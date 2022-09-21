Read full article on original website
BBC
Saraya: WWE's Paige shocks fans in debut for rival firm AEW
Saraya-Jade Bevis, aka WWE's Paige, has shocked fans by making her debut for a rival. The British-born wrestler walked out to a standing ovation at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York on Wednesday. All Elite Wrestling (AEW), which staged the Dynamite: Grand Slam event, officially welcomed her after the surprise...
FOX Sports
Raquel Rodriguez makes quick work of Dakota Kai on Friday Night SmackDown | WWE on FOX
Former allies Raquel Rodriguez and Dakota Kai went faced off on Friday Night SmackDown. The match came to a quick end when Shotzi made her own appearance in the ring.
wrestlinginc.com
MJF Names The Only Wrestling Promotion He Wouldn't Work For
MJF has no plans of stepping inside a New Japan Pro-Wrestling ring. MJF recently made his return to AEW by winning the Casino Ladder Match (under a mask) at the All Out pay-per-view. In storyline, it was explained that AEW CEO Tony Khan bumped up MJF's pay without signing him to a contract extension in order to get him to return. MJF told Ariel Helwani on "The MMA Hour" that he took notice of how much top stars from other companies were making in comparison to him. Although there was one company he wasn't concerned with.
wrestlingrumors.net
WATCH: Former WWE And AEW Star Makes Surprise Debut
He found a new home. The rise of AEW has done a lot for the wrestling world, but it has also done something very important for the fans. By offering wrestlers a new place to go, WWE is no longer the only major game in town. Even then though, there are other promotions with very lucrative broadcasting deals of their own. Now a former WWE and AEW star is heading to one of them.
411mania.com
Ronda Rousey on Shayna Baszler Being One of the Best Workers in WWE
– During a recent gaming livestream on her YouTube channel, WWE Superstar Ronda Rousey spoke about wanting to see her friend Shayna Baszler getting a push in WWE. Speaking on Baszler during her livestream, Rousey noted (via WrestlingInc.com), “You’re totally right about Shayna being one of the best people on the show, I need them to get their s*** together and realize it.”
wrestlingrumors.net
Stephanie McMahon’s Favorite NXT Heel Is Gone From The Company
That’s some high praise. Despite what took place earlier this year, the McMahon family continues to be the most powerful and influential in wrestling history. An endorsement from a member of the family can change everything for a wrestler as they give someone a huge rub. That seemed to take place again with an NXT star but now he is already gone to another promotion.
wrestlinginc.com
Saraya Comments On Her AEW Debut
Saraya, formerly known as Paige in WWE, made her shocking AEW debut last night on the Grand Slam edition of "Dynamite." Saraya came out to a thunderous ovation at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York City and scared off Britt Baker, Jamie Hayter, and Serena Deeb after a four-way match for the Interim AEW Women's World Championship that saw champion Toni Storm prevail over Baker, Deeb, and Athena.
ComicBook
Saraya (Paige) Arrives in AEW at AEW Grand Slam
Saraya, formerly known as Paige in the WWE, made her surprise AEW arrival at the AEW Grand Slam event on Wednesday night. Midway through the show, Toni Storm successfully retained her Interim AEW Women's World Championship in a four-way against Athena, Seran Deeb, and Dr. Britt Baker by rolling up the latter. Baker, bloodied up fro the match, then jumped Storm from behind alongside Rebel. Jamie Hayter hit the ring, only to reveal she was still on Baker's side.
AEW Grand Slam: Jon Moxley Crowned New World Champion — Plus, a Former WWE Divas Champ Makes Her Debut
A new AEW World Champion has been crowned! During AEW Grand Slam’s main event on Wednesday, Jon Moxley defeated Bryan Danielson to become a three-time World Champion. As Dean Ambrose in the WWE, he previously won the WWE Championship, Intercontinental Championship, Raw Tag Team Championship and United States Championship. Meanwhile, Danielson (under the name Daniel Bryan) is a former WWE World Champion, Heavyweight Champion, Tag Team Champion, United States Champion and Intercontinental Champion. Moxley’s win comes after AEW President Tony Khan revealed on AEW: Dynamite earlier this month that the World Championship — along with the World Trios Championship — were vacated following an alleged...
wrestlinginc.com
Madison Rayne Names AEW Stars She Hopes To Wrestle
The AEW women's roster received a major upgrade recently when Madison Rayne, a former TNA Impact Knockouts Champion, joined the company as an in-ring talent and coach. Rayne was recently interviewed by Tony Schiavone and Aubrey Edwards for the "AEW Unrestricted" podcast, where she talked about how she got started with the company. The former five-time Knockout's Champion also mentioned some members of the AEW women's roster that she'd like to wrestle.
