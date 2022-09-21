The Homeless Action Center, or HAC, celebrated the opening of its “Almost Home” safe haven house at an event Thursday. The transitional project, which may be operational as early as late October, will house seven people for up to four months, assisting them as they find permanent housing, according to HAC Development Director Jonathon Marley. HAC has primarily focused on providing benefits and legal advocacy to unhoused and disabled people since it was founded in 1990, Marley noted.

BERKELEY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO