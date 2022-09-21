ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wellington, KS

tsnews.com

Random Thoughts: A secret admirer leaves behind a filthy mark

I’m really not sure how to dive into this story, so I’ll go in head first.On Saturday, I was in Wichita running some errands for work. Sitting in a parking lot, I looked out the front passenger window and saw something that did not look right.It did not look right, and it did not make any sense.There was a set of lip prints on the window. After a moment, I realized there was not one, but two sets of lip prints. From the outside, a little bit of red lipstick ...
WICHITA, KS
wichitabyeb.com

First Look at El Sonorense

I was driving home as dinner was ready. On my way, I passed by a food truck I’ve never seen before called El Sonorense. Then I was presented a dilemma: do I stop by real quick for the sake of a blog? Or do I play the role of good family man and go straight home knowing dinner was waiting?
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Animal shelters across Kansas participating in “Empty the Shelters”

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Animal shelters across the state of Kansas are participating in the BISSELL Pet Foundation’s “Empty the Shelters” from Saturday, Oct. 1, through Saturday, Oct. 8. “Empty the Shelters” is the nation’s largest funded adoption event, having helped 117,716 pets find loving homes since 2016. The event promotes a national call for […]
WICHITA, KS
wichitabyeb.com

Let’s Review Red Lobster’s Ultimate Endless Shimp

Founded in 1968, Red Lobster is an American casual dining seafood restaurant chain who started in Lakeland, Fl and is now headquartered in Orlando. With roughly 750 locations all over the world, two can be found here in Wichita, KS. For this particular review, we stopped by 555 S. West...
WICHITA, KS
wichitabyeb.com

El Agave Mexican Restaurant Revisited

I met some friends over lunch and put the decision on where to go in their hands. They chose El Agave Mexican Restaurant. For this particular review, we made our way to northwest Wichita and stopped by their Maize Road location. ===========. 3560 N Maize Rd #110, Wichita, KS 67205.
WICHITA, KS
butlercountytimesgazette.com

City of Gold Royalty Crowned

The Miss El Dorado Pageant was held Thursday night. The 2022 Court of Royalty was crowned and over $3,000 in cash scholarships were awarded. Emmie Johnston took home the top title as Miss El Dorado Teen 2022. She was also awarded as the top Talent Winner with her acro-dance to “Warrior.”
EL DORADO, KS
eldoks.com

Butler County Ghost Towns Tours & Light Lunch

Grab your friends and history enthusiasts! Due to popular demand, the Kansas Oil Museum will have two Ghost Town Tours across Butler County on Saturday, September 24th. Each Ghost Town Tour includes transportation on a luxury bus, a light lunch prepared by Chef Natasha from The Kitchen, and engaging commentary by Ken Spurgeon and Suzanne Walenta. These tours are of towns that were once thriving communities but today aren't on the map. What happened to them? What was the town story and impact on the county? What's left of the town? What structures remain?
BUTLER COUNTY, KS
sumnernewscow.com

Wellington Police Notes: Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022

Wellington Police notes: Thursday, September 22, 2022. •2:38 a.m. Officers assisted with a mental subject in the 800 block N. Woodlawn St, Wellington. •7:44 a.m. Courtney A. Nadir, 39, Wellington, was issued a notice to appear for expired registration. •8:02 a.m. Officers responded to a juvenile problem in the 1700...
WELLINGTON, KS
kmuw.org

Preacher with a Big Voice: Family and friends gather to remember Rev. Lincoln Montgomery

Services for Rev. Lincoln Montgomery will be held Friday and Saturday. Montgomery died earlier this month at the age of 72. He had recently retired after 35 years of ministry. He was the long-time pastor of Wichita's Tabernacle Bible Church, formally named Tabernacle Baptist. It was once known for being the largest Black Baptist church in Kansas. KMUW's Carla Eckels brings us this remembrance from family and friends.
WICHITA, KS
wichitabyeb.com

Come together for a cure at the 12th Annual Concert in the Country

The largest fundraiser for the Wichita non-profit Coming Together for a Cure is just around the corner on Saturday, Sept. 24. It’s the 12th Annual Concert in the Country, where proceeds from the event go to help people with Muscular Dystrophy and other rare diseases access stem cell therapy.
WICHITA, KS
sumnernewscow.com

Fly Kansas Air Tour begins in Wellington on Oct. 6

Sumner Newscow report — The Kansas Department of Transportation’s Division of Aviation is partnering with the Kansas Commission on Aerospace Education (KCAE) to host the Fly Kansas Air Tour from Thursday, Oct. 6, to Saturday, Oct. 8. The first tour stop will be in Wellington on Oct. 6 at 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. on Oct. 6.
WELLINGTON, KS
sumnernewscow.com

Wellington dominates Labette County 53-34, gets back to .500

By James Jordan, Sumner Newscow — Wellington got touchdowns in a hurry in the first half, building a 35-6 lead in the second quarter and beating Labette County 52-34 at Altamont, Friday. Labette County, located east of Independence, put together a couple of nice drives in the second quarter...
WELLINGTON, KS
KWCH.com

First day of fall will feel like it

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says what a difference a day makes. The past few days felt more like July, but today will more resemble November. Afternoon temperatures in the 60s are 30 to 40 degrees lower than yesterday, but when you factor in the gusty northeast wind, rain showers, and cloudy skies, it will feel even cooler.
WICHITA, KS
sumnernewscow.com

Wellington Police report: Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022

Wellington Police report: Wednesday, September 21, 2022. •8:45 a.m. Officers responded to a juvenile problem in the 600 block N. A St, Wellington. •8:48 a.m. Officers took a theft report in the 700 block N. Douglas St, Wellington. •10:05 a.m. Officers took a found property report in the 300 block...
WELLINGTON, KS
KWCH.com

Child critically injured by fallen tree in E. Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A 10-year-old girl was hurt Wednesday afternoon in an accident in which a tree or part of the tree fell on her. The accident happened around 5 p.m. in the 4700 block of E. English, near Douglas and Oliver. The Wichita Fire Department responded to the...
WICHITA, KS
tsnews.com

Fast speeder, drug suspects in Goddard

GODDARD – Police officers in Goddard had several notable incidents last week.On Sunday evening, an officer used radar to cite the out-of-state driver of an SUV for going 95 miles per hour in a 60 m.p.h. zone while passing through Goddard.Two separate incidents of shoplifting at Orscheln’s led to drug charges against captured suspects.A vehicle stolen from the Season’s Addition in Goddard was recovered in southeast Wichita. The vehicle was left unlocked with the keys inside. Wichita Police Depar...
GODDARD, KS

