MSNBC
Trump faces serious new legal challenges
The Justice Department resumes its review of documents seized at Mar-a-Lago. And Trump’s lawyers were reportedly at a DC federal court this week, battling with the DOJ over potential witness testimony to a grand jury about Trump’s actions ahead of 1/6. Plus, several Trump allies launch a new Super PAC expected to spend millions on the midterms. Sept. 24, 2022.
MSNBC
Trump's latest no good, very bad week was difficult to downplay — even for Fox News
You know you’re having a bad week when the Fox News interview positioned as your triumphant rebuttal makes you look somehow more guilty, and less tethered to reality. Such was the case last Wednesday night, however, when former President Donald Trump sat down across from staunch Fox News ally Sean Hannity — and proceeded to say some truly unhinged things. With Hannity showing off a poker face that would make a Las Vegas high roller weep, Trump proceeded to argue that he could maybe declassify documents with his mind, and speculated that the FBI could have been searching for a cache of Hillary Clinton’s emails at his Mar-a-Lago club. Or at least, that "a lot of people" were suggesting that scenario.
MSNBC
Donald Trump’s Rough Week of Legal Challenges.
MSNBC Legal Analyst Cynthia Alksne and Justice Reporter Eric Tucker discuss special master Judge Dearie giving Trumps’ legal team a deadline to submit evidence to back up his claims of declassifying documents and claims that the FBI planted evidence at his Mar-A-Lago estate during the search. Also, New York State Attorney General Letitia James’ lawsuit against the former president and his adult children for roughly $250 million.Sept. 25, 2022.
MSNBC
Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist on the NY AG’s “breathtaking” investigation of Trump’s finances
Susanne Craig has spent the past 6 years doggedly investigating Donald Trump’s financial matters, and she’s received a Pulitzer for her work. Following New York Attorney General Letitia James’ civil suit against Trump and his three eldest children alleging that they engaged in business fraud by inflating assets and misrepresenting their worth to financial institutions, she doesn’t mince her words: “He deceived them, he lied to them, and he certified it year after year for personal gain.” This isn’t the only legal trouble for the Trump family, but it could be devastating if they lose the lawsuit and are made to pay hundreds of millions of dollars. “You can see it’s very hard in that information to find any one of his businesses that makes money,” Craig tells Ali Velshi. “This isn’t somebody who’s walking around with a huge amount of cash just to be able to settle a case.”Sept. 25, 2022.
MSNBC
Rep. Zoe Lofgren: Committee will lay out more on Trump’s culpability
Virginia Program Will Cover The Cost To Install Solar If You Live In These Zip Codes Growing Blue Line instability in southern Lebanon. Struggling to Get some Deep Sleep ? You Should Try these Natural Devices. EnergyBillCruncher /. Virginia Gov Will Cover The Cost To Install Solar If You Own...
Putin grants Snowden Russian citizenship
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday signed a decree granting citizenship to former National Security Agency contractor and whistleblower Edward Snowden. Snowden fled the U.S. in 2013 after he leaked classified information about government surveillance programs and was charged with espionage. He’s been living in exile in Moscow for nearly a decade to avoid prosecution on American soil.
MSNBC
Biden wants to update the U.N. Quick question: How?
President Joe Biden used his speech this week to the United Nations General Assembly to call for the U.N. to “become more inclusive” in how it handles global security. That included a proposal to expand the U.N. Security Council, which has final say under international law for keeping the peace.
MSNBC
#VelshiBannedBookClub and PEN America go deep on Banned Books Week
It’s the American Library Association’s 40th official ‘Banned Books Week, so for this meeting of the #VelshiBannedBookClub, we’re joined by Suzanne Nossel, CEO of PEN America, a nonprofit dedicated to the freedom to read and write, which just released a shocking report on the state of book banning in the U.S. This is a movement gaining traction in the U.S. and we have to try and understand why. Sept. 24, 2022.
MSNBC
'Something fundamental has changed': Protests continue in Iran
Growing protests are raging across Iran despite a crackdown and threats following the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini. NBC News' Ali Arouzi reports from Tehran.Sept. 26, 2022.
MSNBC
Why Liz Cheney is willing to campaign for Dems for the first time
By any fair measure, Rep. Liz Cheney is a conservative Republican. The Wyoming congresswoman voted with the Trump White House roughly 94% of the time, and up until last year, she was a member of the House GOP leadership in good standing. With this in mind, when Cheney expressed a...
MSNBC
PA AG Josh Shapiro: ‘We have to defeat this dangerous extremism of Doug Mastriano’
In 6 weeks you'll be in a voting booth staring at a list of names. More likely than not, one of them will be an election denier. This election season is extremely high stakes and that is becoming increasingly evident in the state of Pennsylvania. Sitting Attorney General and Democratic nominee for governor Josh Shapiro joins Ali Velshi to explain why the entire country needs to be cautious of his opponent Doug Mastriano’s “dangerous extremism.” “He has made clear that he is going to review the logbooks, the voting rolls, and decertify voting machines if he doesn't like the outcome, if he doesn't like the will of the people. Think about the chaos that that would bring not just to Pennsylvania, but the rest of the nation.”Sept. 25, 2022.
MSNBC
Senate bill could help news organizations combat Big Tech's power
On Thursday, the Senate Judiciary Committee approved a bill known as the Journalism Competition and Preservation Act, teeing it up for an eventual vote in the full Senate. The bill, ostensibly designed to help news organizations negotiate fairer terms with online platforms that share their content, such as social media companies, passed on a 15-7 vote. It was introduced last year by a bipartisan group of lawmakers from both congressional chambers, including Democratic Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota, Republican Sen. John Kennedy of Louisiana, Democratic Rep. David Cicilline of Rhode Island and Republican Rep. Ken Buck of Colorado.
