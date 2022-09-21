UPDATE: Community helps identify Point Pleasant trailer theft suspects

UPDATE: (7:15 p.m.) – The Mason County Sheriff’s Office says the suspects accused of stealing the Point Pleasant Fire Department’s concessions trailer have been identified.

According to Mason County Sheriff Corey Miller, after posting photos of the alleged suspects, his office and Mason County 911 dispatchers received more than 60 calls in an outpour of community assistance.

“You guys are awesome! Sometimes it takes help from the community to solve a case,” Miller said in a Facebook post in which he also included the Gallia County Sheriff’s Office for their assistance.

Miller has not released the names of the suspects at this time.

MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Photos of people suspected of stealing the Point Pleasant Fire Department’s concessions trailer have been released.

The Mason County Sheriff’s Office posted the photos below on Facebook and asked that anyone with information contact them or the Mason County detachment of the West Virginia State Police.

Photos Courtesy: Mason County Sheriff’s Office

These images are from the A&A truck stop in Jackson, Ohio.

All tips will remain anonymous.

