local21news.com
Celebrating diversity with Pennsylvania State Police
HARRISBURG, Pa. — The public is being invited to celebrate diversity at Multicultural Community Day with Pennsylvania State Police on Wednesday, Sept. 28. The event will start at 11 a.m. and go on until 2 p.m. at the PSP Department Headquarters, 1800 Elmerton Avenue in Harrisburg. "Multicultural Community Day...
More state forest roads opening this hunting season
PENNSYLVANIA — Great news for hunters heading to the Pennsylvania state-owned woodlands this season as the Department of Conversation and Natural Resources announced that 18 of the 20 woodlands are expanding with additional roads. “This improved accessibility, coupled with DCNR’s promotion of deer hunting, benefits forest regeneration and the...
Construction vehicle smashes into house in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Officials responded to the scene of a vehicle accident that involved a heavy piece of machinery crashing into a home under construction, according to Lititz Fire Company. Fire crews say that the incident occurred a little before 8:30 p.m. on September 20 at a...
17-Year-Old Alan Jay Meyers to Remain in Luzerne County Correctional Facility
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE CO. (WOLF) — Luzerne County President Judge Michael T. Vough, ruled that, 17 -year-old Alan Jay Meyers will remain at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility in Wilkes-Barre. Meyers was charged as an adult by Pennsylvania State Police with fatally shooting 17-year-old Kassadey Matulevich, a Hazleton Area senior.
DeSantis advises Floridians to prepare now ahead of Tropical Storm Ian
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WPEC) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Sunday advised residents to prepare for the effects of Tropical Storm Ian. During the news conference, he told Floridians to anticipate power outages, fuel disruptions and possibly evacuations, depending on where they are located. He also said that even if...
Mother throws knife at father and 2-year-old, York police say
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A woman is now in custody after chasing the father of her two-year-old child with a knife and proceeding to throw the knife at the father and her child, according to Newberry Township Police Department. Police responded to the 400 block of Old Quaker...
Man arrested after sending pictures to juvenile exposing himself
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — On July 21, an officers with the Newberry Township Police Department was dispatched for a call regarding a juvenile receiving inappropriate pictures from an unknown individual. The parent of the juvenile informed police that her child had received texts from an unknown number saying "Looking...
