide meals to those in need. The two organizations will be hosting a team-specific Feed My Starving Children MobilePack event this Saturday at the church, located at 1 Bachrach Court. ADM plans to have 230 volunteers pack […]
wmay.com
Danville, IL Ranks as One of the Poorest Big Cities in the Country
Large cities and metropolitan areas have long been hubs of economic activity and prosperity in the United States. Large employers that can pay enough to attract top talent from around the country often have operations in places like Austin, Chicago, New York, and San Francisco. As a result, these cities, and many others like them, have a high concentration of high-income residents. But while some American cities stand out for the economic opportunity they offer, many others are notable for the opposite reason.
Accidental fire displaces one person
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A person is displaced after a fire in their home, which firefighters said started from cooking. Around 9:45 p.m., the Champaign Fire Department arrived at a home at 1707 Carolyn Drive and put out a fire primarily contained in the kitchen. Once firefighters were on the scene, they reported smoke coming […]
WAND TV
Mattoon Fire crews dispatched to structure fire at Lee's Famous Recipe
MATTOON, Ill. (WAND)- The Mattoon Fire Department responded to Lee's Famous Recipe for a report of a structure fire Friday afternoon. According to the department, crews were dispatched to the establishment located at 800 Charleston Avenue around 3:01 p.m. Crews arrived on scene at 3:04 p.m. to find heavy smoke...
Firefighters on scene at Rantoul fire
RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — Firefighters are responding to a fire on Embassy Row. It is an active scene but no flames are visible to our crews. The fire chief said it was kitchen fire. Residents were not home at the time. Three cats were but they were rescued and are now safe. This is a […]
Central Illinois Proud
Children’s cars catch eye of Bloomington
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Children’s power wheel cars are taking the City of Bloomington by storm. Toy vehicles have been parked in a Bloomington parking lot off Clinton Street near Schooner’s Bar for at least the past month. According to Bloomington Police and local residents, it started...
Illinois Basketball: Future top 100 recruit visits Illini
While the Illinois basketball coaching staff is focusing on the micro, they also have the ability to focus on the macro. The Illini class of 2023 and 2024 have a chance to pull in some special talent. 2023 is already bringing Illinois a great forward in Amani Hansberry. He will be a huge asset to the program for years to come.
25newsnow.com
STI cases up locally, following nationwide trend
(25 News Now) - Case numbers are up nationally for sexually transmitted infections, and the numbers in Central Illinois are following suit. Doctors say the rise can be attributed, at least partially, to the COVID-19 pandemic, when resources for treating and testing for STI’s were harder to come by. New preliminary CDC data says there were 2.5 million cases of the most prevalent STI’s nationwide in 2021.
thechampaignroom.com
Here we go again: Illini fans, brace for impact
Bret Bielema’s Illini accomplish something that has not been done since 2011, finishing with a perfect record of (3-0) in non-conference play. The fan-favorite label “trap game” against Chattanooga turned out to be nothing more than a Illini showcase on both sides of the ball. The final score of 31-0 provided a snapshot into comprehensive beatdown, as the Illini played another football game on a day other than Saturday.
Two sons die from addiction, a mother brings awareness
TUSCOLA, Ill. (WCIA) — After one of her sons died from a heroin addiction, a mother thought, I have to do something to bring awareness. Little did she know another one of her sons would also lose his battle with addiction. Linda Scribner started a non-profit called “Be Respectful and Vastly Educated” or (Be Brave) […]
foxillinois.com
Central Illinois murder suspect arrested in Chicago
CHICAGO (WICS/WRSP) — One of the men who was wanted for the connection to the murder Arrion McClelland has been arrested in Chicago. The Decatur Police Department says Kyle Escoe,18, was located and arrested on an outstanding warrant in Chicago on Thursday. Escoe is currently being held at a...
Police: Church vandalized overnight
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign Police confirmed Friday morning that a church was vandalized overnight. Joe Lamberson, Champaign Police Public Information Officer, said an unknown suspect shattered the glass door on the front of a church located on Glen Park Drive near Mattis Avenue. He added that church leadership was contacted and is working to […]
Herald & Review
What you missed this week in notable Decatur and Macon County crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Herald and Review. (13) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
WSPY NEWS
Former Plano man, current Sandwich man has faced multiple charges by various Illinois police agencies
When he was arrested in Sandwich on Wednesday, police around the state of Illinois knew who they were chasing. WSPY News has uncovered that Shamario Brown has been arrested numerous times and has been able to beat some charges. He has been in and out of jail or prison. Many...
WAND TV
Deputies: Alleged pipe bomb found in Urbana man's backpack
URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - Deputies arrested a man who allegedly had a pipe bomb in a backpack. The News-Gazette reported, William D. Meek, 45, was arrested on Wednesday by the Champaign County Sheriff's Office after deputies found what appeared to them to be an explosive device. According to the department,...
Thomasboro school lifts lockdown after woman’s arrest
THOMASBORO, Ill. (WCIA) — A Champaign County School spent the last two days operating in a lockdown after a woman was arrested with a gun nearby. Brittany Baker was taken into custody on Tuesday for having a gun at West Side Park in Thomasboro less than half a mile away from the elementary school. School […]
