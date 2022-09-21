Read full article on original website
Thursday, September 22
Revenue projections for Washington state’s current two-year budget period increased by about $43 million more than projected at the state’s last quarterly update, but a series of factors — including slowing home sales due to high interest rates — led officials to lower the forecast for the next budget cycle. Updated numbers released Wednesday by the Economic and Revenue Forecast Council show that projected revenue collections for the 2021-2023 budget slightly exceed what had been forecast in June. But the council lowered the forecast for the next two-year budget cycle that ends in mid-2025 by $495 million. Continue reading at The Olympian. (The Olympian)
Nevada joins Washington and Oregon in offering the ArrayRx Prescription Discount Card
OLYMPIA – On September 22, Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak signed up for his digital prescription discount card to commemorate the state joining the ArrayRx pharmacy discount program. Nevada joins Washington and Oregon in offering the ArrayRx card, a state-backed program that can save individuals up to 80 percent for generic drugs and 20 percent for brand name drugs.
Commissioner of Public Lands Expresses Gratitude for Volunteers on National Public Lands Day
Washington residents can visit state-managed lands for free on Saturday, Sept. 24. Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz, head of the Washington State Department of Natural Resources (DNR), invites Washingtonians to celebrate National Public Lands Day on Saturday, Sept. 24, with a free visit to state-managed lands. National Public Lands...
State disciplines health care providers
OLYMPIA -- The Washington State Department of Health has taken disciplinary actions or withdrawn charges against the following health care providers in our state. The department’s Health Systems Quality Assurance Division works with boards, commissions, and advisory committees to set licensing standards for more than 80 health care professions (e.g., dentists, nurses, counselors). Information about disciplinary action taken against medical doctors and physician assistants can be found on the Washington Medical Commission (WMC) website. Questions about WMC disciplinary actions can be sent to media@wmc.wa.gov.
Medical Oxygen Fire Safety for the Elderly
Olympia – According the United States Fire Administration, older adults have a 2.6 times greater risk of dying in a fire than the U.S. population as a whole. In the United States and Canada, adults age 65 and older make up about 12% of the population making it essential to take the necessary steps to stay safe. Last year there were 76 fire fatalities in Washington, and 22% were adults age 65 or older.
NEWS RELEASE - Washington Department of Veterans Affairs Awarded VA Suicide Prevention Grant
Washington Department of Veterans Affairs awarded VA suicide prevention grant. Grant supports local suicide prevention efforts for Veterans and their families. Olympia — The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) is continuing its mission of preventing Veteran suicide by working with community organizations across the country, including Washington Department of Veterans Affairs (WDVA).
