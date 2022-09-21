ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

How Litigation Finance Went From An ‘Undiscovered, Untapped’ Legal Concept To A Booming Industry

Over the course of the past decade or so, litigation finance has undergone a transformation of sorts, starting off in the industry as a little-known, novel legal concept before becoming a widely accepted and often heralded part of the profession that’s helped to level the playing field in the civil justice system. Litigation funding is now so mainstream that it’s ranked by Chambers and Partners.
Motley Fool

86% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is Invested in These 10 Stocks

A lack of portfolio diversification is a key reason Warren Buffett has been such a successful investor. As of last weekend, more than 86% of Berkshire Hathaway's $356.7 billion of invested assets were tied up in just 10 stocks. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
$11.5 Million Bet On This Technology Stock? 3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying

Although US stocks closed lower on Wednesday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
5 High-Dividend REITs Now Trading Below Book Value

The following real estate investment trusts (REITs) are interesting because each one bears a balance sheet not too different from those considered desirable in Benjamin Graham’s classic “The Intelligent Investor.” Graham, of course, is deemed the father of value investing and greatly influenced Warren Buffett, his student at Columbia University.
1 Widely Held Stock-Split Stock That Could Plunge 92%, According to Wall Street

Amid a tumultuous year for Wall Street, stock-split euphoria has taken over. One Wall Street analyst believes this industry leader may lose most of its value. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Insiders Selling Nasdaq, Bristol-Myers Squibb And This Consumer Defensive Stock

The Nasdaq Composite dropped by around 150 points on Thursday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
Biglaw May See ‘Targeted Firings’ Instead Of Mass Layoffs

Historically, in weaker economies, firms have had cover to counsel out of the firm people who have been underperforming relative to expectations. Usually the worst offenders go first, with firms working their way up from the bottom, starting with those who have been weak performers over a number of years.
Hedge Funds Dashed to Exit Energy Positions Last Week - Data

LONDON (Reuters) - Hedge funds around the world fled positions in energy stocks, bonds and futures last week just in time to miss this week's whipsaw moves in oil, according to data from two banks. Funds dropped their long and short positions in energy stocks, bonds and futures in the...
