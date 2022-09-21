MJF has no plans of stepping inside a New Japan Pro-Wrestling ring. MJF recently made his return to AEW by winning the Casino Ladder Match (under a mask) at the All Out pay-per-view. In storyline, it was explained that AEW CEO Tony Khan bumped up MJF's pay without signing him to a contract extension in order to get him to return. MJF told Ariel Helwani on "The MMA Hour" that he took notice of how much top stars from other companies were making in comparison to him. Although there was one company he wasn't concerned with.

