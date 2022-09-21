ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore County, MD

Police identify man killed in Essex violent attack

ESSEX, Md. -- Baltimore County Police identified the victim of a violent attack Thursday morning in Essex as Andrew Miller, a 27-year-old man.Police found him on a routine patrol around 6 a.m. on the 1000 block of Old Eastern Avenue. They noticed a man laying down on the sidewalk. Once police got out of their car and got to the victim, "they noticed the individual had suffered substantial trauma to the upper body." Miller was transported to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. Miller's girlfriend spoke to WJZ and said...
Police identify homicide victim found with trauma in Essex

ESSEX, Md. (WBFF) — Baltimore County Police homicide detectives have identified the victim found with trauma from an Essex homicide. Investigators say 27-year-old Andrew S. Miller was found by an officer who was patrolling the 1000 block of Old Eastern Avenue. The officer said he found Miller with "trauma"...
Police: 83-year-old man carjacked at gas station in Pikesville

PIKESVILLE, Md. — Baltimore County police are searching for whoever carjacked an 83-year-old man in Pikesville. County police said officers were called Tuesday night to a BP gas station at the intersection of Slade Avenue and Reisterstown Road. Police said the 83-year-old victim was pulled out of his car...
Police search for suspect in Bailey's Crossroads shooting; shelter-in-place lifted

FAIRFAX, Va. (7News) — Shots were fired in the Bailey's Crossroads area of Fairfax County, Virginia Friday morning, leaving several vehicles damaged by the gunfire and prompting a shelter-in-place, according to Fairfax County Police Department. Two vehicles in the 3500 block of South Jefferson Street were found with bullet...
Police release name of kidnapped Maryland man found dead in trunk of burning car

UPDATE, Sept. 23, 1:13 p.m. — The Anne Arundel County Police Department said the person who died was Steven Deon Gillus, 39, of Hanover, Md. ___________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said officers in Baltimore found the body of a person abducted from Hanover in the trunk of a burning car […]
Baltimore police identify three homicide victims from Tuesday, Wednesday

Baltimore City Police identified three people killed over two days this week:. 24-year-old Delon Bushrod was killed on September 20, 2022, in the 2800 block of Bookert Drive. 53-year-old Kelly Logan was killed on September 21, 2022, in the 2100 block of Kloman Street. 39-year-old Steven Gillus was killed on...
Smell of marijuana leads to vehicle search, arrest in Crofton, say police

CROFTON, Md. (WBFF) — The Anne Arundel Police Department arrested a 28-year-old Crofton man during a traffic stop after police searched his vehicle and found a gun and drugs, according to police. Officers said they conducted the traffic stop on Camonte Pettiford at approximately 6 p.m. yesterday in the...
