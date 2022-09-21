Read full article on original website
Related
tsnews.com
Random Thoughts: A secret admirer leaves behind a filthy mark
I’m really not sure how to dive into this story, so I’ll go in head first.On Saturday, I was in Wichita running some errands for work. Sitting in a parking lot, I looked out the front passenger window and saw something that did not look right.It did not look right, and it did not make any sense.There was a set of lip prints on the window. After a moment, I realized there was not one, but two sets of lip prints. From the outside, a little bit of red lipstick ...
wichitabyeb.com
First Look at El Sonorense
I was driving home as dinner was ready. On my way, I passed by a food truck I’ve never seen before called El Sonorense. Then I was presented a dilemma: do I stop by real quick for the sake of a blog? Or do I play the role of good family man and go straight home knowing dinner was waiting?
wichitabyeb.com
Introducing El-Eat 8 of the Wichita’s Most Liked BBQ tournament bracket
Our social media venture to find Wichita’s Most Liked BBQ is halfway done. The tournament bracket featured 32 restaurants, food trucks and pop-ups around town with three goals in mind:. Introduce you all to the incredible number of options many of you may have never heard of. Use this...
Animal shelters across Kansas participating in “Empty the Shelters”
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Animal shelters across the state of Kansas are participating in the BISSELL Pet Foundation’s “Empty the Shelters” from Saturday, Oct. 1, through Saturday, Oct. 8. “Empty the Shelters” is the nation’s largest funded adoption event, having helped 117,716 pets find loving homes since 2016. The event promotes a national call for […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wichitabyeb.com
Let’s Review Red Lobster’s Ultimate Endless Shimp
Founded in 1968, Red Lobster is an American casual dining seafood restaurant chain who started in Lakeland, Fl and is now headquartered in Orlando. With roughly 750 locations all over the world, two can be found here in Wichita, KS. For this particular review, we stopped by 555 S. West...
wichitabyeb.com
El Agave Mexican Restaurant Revisited
I met some friends over lunch and put the decision on where to go in their hands. They chose El Agave Mexican Restaurant. For this particular review, we made our way to northwest Wichita and stopped by their Maize Road location. ===========. 3560 N Maize Rd #110, Wichita, KS 67205.
butlercountytimesgazette.com
City of Gold Royalty Crowned
The Miss El Dorado Pageant was held Thursday night. The 2022 Court of Royalty was crowned and over $3,000 in cash scholarships were awarded. Emmie Johnston took home the top title as Miss El Dorado Teen 2022. She was also awarded as the top Talent Winner with her acro-dance to “Warrior.”
eldoks.com
Butler County Ghost Towns Tours & Light Lunch
Grab your friends and history enthusiasts! Due to popular demand, the Kansas Oil Museum will have two Ghost Town Tours across Butler County on Saturday, September 24th. Each Ghost Town Tour includes transportation on a luxury bus, a light lunch prepared by Chef Natasha from The Kitchen, and engaging commentary by Ken Spurgeon and Suzanne Walenta. These tours are of towns that were once thriving communities but today aren't on the map. What happened to them? What was the town story and impact on the county? What's left of the town? What structures remain?
IN THIS ARTICLE
sumnernewscow.com
Wellington Police Notes: Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022
Wellington Police notes: Thursday, September 22, 2022. •2:38 a.m. Officers assisted with a mental subject in the 800 block N. Woodlawn St, Wellington. •7:44 a.m. Courtney A. Nadir, 39, Wellington, was issued a notice to appear for expired registration. •8:02 a.m. Officers responded to a juvenile problem in the 1700...
Sheep found dead in bag on road
Jeff Corbett was driving in Wichita's Riverside when he found a dead sheep in the road.
kmuw.org
Preacher with a Big Voice: Family and friends gather to remember Rev. Lincoln Montgomery
Services for Rev. Lincoln Montgomery will be held Friday and Saturday. Montgomery died earlier this month at the age of 72. He had recently retired after 35 years of ministry. He was the long-time pastor of Wichita's Tabernacle Bible Church, formally named Tabernacle Baptist. It was once known for being the largest Black Baptist church in Kansas. KMUW's Carla Eckels brings us this remembrance from family and friends.
A new Wichita restaurant featuring a menu swimming in shrimp opens this weekend
It’s taking over the old Chick N Max spot near Central and Hillside
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wichitabyeb.com
Come together for a cure at the 12th Annual Concert in the Country
The largest fundraiser for the Wichita non-profit Coming Together for a Cure is just around the corner on Saturday, Sept. 24. It’s the 12th Annual Concert in the Country, where proceeds from the event go to help people with Muscular Dystrophy and other rare diseases access stem cell therapy.
PHOTOS: Kansas castle for sale at $3.5M
The Campbell Castle in Wichita, Kansas, is up for sale at $3.5 million, featuring 17 bedrooms, 19 bathrooms and 14,000 square feet.
sumnernewscow.com
Fly Kansas Air Tour begins in Wellington on Oct. 6
Sumner Newscow report — The Kansas Department of Transportation’s Division of Aviation is partnering with the Kansas Commission on Aerospace Education (KCAE) to host the Fly Kansas Air Tour from Thursday, Oct. 6, to Saturday, Oct. 8. The first tour stop will be in Wellington on Oct. 6 at 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. on Oct. 6.
sumnernewscow.com
Wellington dominates Labette County 53-34, gets back to .500
By James Jordan, Sumner Newscow — Wellington got touchdowns in a hurry in the first half, building a 35-6 lead in the second quarter and beating Labette County 52-34 at Altamont, Friday. Labette County, located east of Independence, put together a couple of nice drives in the second quarter...
KWCH.com
First day of fall will feel like it
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says what a difference a day makes. The past few days felt more like July, but today will more resemble November. Afternoon temperatures in the 60s are 30 to 40 degrees lower than yesterday, but when you factor in the gusty northeast wind, rain showers, and cloudy skies, it will feel even cooler.
sumnernewscow.com
Wellington Police report: Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022
Wellington Police report: Wednesday, September 21, 2022. •8:45 a.m. Officers responded to a juvenile problem in the 600 block N. A St, Wellington. •8:48 a.m. Officers took a theft report in the 700 block N. Douglas St, Wellington. •10:05 a.m. Officers took a found property report in the 300 block...
KWCH.com
Child critically injured by fallen tree in E. Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A 10-year-old girl was hurt Wednesday afternoon in an accident in which a tree or part of the tree fell on her. The accident happened around 5 p.m. in the 4700 block of E. English, near Douglas and Oliver. The Wichita Fire Department responded to the...
tsnews.com
Fast speeder, drug suspects in Goddard
GODDARD – Police officers in Goddard had several notable incidents last week.On Sunday evening, an officer used radar to cite the out-of-state driver of an SUV for going 95 miles per hour in a 60 m.p.h. zone while passing through Goddard.Two separate incidents of shoplifting at Orscheln’s led to drug charges against captured suspects.A vehicle stolen from the Season’s Addition in Goddard was recovered in southeast Wichita. The vehicle was left unlocked with the keys inside. Wichita Police Depar...
Comments / 1