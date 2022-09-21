Read full article on original website
Omaha motorcyclist dies after crashing into mailbox
A 71-year-old Omaha man died Saturday night after his motorcycle left the road and crashed into a mailbox. Ira L. Burks Sr. was taken to Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy, where he was pronounced dead, according to an Omaha police spokesman. The crash occurred shortly after 11 p.m. near 81st and Maple streets.
Police identify man who was found dead near Fremont
The Dodge County Sheriff's Office has identified the man whose body was found on the side of a highway near Fremont. Yashua Martinez, 27, of La Vista was found dead by construction crews near U.S. Highway 275 south of Morningside Road on Thursday, according to a news release from the Sheriff's Office. No additional information was provided Saturday.
Construction crews find man's body near Fremont
Construction crews discovered the body of a man on the side of a highway near Fremont, the Dodge County Sheriff's Office said Friday. The sheriff's office was notified of the discovery of a body near U.S. 275 south of Morningside Road at about 2:30 p.m. Thursday. The body has been...
Two dead, four injured in Bellevue crash
OMAHA — Two people were killed and four others were injured in a three-vehicle crash in Bellevue on Friday evening. According to the Bellevue Police Department, officers were dispatched to the intersection of Cornhusker and Fort Crook roads shortly before 8:15 p.m. for reports of a crash. The preliminary...
Seward man dies after two pickups collide near Utica
A Seward man died and another person has life-threatening injuries after a head-on collision just west of Utica early Friday. At about 6:20 a.m., the York County Sheriff's Office responded after two pickup trucks — a GMC K2500 and a Chevrolet Avalanche — collided in the westbound lane of U.S. 34 near mile marker 286, close to the York and Seward County line.
Omaha police investigating after teen injured in Friday night shooting
A teenager was injured in a Friday night shooting in south-central Omaha. According to the Omaha Police Department, officers were dispatched to the area of 58th and Grover Streets at 9:42 p.m. Friday for reports of a shooting. On arrival, they found a teenage male with a single gunshot wound.
The explosive impact of Omaha's underworld
Frank Myers must have stood straight up in bed and thought, “Oh, no, not again!”. Living north of Fontenelle Park, Omaha’s police commissioner heard the city’s latest bombing, the 11th in a little more than two years. This one was the explosion at the yet-unopened Italian Gardens...
New residence hall at Doane in Crete part of effort to improve facilities
Doane University broke ground on a new residence hall this week, part of a larger campaign aimed at improving facilities across its main campus in Crete. When it opens on the northwest corner of campus at the end of 2023, students will find a 73,200-square-foot modern facility built to create collaborative study and social spaces, administrators said.
