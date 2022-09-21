HARRISBURG, Pa. — A lawsuit has been filed by the City of Harrisburg's former Public Works Director against Mayor Wanda Williams and the city itself. According to the lawsuit, Nathaniel Spriggs claims he was wrongfully terminated in June 2022. He accuses Williams of pressuring him to promote her son to a position that Spriggs says he was unqualified for.

