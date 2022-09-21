Read full article on original website
Related
Ledger Independent
Mason County Men’s Club hosted guest speaker at monthly meeting
The Mason County Men’s Club met Wednesday, Sept. 14, at the French Quarter Inn in Maysville at 9 a.m. for their regularly scheduled September meeting.Twenty-four members and one guest were present. The club started out with prayer offered by Fr. Bob Hudson followed by the Pledge of Allegiance. The...
Ledger Independent
Mason County Livestock Association hosting the Chuck Wagon Chowdown
The Mason County Livestock Improvement Association is hosting the Chuck Wagon Chowdown on Saturday, Oct. 15, with activities starting at 4 p.m. at 6031 Kentucky Highway 3170 in Maysville (formerly Buffalo Trace Hay and Produce Auction facility). President of the MCLIA Zac Sutton, said it will be a good family...
Ledger Independent
Voting important part of democracy
In less than 50 days every registered voter of Mason County will get to cast four votes for candidates elected to the Fiscal Court. Every registered voter will get to vote for county commissioners in districts 1, 2 and 3, as well as the judge-executive race. The four primary functions of the fiscal court are: county infrastructure, final say on zoning, approve and administer budgets and to be taxpayer stewards.
Ledger Independent
Lewis County District Court
Donna K. Allen, 38, operating motor vehicle under influence of alcohol/substances first offense, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on Feb. 7, 2023. Matthew Bickel, 34, third-degree terroristic threatening, third-degree criminal trespassing, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on Nov. 1. Danielle McCane, 36, public intoxication on controlled substances, second-degree disorderly conduct,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ledger Independent
Maysville’s History in Hollywood Horror
There will be food, drinks, and ghosts… and perhaps, even a few paintings. When legendary actor, Vincent Price, visited Maysville, he was probably unaware of the city’s rich history connected to some of Hollywood’s beloved classic horror films. In 1984, an art exhibit, sponsored by Browning Manufacturing,...
Comments / 0