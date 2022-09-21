In less than 50 days every registered voter of Mason County will get to cast four votes for candidates elected to the Fiscal Court. Every registered voter will get to vote for county commissioners in districts 1, 2 and 3, as well as the judge-executive race. The four primary functions of the fiscal court are: county infrastructure, final say on zoning, approve and administer budgets and to be taxpayer stewards.

MASON COUNTY, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO