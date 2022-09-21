ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets Insider

Billionaire Carlyle co-founder David Rubenstein says a Fed rate hike of 100 basis points would shock and depress the market and spook investors about inflation

The Federal Reserve will likely stick with raising rates by 75 basis points at its meeting this week. That's according to David Rubenstein, who said it would be "shocking" for the Fed to go bigger. The Fed will deliver its highly-anticipated September policy decision on Wednesday. The Federal Reserve is...
The Independent

How the Fed's steep rate hikes stand to affect your finances

Mortgage rates have jumped, home sales have slumped and credit cards and auto loans have gotten pricier. Savings rates are slightly juicier, though.Yet as the Federal Reserve has rapidly increased interest rates, many economists say they fear that a recession is inevitable in the coming months — and with it, job losses that could cause hardship for households already hurt worst by inflation.Even before the Federal Reserve acts again Wednesday to sharply raise its key short-term rate — a third straight three-quarter-point hike is likely to be announced – its previous rate hikes are being felt by households across...
u.today

Breaking: Bitcoin Plunges as Fed Announces Another Big Interest Rate Hike

US News and World Report

Brazil Central Bank Holds Interest Rates After 12 Straight Increases

BRASILIA (Reuters) -Brazil's central bank on Wednesday chose to keep interest rates unchanged, pausing an aggressive monetary tightening cycle even as U.S. and European policymakers are still racing to catch up with inflation. The bank's rate-setting committee, known as Copom, decided by a vote of 7-to-2 to leave its benchmark...
Dayana Sabatin

Federal Reserve Rooting For Higher Unemployment Rate

Jerome Powell, the Federal Reserve chair, says that while it will bring pain, a "growth recession," is necessary to fight inflation. A "growth recession" is a period of slow economic growth and higher unemployment. Essentially, this means that any Americans who are about to return to the labor market and/or are looking for a new job will feel an incredible amount of pain.
BBC

Fed rate hike: US interest rates hit 14-year high in inflation battle

The US central bank has pushed interest rates to the highest level in almost 15 years as it fights to rein in soaring prices in the world's largest economy. The Federal Reserve announced it was raising its key rate by another 0.75 percentage points, lifting the target range to between 3% and 3.25%.
