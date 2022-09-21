Read full article on original website
wnav.com
Baltimore Cop Accused of Murdering his Son in Anne Arundel County Will be Tried by Judge
A 35-year-old police officer from Baltimore has chosen to have a judge hear his case as opposed to a jury trial. Eric Glenn Banks Jr is accused of killing his 15-year-old stepson Dasan Jones after the teen's body was found hidden in an upstairs loft at a Curtis Bay townhome in July 2021.
foxbaltimore.com
Police identify man abducted, found shot dead in trunk of burning car in Baltimore
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police released the identity of the man found dead inside the trunk of a burning car in northwest Baltimore. Investigators say 39-year-old Steven Gillus was found dead in the 4300 block of Windsor Mill Road. Anne Arundel County police said Gillus lived at The Preserve apartments in Hanover.
Police identify man killed in Essex violent attack
ESSEX, Md. -- Baltimore County Police identified the victim of a violent attack Thursday morning in Essex as Andrew Miller, a 27-year-old man.Police found him on a routine patrol around 6 a.m. on the 1000 block of Old Eastern Avenue. They noticed a man laying down on the sidewalk. Once police got out of their car and got to the victim, "they noticed the individual had suffered substantial trauma to the upper body." Miller was transported to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. Miller's girlfriend spoke to WJZ and said...
foxbaltimore.com
Police: D.C. woman dies in Oxon Hill hit-and-run, searching for driver and Jeep involved
Prince George's County, Md. (WBFF) — Prince George's County Police Department says a woman from Washington, D.C. died in a hit-and-run on Sept. 18th in Oxon Hill, and are now searching for the driver and vehicle involved. Police said the crash happened at approximately 2:40 a.m. in the area...
foxbaltimore.com
Police identify homicide victim found with trauma in Essex
ESSEX, Md. (WBFF) — Baltimore County Police homicide detectives have identified the victim found with trauma from an Essex homicide. Investigators say 27-year-old Andrew S. Miller was found by an officer who was patrolling the 1000 block of Old Eastern Avenue. The officer said he found Miller with "trauma"...
Wbaltv.com
Police: 83-year-old man carjacked at gas station in Pikesville
PIKESVILLE, Md. — Baltimore County police are searching for whoever carjacked an 83-year-old man in Pikesville. County police said officers were called Tuesday night to a BP gas station at the intersection of Slade Avenue and Reisterstown Road. Police said the 83-year-old victim was pulled out of his car...
foxbaltimore.com
Police search for suspect in Bailey's Crossroads shooting; shelter-in-place lifted
FAIRFAX, Va. (7News) — Shots were fired in the Bailey's Crossroads area of Fairfax County, Virginia Friday morning, leaving several vehicles damaged by the gunfire and prompting a shelter-in-place, according to Fairfax County Police Department. Two vehicles in the 3500 block of South Jefferson Street were found with bullet...
foxbaltimore.com
Saliva connects victim and killer in apparent road rage killing in Dundalk: prosecutors
TOWSON, Md. (WBFF) — A Baltimore County jury convicted a man from Baltimore on first-degree murder charges in a shooting in Dundalk in 2019 that left a woman dead in front of her home, according to the Baltimore County State's Attorney's Office. 32-year-old Ricky Raheem Charles was convicted on...
foxbaltimore.com
Mt. Airy Police Chief: 'Domestic history' preceded home-made bomb found in Carney
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Mount Airy Police Chief Doug Reitz discussed this week's bomb threat in Baltimore County with Patrice Sanders on FOX45 Morning News. A man from Carroll County is accused of creating a home-made bomb that could be detonated remotely. This device caused the evaluation of an elementary and middle school in Carney.
Spit found on murder victim's face helps convict killer in Dundalk
It was three years ago Monday, when Melissa West was found shot multiple times outside her Dundalk home on Fairview Avenue.
foxbaltimore.com
BARCS attempted armed robbery incident sparks renewed questions about juvenile justice
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — In a city in crisis, two more kids in Baltimore have found themselves accused of a crime after an animal shelter employee said she was the victim of an attempted armed robbery. The Baltimore Animal Rescue and Care Shelter, or BARCS, reopened Thursday with additional security...
Police release name of kidnapped Maryland man found dead in trunk of burning car
UPDATE, Sept. 23, 1:13 p.m. — The Anne Arundel County Police Department said the person who died was Steven Deon Gillus, 39, of Hanover, Md. ___________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said officers in Baltimore found the body of a person abducted from Hanover in the trunk of a burning car […]
Murder spans two hours, two locations
Police say the same man spotted by a witness being assaulted & abducted in Hanover turned up later dead inside a burning car in Baltimore.
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore police identify three homicide victims from Tuesday, Wednesday
Baltimore City Police identified three people killed over two days this week:. 24-year-old Delon Bushrod was killed on September 20, 2022, in the 2800 block of Bookert Drive. 53-year-old Kelly Logan was killed on September 21, 2022, in the 2100 block of Kloman Street. 39-year-old Steven Gillus was killed on...
Prince George's County Police Corporal Indicted, Suspended For Theft And Misconduct: Officials
A veteran police officer in Maryland has been suspended and indicted for alleged theft and misconduct offenses while he was in office. Prince George’s County Police Cpl. Travis Fowble, a 24-year veteran of the force, has been accused of conducting unauthorized activities while on duty, dating back to 2018, his employer announced.
foxbaltimore.com
Smell of marijuana leads to vehicle search, arrest in Crofton, say police
CROFTON, Md. (WBFF) — The Anne Arundel Police Department arrested a 28-year-old Crofton man during a traffic stop after police searched his vehicle and found a gun and drugs, according to police. Officers said they conducted the traffic stop on Camonte Pettiford at approximately 6 p.m. yesterday in the...
foxbaltimore.com
Help Baltimore County Police find missing 14 girl, last seen in Dundalk area
BALTIMORE CO. (WBFF) — Baltimore County Police are asking for the public's help to find 14-year-old Nevaeh Ortiz. Ortiz is 5’7 and weighs 100lbs. She was last seen on 09/23/22 in the Dundalk area wearing her brown hair in a ponytail. Police do not have a description of...
Harford County Inmate Hospitalized With COVID-19-Related Illnesses Dies At Hospital: Officials
An inmate being held at a Maryland detention center died after coming down with COVID-19-related illnesses, authorities announced on Friday, Sept. 23. Tina Marie Billings, 44, of Whiteford, died at the University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Medical Center of natural after being transported from the Harford Detention Center for treatment of an illness.
Charging documents describe viral arrest of teen in Woodlawn
It all started when Baltimore County Police were notified of a fight going on at a shopping center in the 6600 block of Security Boulevard.
foxbaltimore.com
Maryland's Most Wanted fugitive arrested after standoff in Cherry Hill, say police
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A fugitive featured on Maryland's Most Wanted was arrested after a standoff in south Baltimore, according to police. Police took 36-year-old Ricardo Cure Jr., into custody early this afternoon. He faces attempted murder charges after stabbing a coworker with a knife in April of 2022, according to investigators.
