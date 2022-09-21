ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Barry Bonds’ strong message to Aaron Judge amid epic Yankees home run chase

New York Yankees star Aaron Judge is chasing history, as he is one home run away from tying Roger Maris’ single season record of 61 dingers, the franchise mark for most in a campaign. Depending on who you ask, Maris’ record is also the MLB’s single-season record, as the likes of Barry Bonds, Mark McGwire and Sammy Sosa have all zoomed past the mark, though each were associated with performance-enhancing drugs.
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
State
Louisiana State
FOX Sports

Pujols singles in 7th inning to break up Snell's no-hit bid

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Albert Pujols of the St. Louis Cardinals grounded a single to right field with two outs in the seventh inning to break up a no-hit bid by Blake Snell of the San Diego Padres. The Padres led 1-0 at Petco Park on Wednesday night. The...
SAN DIEGO, CA
The Associated Press

Webb pulled early after no-hit bid ends, Giants top Rox 6-1

DENVER (AP) — Logan Webb didn’t allow a hit until one out in the sixth inning and was then immediately pulled by manager Gabe Kapler after 66 pitches in the San Francisco Giants’ 6-1 victory over the Colorado Rockies on Wednesday night. Alex Young, Cole Waites and Scott Alexander held the Rockies to two hits before Elehuris Montero ninth-inning homer off Thomas Szapucki in the Giants’ third straight win. Kapler said they’re monitoring Webb’s workload as he’s thrown a career-high 187 1/3 innings in 31 starts. The plan was to throw a maximum of five innings, but Webb’s dominance with his sinker and slider forced Kapler into a tough spot. “I was joking with my Dad before the game, like, ‘What if you’re through five with 50 pitches and you have a no-hitter?’” Webb said. “I’m like, ‘First of all, it’s Coors Field. I’m going to give up a hit.’”
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Logan Webb
Yardbarker

Mark Canha leads Mets against former A's teammates

Now that Chris Bassitt has gotten the opportunity to impress his old fans with a brilliant pitching performance, the spotlight shifts to Mark Canha on Saturday afternoon when the New York Mets continue their series of San Francisco Bay Area homecomings with a second game against the host Oakland Athletics.
QUEENS, NY
TMZ.com

Barry Bonds Rooting For Aaron Judge Amid HR Chase, Break My Record!

Barry Bonds is firmly in the corner of NY Yankees star Aaron Judge as he chases the single-season homerun record once set by him ... saying he wants him to break his record!. “The way he swings, he might as well hit one a day and get past me. I don’t care. Why not?” the former Giants slugger told Sportico.
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy