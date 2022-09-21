Read full article on original website
abovethelaw.com
How Litigation Finance Went From An ‘Undiscovered, Untapped’ Legal Concept To A Booming Industry
Over the course of the past decade or so, litigation finance has undergone a transformation of sorts, starting off in the industry as a little-known, novel legal concept before becoming a widely accepted and often heralded part of the profession that’s helped to level the playing field in the civil justice system. Litigation funding is now so mainstream that it’s ranked by Chambers and Partners.
Investors dump global bond and equity funds in the week ended Sep.21
Sept 23 (Reuters) - Investors withdrew money from global bond and equity funds in the week ended September 21, with caution creeping in ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve meeting in which further rate hikes were expected to tame soaring inflation.
Exclusive-Credit Suisse sounds out investors about capital hike -sources
ZURICH, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse is sounding out investors for fresh cash, two people familiar with the matter said, approaching them for the fourth time in around seven years as it attempts a radical overhaul of its investment bank.
Prices are set to fall for homes, cars, and furniture. It's a sign the Fed may not need to risk a recession that punishes job seekers.
Signs point to prices of homes, cars, and furniture easing in the coming months. Some economists say that means the Federal Reserve doesn't need to squash jobs to cool inflation. If the Fed acts too soon, it may be difficult to reverse out of an economic downturn. Home prices across...
Motley Fool
86% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is Invested in These 10 Stocks
A lack of portfolio diversification is a key reason Warren Buffett has been such a successful investor. As of last weekend, more than 86% of Berkshire Hathaway's $356.7 billion of invested assets were tied up in just 10 stocks. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
1 Growth Stock Set to Soar 145% From Its 52-Week Low, According to Wall Street
The gaming industry is slowing as consumers tighten their belts, which deals a short-term blow to Nvidia's revenue. The company's data center segment is picking up the slack in a very big way. One Wall Street firm sees Nvidia stock significantly higher within the next 12 to 18 months. You’re...
$11.5 Million Bet On This Technology Stock? 3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying
Although US stocks closed lower on Wednesday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
Goldman Sachs cuts its S&P 500 forecast, says stocks will drop over 4% by the year's end as the Fed stays aggressive
Goldman Sachs on Friday slashed its end-of-year target for the S&P 500 to 3,600 from 4,300. The Fed's aggressive approach to taming inflation will weigh on stocks, the bank said. The benchmark US stock index has fallen about 21% as rising interest rates drive a selloff. Goldman Sachs has cut...
3 Top Cloud Stocks to Buy in September
These stocks are inexpensive and the companies should grow for many years to come.
5 High-Dividend REITs Now Trading Below Book Value
The following real estate investment trusts (REITs) are interesting because each one bears a balance sheet not too different from those considered desirable in Benjamin Graham’s classic “The Intelligent Investor.” Graham, of course, is deemed the father of value investing and greatly influenced Warren Buffett, his student at Columbia University.
2 Founder-Led Growth Stocks With Serious Long-Term Potential
Follow these founders to long-term gains.
2 Cheap Dow Jones Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist, and 1 to Avoid
This year's market slump created several growth stock bargains. But not every apparent bargain is what it seems.
1 Widely Held Stock-Split Stock That Could Plunge 92%, According to Wall Street
Amid a tumultuous year for Wall Street, stock-split euphoria has taken over. One Wall Street analyst believes this industry leader may lose most of its value. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Wall Street closes lower as central banks around the world raise interest rates
Stocks closed lower on Wall Street, deepening their losses for the week, as central banks around the world raised interest rates to fight inflation.
Analysis-Credit markets see less risk of recession, earnings may challenge that
Sept 23 (Reuters) - U.S. high-yield corporate debt markets may be underpricing for the risk of a recession even as Treasuries and macroeconomic indicators reflect rising growth fears, but that may be tested soon with corporate earnings projected to worsen.
Benzinga
Insiders Selling Nasdaq, Bristol-Myers Squibb And This Consumer Defensive Stock
The Nasdaq Composite dropped by around 150 points on Thursday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
abovethelaw.com
Biglaw May See ‘Targeted Firings’ Instead Of Mass Layoffs
Historically, in weaker economies, firms have had cover to counsel out of the firm people who have been underperforming relative to expectations. Usually the worst offenders go first, with firms working their way up from the bottom, starting with those who have been weak performers over a number of years.
US News and World Report
Hedge Funds Dashed to Exit Energy Positions Last Week - Data
LONDON (Reuters) - Hedge funds around the world fled positions in energy stocks, bonds and futures last week just in time to miss this week's whipsaw moves in oil, according to data from two banks. Funds dropped their long and short positions in energy stocks, bonds and futures in the...
1 Stock That Is a Hard Pass for the Smart Investor
Shares of fintech company Affirm Holdings (AFRM) have plummeted more than 75% in price year-to-date. The company has been dealing with economic and credit cycle headwinds, which impacted its financials....
