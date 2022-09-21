Giants' Kenny Golladay on potential trade request: We'll see

New York Giants wide receiver Kenny Golladay took just two snaps against the Carolina Panthers in Week 2 and he’s not happy about it.

Following Wednesday’s practice, Golladay met with reporters and expressed his frustrations. He also wouldn’t rule out a trade request somewhere down the line should his role not increase.

“I’m not going to get into all of that right now,” Golladay said. “We’re going to see how it goes. . . I came here to play.

“They’re also paying me to play. They want to see more I guess or whatever situation on their end. I keep doing what I got to do as far as just coming in each day.”

For now, however, Golladay is just trying to remain focused on preparing for the Dallas Cowboys.

“I’m preparing like I’m going to be playing, but who knows,” Golladay said. “The GM, head coach and all these coaches keep saying, ‘you do everything right, you handle yourself the right way.’ Like I said, it’s a little confusing.”

Although head coach Brian Daboll previously stated that Golladay took news of his reduced role “like a pro,” the veteran receiver said point-blank he’s not on board with it.

“I don’t agree with it,” he said. “I should be playing regardless. That’s a fact.”

And as far as his relationship with Daboll and the team’s coaching staff…

“I mean, it is what it is. You know, it’s a business. You know, I’m not here to be friends with coaches. You know, they just coworkers to me,” he said.

Golladay, who signed a four-year, $72 million deal with the Giants last offseason, missed three games in 2021 while hauling in just 37 receptions for 521 yards and no touchdowns. Through the first two weeks of this season, he’s been targeted just twice, catching each for 22 yards over a combined 48 snaps.