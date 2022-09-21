ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Designers & Collections

You Need Every Item In Sergio Hudson’s Target Collection

By Shamika Sanders
99.3 / 105.7 KISS FM
99.3 / 105.7 KISS FM
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Jr48i_0i4l7fHY00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0If5Q7_0i4l7fHY00

Source: Target / FallDesignerCollection


Sergio Hudson is casually perusing a clothing rack of his Sergio Hudson x Target collection. A gold Schiaparelli earring dangles from one ear and a modest but sizable Cuban link chain adorns his neck. His nails are decorated with eye-catching colors and swirls. The scene is the Mr. Purple rooftop in NYC. Garcelle Beauvais, influencer/celebrity stylist Kerry Augustine, Pop Sugar’s fashion director
Jessica Andrews , and I are in attendance. It’s the perfect close to NYFW. View this post on Instagram

A post shared by SBS (@shamika_sanders)

Hudson brings his sartorial, monochromatic and minimal aesthetic to Target’s Fall Designer Collection alongside La Ligne and Kika Vargas. Hudson calls this collaboration a “love letter” to shoppers who “want to support” but can’t afford to splurge on items from his ready-to-wear collection.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DgBlZ_0i4l7fHY00

Source: Target / FallDesignerCollection


The designer, who has dressed names like
Michelle Obama , VP Kamala Harris, Beyonce and Rihanna, is well aware there are customers who save their coins just to buy his pieces. Now everyone can wear Sergio Hudson on a budget and without the compromise of quality. Sergio Hudson’s Target collection uses real leather. For under $40 you can own a Sergio Hudson belt and this season’s must-have accessory — full-length gloves that are a moment.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Wfk1F_0i4l7fHY00

Source: Target / Fall Designer Collection


“The gloves are my favorite piece from the collection,” says Hudson. “They’re genuine leather, they’re affordable, and I feel like its a gift for that young fashion girl who just wants something special but she can’t afford anything expensive. All of these pieces are special like that.”

Hudson gives us bold colors, black and white prints, jewel tone coordinates and a spin on the traditional pantsuit in the cohesive collection. Other standout pieces include a red trench coat. A full-length wool coat and a houndstooth print faux fur coat that is soft to the touch.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MFL9O_0i4l7fHY00

Source: Target / FallDesignerCollection


The best part is (other than the price tag), the collection is size inclusive with sizes ranging from XXS-4X.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1a1UR2_0i4l7fHY00

Source: Target / FallDesignerCollection


Sergio Hudson x Target passes the vibe check. Shop the collection on Target.com and select stores when it officially drops on October 9.

RELATED STORIES:

Madam Vice President Kamala Harris Wears Custom Sergio Hudson To SOTU

Toni Braxton Gives Us Fashion Goals In An Animal Print Sergio Hudson Look

Kerry Washington Owns The Night In A Peach Sergio Hudson Gown

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michelle Obama
Person
Kamala Harris
Person
Rihanna
Person
Jessica Andrews
Person
Beyonce
Person
Garcelle Beauvais
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Target Stores#Fashion Design#Faux Fur#Clothing#Target Collection#Cuban#Nyfw#La Ligne
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
99.3 / 105.7 KISS FM

99.3 / 105.7 KISS FM

585
Followers
2K+
Post
95K+
Views
ABOUT

Richmond's #1 station for R&B!

 https://kissrichmond.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy