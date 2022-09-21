ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Longview, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Arkansas Football: 3 reasons why Razorbacks will beat No. 23 Texas A&M

Can the Arkansas football team prevail against Texas A&M in Week 4 of the 2022 college football season?. The Arkansas football team and the Texas A&M Aggies square off in their annual Southwest Classic game, which is set to take place at AT&T Stadium in Dallas on September 24 at 7 PM ET on ESPN. Joe Tessitore, Greg McElroy, and Katie George will be on the call for television viewers.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Longview, TX
Longview, TX
Sports
Tuscaloosa, AL
Football
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas College Sports
Local
Texas Football
Longview, TX
College Sports
Local
Alabama Football
Tuscaloosa, AL
Sports
State
Texas State
Local
Alabama College Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
State
Georgia State
Longview, TX
Football
State
Alabama State
Tuscaloosa, AL
College Sports
City
Tuscaloosa, AL
CBS Sports

Alabama football recruiting: Four-star WR Jalen Hale commits to Crimson Tide over Georgia, Texas, USC

Jalen Hale, a four-star wide receiver from Longview (Texas) High School, committed to Alabama on Wednesday over multiple Power Five offers, including ones from Georgia, Texas, Texas A&M and USC. Hale, a 6-foot-1, 185-pounder, will follow in a long line of blue-chip receivers to make their way to Tuscaloosa to join the Crimson Tide and head coach Nick Saban, who has transformed the program into one that consistently produces star pass-catchers.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#East Texas#Texas A M#Getting On#Nfl Draft#American Football#College Football#Wr#Sec
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Texas A&M University

Comments / 0

Community Policy