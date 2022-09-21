Read full article on original website
Arkansas Football: 3 reasons why Razorbacks will beat No. 23 Texas A&M
Can the Arkansas football team prevail against Texas A&M in Week 4 of the 2022 college football season?. The Arkansas football team and the Texas A&M Aggies square off in their annual Southwest Classic game, which is set to take place at AT&T Stadium in Dallas on September 24 at 7 PM ET on ESPN. Joe Tessitore, Greg McElroy, and Katie George will be on the call for television viewers.
Alabama Might Soon Get Some Help for Injured Receiving Corps
Freshman wide receiver Aaron Anderson has been battling a minor knee injury since fall camp.
Billy Napier Names Jalen Kitna the Gators' No. 2 QB
Jalen Kitna has been a standout performer in practice as of late for the Florida Gators, according to head coach Billy Napier.
Elite Longhorns WR Target Jalen Hale Announces College Choice
A major longhorns receiver target announced his decision on Wednesday
CBS Sports
Alabama football recruiting: Four-star WR Jalen Hale commits to Crimson Tide over Georgia, Texas, USC
Jalen Hale, a four-star wide receiver from Longview (Texas) High School, committed to Alabama on Wednesday over multiple Power Five offers, including ones from Georgia, Texas, Texas A&M and USC. Hale, a 6-foot-1, 185-pounder, will follow in a long line of blue-chip receivers to make their way to Tuscaloosa to join the Crimson Tide and head coach Nick Saban, who has transformed the program into one that consistently produces star pass-catchers.
Jalen Hale, elite Texas wide receiver, commits to Alabama over Texas, Texas AM
One of the nation's most highly-anticipated decisions has been made. On Wednesday, Longview (Texas) elite wide receiver Jalen Hale committed to Alabama over Texas, Texas A&M and others. The 6-foot,1 185-pound pass-catcher, rated the nation's No. 9 wide receiver and No. 51 overall prospect, held ...
Alabama DL Enters Transfer Portal
Braylen Ingraham had not seen game action for the Crimson Tide since 2020.
Game Prediction: #10 Arkansas Razorbacks vs #23 Texas A&M Aggies
The IB staff previews and make predictions between the Arkansas Razorbacks and Texas A&M Aggies
'Nothing Special': Edgerrin Cooper Reveals Aggies Plan vs. Arkansas QB KJ Jefferson
The Texas A&M Aggies could have their hands full against Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback KJ Jefferson.
Saturday College Football Selections: Vanderbilt at No. 2 Alabama
Chip Patterson and Barrett Sallee join Hakem Dermish to give their best bets for the matchup between Vanderbilt and No. 2 Alabama.
GoTigers247's Tigers on Tap Ep 10: Arkansas State Review/ UNT Preview
In this episode, TJ and Trey review the 44-32 win over Arkansas State and preview the upcoming matchup between the Tigers and the Mean Green of North Texas. In the first segment, TJ and Trey break down their GOOD, BAD & BEAUTIFUL from the Arkansas State game. Good: The wide...
LSU WR Kayshon Boutte Unavailable Against New Mexico
Tigers will rely on depth in their matchup against New Mexico, line up Jack Bech in the slot
