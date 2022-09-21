Home health care worker charged with fraud

Marissa Hammett I Staff Photographer

A 22-year-old home health care worker has been charged with fraud, accused of using a client's credit card to pay off about $950 worth of bills.

Alise S. Dailey, of Eagles Way Drive in Lafayette, was a "fill-in employee" for a local company, according to a probable cause affidavit filed Tuesday. A West Lafayette customer called police in August to report two unrecognized charges on her credit card, and she suspected Dailey, who had been in the home to care for the caller's husband.

One of the charges was for more than $700 to pay off Dailey's outstanding dental bill, which West Lafayette police officers confirmed with the dentist office. The other charge was made to AT&T for Dailey's cell phone bill.

The victim told police her credit card was sitting in her wallet on the kitchen counter.

Dailey initially told police she was unaware of how someone else was able to pay her bills on a stolen card, according to the affidavit. An initial hearing has been scheduled for Oct. 5.