ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
local21news.com

Lois Lehrman Grass Day announced by the City of Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) — Mayor Wanda Williams has declared Friday as Lois Lehrman Grass Day in Harrisburg. Grass, a visionary and influential leader all across Harrisburg, had used her charity to create and up-keep multiple Harrisburg institutions, such as:. The Whitaker Center for Science and the Arts,. Jewish Family...
HARRISBURG, PA
local21news.com

Annual Shoe Strut in Hershey raises more than $600,000

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) — The 11th Annual Shoe Strut at the Hershey Lodge brought more than 700 women together. That means over 700 pairs of shoes will be given to needy local children. It had many newcomers excited. “Seeing the children and how an event like this can affect...
HERSHEY, PA
local21news.com

Honoring another kind of front-line hero in Cumberland County

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — When we think about the dangers on the frontlines, it’s typically police and firefighters, but many others put themselves in danger every day helping others. John Myer passed away in November after a battle with COVID-19 that he and his EMT team members contracted...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Harrisburg daycare center expands its Strawberry Square location

HARRISBURG, Pa. — While many daycares and child centers across the country struggle to find and keep employees, the same doesn’t seem true for Best Friends Day Care in downtown Harrisburg. The daycare recently expanded its Strawberry Square location and celebrated the opening of its new infant room...
HARRISBURG, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Harrisburg, PA
local21news.com

Man swings samurai sword at two victims and slaps one in Lebanon Co.

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Authorities have arrested a man for threatening to kill two people with a samurai sword and slapping one of the people in the face, according to Lebanon City Police Department. On Sept. 8 at around 11:40 p.m., police were sent to the 500 block...
LEBANON, PA
local21news.com

Mechanicsburg man pleads guilty to assaulting officers during Jan. 6 riot

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Barton W. Shively, a 55-year-old Mechanicsburg man, pleaded guilty in the District of Columbia to two counts of assaulting, resisting, or impeding law enforcement officers, according to the Department of Justice U.S. Attorney's Office. According to court documents, Shively attended a rally at the Ellipse...
MECHANICSBURG, PA
local21news.com

Lawsuit filed against Harrisburg Mayor after alleged wrongful termination

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A lawsuit has been filed by the City of Harrisburg's former Public Works Director against Mayor Wanda Williams and the city itself. According to the lawsuit, Nathaniel Spriggs claims he was wrongfully terminated in June 2022. He accuses Williams of pressuring him to promote her son to a position that Spriggs says he was unqualified for.
HARRISBURG, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#National Recovery Month#Ddap
local21news.com

Young man dies in York City shooting this morning, police seek answers

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Officials are searching for details in a homicide case that occurred on the 400 block of Wallace Street this morning at about 12:43 a.m. According to York City Police, authorities were sent to the scene for a reported shooting. Upon arriving, police say that...
YORK, PA
local21news.com

Gambling mother leaves child in car for just under an hour

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A 36-year-old Lititz woman was charged by Ephrata Police for endangering the welfare of a child. Melissa L. Heyman was gambling on a skill machine inside a convenience store on the 500 block of West Main Street while her one-year-old child was sleeping in her car, according to Ephrata police.
EPHRATA, PA
local21news.com

Thieves drag Boscov's employee with getaway car in York Co.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Springettsbury Township Police Department (STPD) are trying to find the individuals responsible for a retail theft at a Boscov's that ended in an employee being dragged by their vehicle. Police say that the two pictured had stolen over $600 of merchandise on September 12...
YORK COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
local21news.com

Several detained: Large amounts of drugs, five firearms, and cash seized police say

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A search for a wanted man led to the arrest of four men on drug and gun charges in York City, police said. Police arrested Matthew Hughes, 24, while serving a warrant on Wednesday. The execution of the warrant was a joint effort by the members of the York City Police Violence Intervention Unit, York City Spec-Ops Division, York County District Attorney's Office, and the York County Drug Task Force.
YORK, PA
local21news.com

Pink Energy suddenly shuts down operations

WHP — In July 2022, CBS 21 looked into the challenges facing a solar panel installation company, Pink Energy. After months of reports from unhappy customers and continued financial difficulties, Pink Energy announced to their employees on Sept. 21 that all employment is terminated and the company will shut down all operations.
HARRISBURG, PA
local21news.com

Police: Two men injured in shooting on Derry St.

HARRISBURG — Two men suffered non-life-threatening gunshot wounds in the 1300 block of Derry Street on Wednesday night just before 8 p.m., and police say no suspects have been identified. Harrisburg police said both men were taken to the hospital, and they were alert and talking before being transported....
HARRISBURG, PA
local21news.com

Mark Mason resigns as manager of York Revolution

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — After nine seasons managing the York Revolution, Mark Mason is calling it quits. The team announced the resignation on Thursday. Mason served four years as the team's pitching coach before taking over as manager. “It's been an honor and privilege to serve first as the...
YORK, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy