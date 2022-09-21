Read full article on original website
WATCH: Albert Pujols hits 700th career home run, joins MLB history
St. Louis Cardinals slugger Albert Pujols hit his 700th career home run on Friday, September 23, becoming the fourth player
Albert Pujols celebrated with ex-MLB star immediately after hitting 700th HR
On Friday night, Albert Pujols made history. And he didn’t go to join his St. Louis Cardinals to celebrate right after crossing home plate. Rather, he went behind home plate to celebrate with a former All-Star who was sitting in the first row: Adrian Beltre. Take a look at...
Barry Bonds’ strong message to Aaron Judge amid epic Yankees home run chase
New York Yankees star Aaron Judge is chasing history, as he is one home run away from tying Roger Maris’ single season record of 61 dingers, the franchise mark for most in a campaign. Depending on who you ask, Maris’ record is also the MLB’s single-season record, as the likes of Barry Bonds, Mark McGwire and Sammy Sosa have all zoomed past the mark, though each were associated with performance-enhancing drugs.
Giants players immediate reaction to Albert Pujols’s 700th home run caught on camera
The San Francisco Giants are playing a game against the Arizona Diamondbacks in Arizona on Friday night. However, for a brief moment, some Giants players had a different game on their minds. St. Louis Cardinals legend Albert Pujols hit his 700th home run on Friday against his former team, the...
MLB Odds: Cardinals vs. Padres prediction, odds and pick – 9/22/2022
The St. Louis Cardinals will attempt to avoid a sweep as they finish off a three-game set with the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. It’s time to continue our MLB odds series with a Cardinals-Padres prediction and pick. It is a potential playoff preview as the Cards meet...
FOX Sports
Pujols singles in 7th inning to break up Snell's no-hit bid
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Albert Pujols of the St. Louis Cardinals grounded a single to right field with two outs in the seventh inning to break up a no-hit bid by Blake Snell of the San Diego Padres. The Padres led 1-0 at Petco Park on Wednesday night. The...
Dodgers: All-Star Held Out of Thursday's Lineup
Tonight, for the last time this season, the Dodgers will host the Arizona Diamondbacks in Chavez Ravine, and apparently, they will be doing it without one of their All-Star players, Mookie Betts. Betts did not appear in Dave Roberts' Thursday night line-up.
Webb pulled early after no-hit bid ends, Giants top Rox 6-1
DENVER (AP) — Logan Webb didn’t allow a hit until one out in the sixth inning and was then immediately pulled by manager Gabe Kapler after 66 pitches in the San Francisco Giants’ 6-1 victory over the Colorado Rockies on Wednesday night. Alex Young, Cole Waites and Scott Alexander held the Rockies to two hits before Elehuris Montero ninth-inning homer off Thomas Szapucki in the Giants’ third straight win. Kapler said they’re monitoring Webb’s workload as he’s thrown a career-high 187 1/3 innings in 31 starts. The plan was to throw a maximum of five innings, but Webb’s dominance with his sinker and slider forced Kapler into a tough spot. “I was joking with my Dad before the game, like, ‘What if you’re through five with 50 pitches and you have a no-hitter?’” Webb said. “I’m like, ‘First of all, it’s Coors Field. I’m going to give up a hit.’”
Yardbarker
Mark Canha leads Mets against former A's teammates
Now that Chris Bassitt has gotten the opportunity to impress his old fans with a brilliant pitching performance, the spotlight shifts to Mark Canha on Saturday afternoon when the New York Mets continue their series of San Francisco Bay Area homecomings with a second game against the host Oakland Athletics.
TMZ.com
Barry Bonds Rooting For Aaron Judge Amid HR Chase, Break My Record!
Barry Bonds is firmly in the corner of NY Yankees star Aaron Judge as he chases the single-season homerun record once set by him ... saying he wants him to break his record!. “The way he swings, he might as well hit one a day and get past me. I don’t care. Why not?” the former Giants slugger told Sportico.
Suns’ Crowder Tweets, Deletes Message That He’ll Skip Camp
Phoenix will open the preseason on Sept. 27.
Blake Snell, Padres send Cards to third straight shutout loss
Blake Snell took a no-hitter into the seventh inning and Austin Nola singled home the only run in the second
