Read full article on original website
Related
Elizabeth Warren says she is 'very worried' the Federal Reserve is leading the US into a recession by hiking up interest rates
Senator Elizabeth Warren said she is "very worried that the Fed is going to tip this economy into recession." Speaking on CNN's "State of the Union," Warren voiced concern about the Federal Reserve's strategy to hike interest rates. The senator said Fed Chairman Jerome Powell is failing to address causes...
The Fed will save the stock market and cut interest rates if a deep recession occurs next year, JPMorgan says
The Federal Reserve could be forced to cut interest rates in 2023 if a deep recession occurs, according to JPMorgan. The move would be an about-face by the Fed, considering it has aggressively raised rates in 2022. Potential rate cuts from the Fed would help backstop the stock market in...
Elon Musk warns the Fed could send prices spiraling downward if it hikes interest rates too sharply this month
Elon Musk cautioned that a major rate hike by the Federal Reserve could spark deflation. Musk bemoaned cost pressures at Tesla and SpaceX in March, but recently argued inflation has peaked. Cathie Wood, Michael Burry, and other commentators have also flagged deflation as a possibility. If the Federal Reserve raises...
Interest rate hikes may bite Biden
Along with inflation, a one-two punch to Democrats' economic record.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Another Fed Rate Hike Is Coming: 3 Bank Stocks That Will Benefit From Rising Interest Rates
These bank stocks will get an earnings boost from rising interest rates.
Billionaire Carlyle co-founder David Rubenstein says a Fed rate hike of 100 basis points would shock and depress the market and spook investors about inflation
The Federal Reserve will likely stick with raising rates by 75 basis points at its meeting this week. That's according to David Rubenstein, who said it would be "shocking" for the Fed to go bigger. The Fed will deliver its highly-anticipated September policy decision on Wednesday. The Federal Reserve is...
How Fed Interest Rate Hikes Affect You
The Fed's rate hike would mean it would be more expensive to borrow, reducing the amount of money in circulation to combat inflation.
How the Fed's steep rate hikes stand to affect your finances
Mortgage rates have jumped, home sales have slumped and credit cards and auto loans have gotten pricier. Savings rates are slightly juicier, though.Yet as the Federal Reserve has rapidly increased interest rates, many economists say they fear that a recession is inevitable in the coming months — and with it, job losses that could cause hardship for households already hurt worst by inflation.Even before the Federal Reserve acts again Wednesday to sharply raise its key short-term rate — a third straight three-quarter-point hike is likely to be announced – its previous rate hikes are being felt by households across...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Fed's latest rate hike: five ways Americans may feel the pain
Sept 21 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve on Wednesday delivered its third straight 75-basis point interest rate hike in its campaign to drive borrowing costs high enough to bring down 40-year high inflation.
u.today
Breaking: Bitcoin Plunges as Fed Announces Another Big Interest Rate Hike
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
Federal Reserve raises benchmark interest rate by 0.75%
The Fed continues to try and combat inflation by raising interest rates three quarters of a percentage point for the third time in a row. NBC News’ Emilie Ikeda has more details on Chairman Jerome Powell’s efforts to avoid a recession.Sept. 21, 2022.
Japan intervenes to stop yen slide, after BOJ holds rates super low
TOKYO, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Japan intervened in the foreign exchange market on Thursday to buy yen for the first time since 1998, in an attempt to shore up the battered currency after the Bank of Japan stuck with ultra-low interest rates.
US News and World Report
Brazil Central Bank Holds Interest Rates After 12 Straight Increases
BRASILIA (Reuters) -Brazil's central bank on Wednesday chose to keep interest rates unchanged, pausing an aggressive monetary tightening cycle even as U.S. and European policymakers are still racing to catch up with inflation. The bank's rate-setting committee, known as Copom, decided by a vote of 7-to-2 to leave its benchmark...
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin 'nuke' warning as Fed rate hike decision looms — Dollar index hits 20-year high
Bitcoin (BTC) underwent a weak rebound on Sept. 21, and the U.S. dollar jumped to a new yearly high as investors await Sept. 21's Federal Open Market Committee's interest rate decision. BTC price holds $19K ahead of Fed decision. BTC's price has managed to cling on to $19,000 with a...
Federal Reserve Rooting For Higher Unemployment Rate
Jerome Powell, the Federal Reserve chair, says that while it will bring pain, a "growth recession," is necessary to fight inflation. A "growth recession" is a period of slow economic growth and higher unemployment. Essentially, this means that any Americans who are about to return to the labor market and/or are looking for a new job will feel an incredible amount of pain.
BBC
Fed rate hike: US interest rates hit 14-year high in inflation battle
The US central bank has pushed interest rates to the highest level in almost 15 years as it fights to rein in soaring prices in the world's largest economy. The Federal Reserve announced it was raising its key rate by another 0.75 percentage points, lifting the target range to between 3% and 3.25%.
US stocks drop for a 3rd day as Treasury yields spike and recession fears grow after Fed rate hike
US stocks fell Thursday for a third straight session, with the S&P 500 hitting the lowest level since July. Bond yields continued to mount higher as the market prepares to see more Fed rate hikes. The Fed-policy-sensitive 2-year Treasury yield rose to 4.1% for a fresh 15-year high. US stocks...
The 2-year Treasury just touched its highest level since 2007 as aggressive Fed moves send bonds yields soaring
The two-year Treasury yield hit its highest level since 2007 on Friday. The jump in US bond yields follows another aggressive rate hike by the Fed this week. The central bank has signaled that it can stomach an economic downturn if inflation comes down. The two-year Treasury yield touched its...
CNBC
Full recap of the Fed’s rate hike and Powell’s comments on the outlook for future increases
The Federal Reserve announced that it will raise its benchmark rate by three-quarters of a percentage point on Wednesday afternoon in its latest attempt to quash inflation. Chair Jerome Powell gave an update update on the central bank's economic outlook and forecast for future rate hikes. Fed Chair Jerome Powell...
Wall Street Swoons After Another 75-Basis-Point Fed Rate Hike on Bearish Economic Projections
(Wednesday Market Close) After a less-than-surprising decision by the Federal Open Market Committee to raise the overnight rate another 75 basis points, stocks swooned and closed sharply lower after a wild bout of back-and-forth trading. The rate hike itself had less to do with the selling on Wall Street. It...
Comments / 0