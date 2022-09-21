Read full article on original website
Looking at the state of Britain from the US, for once I feel very glad to be here
It is a common refrain among foreigners living in the US, one that comes round like clockwork whenever something bad happens: what are we doing here? During the Trump administration, after the supreme court overruled Roe v Wade, or in the wake of yet another school shooting, the choice to live in this country when there are better alternatives seems at best eccentric, at worst actively mad. It was an odd feeling, therefore, to glance across at Britain from the US this week and experience a powerful sense of relief. No matter how bad things are in the UK, they’re usually slightly better – more reasonable, less bonkers, however you want to phrase it – than in America. Not so now. Whatever may be wrong with the US, at least no one is looking to Liz Truss to solve it.
This conservative multimillionaire could become the first nonwhite prime minister of Britain
Rishi Sunak — a former investment banker of Indian descent — could become the first person of color to lead Britain.
Africa leader warns of pressure to choose sides in Ukraine
African Union chairperson Macky Sall said Tuesday that Africa “does not want to be the breeding ground of a new Cold War,” alluding to the pressure mounting on the continent’s leaders to choose sides over the war in Ukraine. Many African countries depend heavily on grain imports...
BBC
Joe Biden arrives in London for Queen's funeral
US President Joe Biden has arrived in London ahead of the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II on Monday. Mr Biden is among some 500 heads of state and foreign dignitaries coming to London for a gathering of world leaders not seen for decades. The prime ministers of Canada, Australia and...
China Urging Biden Not to Give Taiwan Forces 'Wrong Signals' After Remarks
The president said he would be willing to deploy the U.S. military to defend the island nation from attack amid growing military pressure from Beijing.
The Most Powerful Person in the World Is China's President
While China's economy overtook all others, Xi Jinping consolidated power as no leader since Mao
Former MSNBC host Chris Matthews, who pushed Russia theories: 'We have honest elections in this country'
Former MSNBC host Chris Matthews said "we have honest elections in this country" on Thursday in a guest appearance on his old network, although he previously pushed Russiagate theories that questioned the integrity of the 2016 election. "In our system, you tell the American people what happened in their election...
Fauci says the Chinese government is 'probably' hiding something about the origins of COVID, but he's not sure it's a lab leak
Fauci says he's "keeping a completely open mind" about the origins of COVID-19, but he wishes he had more information from the Chinese government.
‘The Time Has Come’: Top Putin Official Admits Ugly Truth About War
Vladimir Putin’s defense minister sent a clear message to the people of Russia on Wednesday: Their country is at war not just with Ukraine, but with the entirety of the West. “I cannot but emphasize the fact that today, we are at war not so much with Ukraine and...
Ukrainian collaborators who sided with Russian occupation were given top jobs and fancy titles. Now they're being hunted down.
In occupied Melitopol, a once-obscure local politican became mayor, but, Galina Danilchenko now lives in fear both of Russia and her neighbors.
The EU is trying to cut off billions in funding for one of Putin’s last remaining European allies
The EU is accusing one of Putin's closest European allies of democratic backsliding. The European Union is moving to cut off funds to Hungary after accusing its leader, prime minister Viktor Orbán, of eroding the country’s democracy and ruling as an autocrat, further isolating one of the continent’s last Putin supporters.
Video Shows Russian 'Alligator' Chopper Fall From Sky After Ukraine Strike
The moment in which a Russian Ka-52 "Alligator" helicopter was shot down by Ukraine was captured on video, providing a look into one of Russia's most recent losses in the ongoing war. The video was shared on Twitter by Ukraine's Defense Ministry, which said that the Ukrainian National Guard shot...
Anger as new PM is 'set to lose their British-made Jaguar in favour of a German Audi' as Met Police switches vehicles for top ministers
Number 10 today insisted the Prime Minister would always 'promote and champion British companies' - despite the revelation that senior ministers could lose their UK-made Jaguars in favour of German Audis. Both Boris Johnson and top Cabinet ministers currently have use of a fleet of Jaguar XJs and Range Rovers...
European Commission eases coal sanctions on Russia to avoid harming 'energy security'
The European Commission pulled back sanctions on Russian coal to allow supplies to continue moving to other countries. Before, the Commission had said EU operators were not allowed to provide shipping services for Russian coal. Global coal prices hit record highs in September as the impact of the Ukraine war...
Trump shares Truth Social photo declaring himself second only to Jesus
Former president Donald Trump on Friday re-shared a social media post in which he was declared to be “second” only to the man Christians believe to have been the son of God. Using his own Truth Social platform (he remains banned from Twitter and Facebook), Mr Trump “re-truthed”...
Russia unable to veto work underway in multilateral bodies like G20, IMF - Treasury
WASHINGTON, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Russia still belongs to the International Monetary Fund and the Group of 20 economies, but has been unable to veto work being done at such multilateral bodies in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, a senior U.S. official said on Tuesday.
Ana Navarro Shuts Down Joy Behar For Comparing Abortion Laws to Women’s Rights in Iran on ‘The View’: “Let’s Not Make That Comparison”
Ana Navarro made her first appearance of the week on today’s episode of The View, where she was quick to shut down an off-color comparison made by fellow co-host Joy Behar. During one of the panel’s Hot Topics segments, the ladies covered the protests that erupted in Iran following the murder of a young woman, Mahsa Amini, for allegedly not wearing her hijab the correct way. Meanwhile, CNN’s chief international anchor, Christiane Amanpour, was set to interview the Iranian president in New York, but when she declined to wear a hijab, he called off the interview. Speaking of the reporter, Navarro said, “She is...
Philippines Protests China's Moves in South China Sea Dozens of Times
Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has already signed off on 52 formal diplomatic protests against China in 72 days, according to reports.
Has Liz Truss handed power over to the extreme neoliberal thinktanks?
Who chose Liz Truss? Conservative party members, of course. Who are they? Disproportionately rich, white, older men living in the south of England. But there are some members whose profile we have no means of knowing. They don’t live in the UK, have never been residents or citizens here and have no right to vote in our elections. Astonishingly, since 2018 these foreign members have been permitted to determine who the UK prime minister should be.
CNBC
'We have to cooperate with Europe and the European community,' Italy lawmaker
Emanuele Fiano, a member of the Democratic Party, speaks to CNBC's Joumanna Bercetche. "We have to cooperate with Europe and the European community," he said.