Yardbarker
The Great Muta
Is set to have his final “bye-bye” in 2023. Pro Wrestling NOAH confirmed that the Great Muta (Keiji Muto) will have his final match at the Yokohama Arena on Sunday, January 22, 2023. Pro wrestling legend makes surprise appearance at AEW Rampage Grand Slam taping. The following contains...
ComicBook
WWE: Massive John Cena Record Could Be Broken This Year
World Wrestling Entertainment has been without a full-time John Cena for over half a decade. The 16-time world champion transitioned into a part-time role following WWE WrestleMania 33 in April 2017, returning for one-off programs with the likes of Baron Corbin, Elias, and Roman Reigns. With his future firmly set in Hollywood, Cena now encounters the same scheduling obstacles that have prevented the likes of The Rock and Batista from making it back to the squared circle, as well as the talent contracts that bar him from getting physical off set, as potential injuries could result in production set backs.
Sami Zayn To Team With Solo Sikoa, Bayley In Action, More Set For 9/30 WWE SmackDown
Three matches have been added to next Friday's WWE SmackDown. WWE announced that Solo Sikoa & Sami Zayn will team up to face Ricochet and Madcap Moss on the September 23 episode of WWE SmackDown. The bout came together after Ricochet & Madcap confronted Sami backstage and were attacked by Sikoa, who helped the Honorary Uce.
Yardbarker
Bianca Belair vs. IYO SKY, Seth Rollins vs. Rey Mysterio set for WWE Raw
Two matches have been added to Monday’s Raw. It was announced on Friday that Bianca Belair will face IYO SKY, while Seth Rollins will face Rey Mysterio. The end of Raw on Monday had Damage Control lay out Bianca Belair, Asuka, and Alexa Bliss after Bayley defeated Bliss. The show ended with Bayley telling Belair that she will see Belair at Extreme Rules on October 8 for the Raw Women’s Championship.
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage News On Gabe Sapolsky's Status With WWE
It's Friday, September 23, and after a week of speculation, rumor, innuendo, viral campaigns and a whole lot of listens to Jefferson Airplane's "White Rabbit", the big return to WWE is finally upon us. That's right — former WWE creative team member Gabe Sapolsky is pulling a 2014 LeBron James and coming home.
411mania.com
Tony Khan Won’t Rule Out Undisputed vs. Elite, Comments On Jon Moxley’s Value to AEW
In an interview with In The Kliq, AEW CEO Tony Khan spoke about the possibility of the Undisputed Elite battling the Elite on AEW TV. That seems more unlikely than it did with the release of Bobby Fish, injures to Adam Cole and Kyle O’Reilly and recent suspensions of The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega. Here are highlights:
Yardbarker
Watch: Bray Wyatt spotted training ahead of potential WWE return
There is new footage showing Bray Wyatt (Windham Rotunda) training in the gym amid speculation that he could be returning to WWE. Over the last week, WWE has been dimming the house lights during dark segments at their shows and playing Jefferson Airplane’s ‘White Rabbit’. Fans believe...
WWE SmackDown Results (9/23/2022): WWE Tag Title Match, Roman Reigns Returns, Braun vs Otis & More.
Welcome to the Fightful.com live discussion & coverage for the 9/23/2022 edition of SmackDown on FOX. We will bring full results and breakdowns for every match and segment on the show. Follow Fightful on Twitter.com/Fightful and Facebook.com/FIGHTFULONLINE. Match Card. - WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championship Match: The Usos (Jimmy Uso...
wrestlingrumors.net
AEW Held Discussions With Former WWE Champion
They were talking. WWE has long since been the biggest and most powerful wrestling promotion in the world and that is not likely to change anytime soon. However, for the first time in decades, a well funded promotion has risen up to be the second biggest company and shares some of that big stage. AEW has taken the secondary spot along with some former WWE stars. It seems that they had even tried to pick up another.
Tag-Team Specialist Karl Anderson Enjoying Singles Run in NJPW
He’ll defend his NEVER Openweight championship against the great Hiroshi Tanahashi on Sunday.
