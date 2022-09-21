ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maysville, KY

Comments / 0

Related
Ledger Independent

Mason County Men’s Club hosted guest speaker at monthly meeting

The Mason County Men’s Club met Wednesday, Sept. 14, at the French Quarter Inn in Maysville at 9 a.m. for their regularly scheduled September meeting.Twenty-four members and one guest were present. The club started out with prayer offered by Fr. Bob Hudson followed by the Pledge of Allegiance. The...
MASON COUNTY, KY
Ledger Independent

Mason County Livestock Association hosting the Chuck Wagon Chowdown

The Mason County Livestock Improvement Association is hosting the Chuck Wagon Chowdown on Saturday, Oct. 15, with activities starting at 4 p.m. at 6031 Kentucky Highway 3170 in Maysville (formerly Buffalo Trace Hay and Produce Auction facility). President of the MCLIA Zac Sutton, said it will be a good family...
MASON COUNTY, KY
Ledger Independent

Voting important part of democracy

In less than 50 days every registered voter of Mason County will get to cast four votes for candidates elected to the Fiscal Court. Every registered voter will get to vote for county commissioners in districts 1, 2 and 3, as well as the judge-executive race. The four primary functions of the fiscal court are: county infrastructure, final say on zoning, approve and administer budgets and to be taxpayer stewards.
MASON COUNTY, KY
Ledger Independent

Lewis County District Court

Donna K. Allen, 38, operating motor vehicle under influence of alcohol/substances first offense, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on Feb. 7, 2023. Matthew Bickel, 34, third-degree terroristic threatening, third-degree criminal trespassing, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on Nov. 1. Danielle McCane, 36, public intoxication on controlled substances, second-degree disorderly conduct,...
LEWIS COUNTY, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Maysville, KY
Government
City
Maysville, KY
Local
Kentucky Society
Local
Kentucky Government
Ledger Independent

Maysville’s History in Hollywood Horror

There will be food, drinks, and ghosts… and perhaps, even a few paintings. When legendary actor, Vincent Price, visited Maysville, he was probably unaware of the city’s rich history connected to some of Hollywood’s beloved classic horror films. In 1984, an art exhibit, sponsored by Browning Manufacturing,...
MAYSVILLE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy