Major retailer plans to hire 400 people in Dauphin CountyKristen WaltersDauphin County, PA
Ride the Haunted Pennsylvania Trolley this FallTravel MavenColumbia, PA
This Pennsylvania Restaurant Has One of the Best Sunday Buffets in the StateTravel MavenWrightsville, PA
3 Historic, Charming Towns Worth Visiting in Lancaster, PAMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
Opinion: The Surge in Harrisburg’s Deadly ViolenceMichele OrsingerHarrisburg, PA
local21news.com
Lois Lehrman Grass Day announced by the City of Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) — Mayor Wanda Williams has declared Friday as Lois Lehrman Grass Day in Harrisburg. Grass, a visionary and influential leader all across Harrisburg, had used her charity to create and up-keep multiple Harrisburg institutions, such as:. The Whitaker Center for Science and the Arts,. Jewish Family...
Annual Shoe Strut in Hershey raises more than $600,000
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) — The 11th Annual Shoe Strut at the Hershey Lodge brought more than 700 women together. That means over 700 pairs of shoes will be given to needy local children. It had many newcomers excited. “Seeing the children and how an event like this can affect...
Honoring another kind of front-line hero in Cumberland County
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — When we think about the dangers on the frontlines, it’s typically police and firefighters, but many others put themselves in danger every day helping others. John Myer passed away in November after a battle with COVID-19 that he and his EMT team members contracted...
Harrisburg daycare center expands its Strawberry Square location
HARRISBURG, Pa. — While many daycares and child centers across the country struggle to find and keep employees, the same doesn’t seem true for Best Friends Day Care in downtown Harrisburg. The daycare recently expanded its Strawberry Square location and celebrated the opening of its new infant room...
345 grams of fentanyl seized after three Lancaster men lead police on chase
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police in Indiana arrested three Lancaster County men following a police pursuit, after seizing over $6,000 and numerous drugs, including 345 grams of fentanyl. In an official press release from Indiana State Police, officials say that Gas City Police attempted to conduct a traffic...
Man swings samurai sword at two victims and slaps one in Lebanon Co.
LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Authorities have arrested a man for threatening to kill two people with a samurai sword and slapping one of the people in the face, according to Lebanon City Police Department. On Sept. 8 at around 11:40 p.m., police were sent to the 500 block...
Mechanicsburg man pleads guilty to assaulting officers during Jan. 6 riot
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Barton W. Shively, a 55-year-old Mechanicsburg man, pleaded guilty in the District of Columbia to two counts of assaulting, resisting, or impeding law enforcement officers, according to the Department of Justice U.S. Attorney's Office. According to court documents, Shively attended a rally at the Ellipse...
Lawsuit filed against Harrisburg Mayor after alleged wrongful termination
HARRISBURG, Pa. — A lawsuit has been filed by the City of Harrisburg's former Public Works Director against Mayor Wanda Williams and the city itself. According to the lawsuit, Nathaniel Spriggs claims he was wrongfully terminated in June 2022. He accuses Williams of pressuring him to promote her son to a position that Spriggs says he was unqualified for.
Young man dies in York City shooting this morning, police seek answers
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Officials are searching for details in a homicide case that occurred on the 400 block of Wallace Street this morning at about 12:43 a.m. According to York City Police, authorities were sent to the scene for a reported shooting. Upon arriving, police say that...
Gambling mother leaves child in car for just under an hour
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A 36-year-old Lititz woman was charged by Ephrata Police for endangering the welfare of a child. Melissa L. Heyman was gambling on a skill machine inside a convenience store on the 500 block of West Main Street while her one-year-old child was sleeping in her car, according to Ephrata police.
Man sentenced to 60 months for throwing Molotov cocktail at Adams County Courthouse
ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. — Samson Yohe was sentenced to 60 months in prison and three years of supervised release for throwing a Molotov cocktail at the Adams County Courthouse in December of 2019. Yohe was sentenced for malicious attempt to destroy a building by fire and explosives. Yohe also...
Thieves drag Boscov's employee with getaway car in York Co.
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Springettsbury Township Police Department (STPD) are trying to find the individuals responsible for a retail theft at a Boscov's that ended in an employee being dragged by their vehicle. Police say that the two pictured had stolen over $600 of merchandise on September 12...
Several detained: Large amounts of drugs, five firearms, and cash seized police say
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A search for a wanted man led to the arrest of four men on drug and gun charges in York City, police said. Police arrested Matthew Hughes, 24, while serving a warrant on Wednesday. The execution of the warrant was a joint effort by the members of the York City Police Violence Intervention Unit, York City Spec-Ops Division, York County District Attorney's Office, and the York County Drug Task Force.
Pink Energy suddenly shuts down operations
WHP — In July 2022, CBS 21 looked into the challenges facing a solar panel installation company, Pink Energy. After months of reports from unhappy customers and continued financial difficulties, Pink Energy announced to their employees on Sept. 21 that all employment is terminated and the company will shut down all operations.
Police: Two men injured in shooting on Derry St.
HARRISBURG — Two men suffered non-life-threatening gunshot wounds in the 1300 block of Derry Street on Wednesday night just before 8 p.m., and police say no suspects have been identified. Harrisburg police said both men were taken to the hospital, and they were alert and talking before being transported....
Mark Mason resigns as manager of York Revolution
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — After nine seasons managing the York Revolution, Mark Mason is calling it quits. The team announced the resignation on Thursday. Mason served four years as the team's pitching coach before taking over as manager. “It's been an honor and privilege to serve first as the...
Police: Five more suspects arrested in connection to shooting that injured two children
SWATARA TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Swatara Township Police have arrested five more people in connection to a shooting that left two children seriously injured on Aug. 11. In total, six people are now charged in relation to this case. The first arrest came the day after the shooting. Darrell Henderson-Baylor,...
Starting off cloudy with scattered showers before clearing this afternoon
HARRISBURG, Pa. — We can expect a cloudy start to the day with scattered showers. Skies will gradually clear this afternoon, it will turn breezy and by tonight many spots will be in the 40s!. COLD FRONT BRINGS WINDS:. The will winds will really pick up this afternoon and...
