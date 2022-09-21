ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Outsider.com

Vietnam Veterans Memorial Vandalized in Washington, D.C.

Yesterday, Sept. 21, the Vietnam Veterans Memorial was vandalized. National Park Service officials found the vandalism around 9:30 in the morning. This included a burned wreath and a directory of names. This comes the same day that a man allegedly threw red paint and scrawled profane graffiti on the base of the Washington Monument. Authorities claim these two incidents were not related, however.
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS New York

Justice Dept. to seek longest sentence in any Jan. 6 Capitol riot case so far

The Justice Department will seek the longest prison sentence in any U.S. Capitol riot case next week, when it argues at the sentencing of former New York City police officer and U.S. Marine Thomas Webster.Webster, who once served on the protective detail of former New York mayor Michael Bloomberg, was convicted in a Washington, D.C., federal court in May on charges of assaulting law enforcement.    In a new court filing ahead of Thursday's sentencing hearing, the Justice Department seeks a sentence of 210 months in prison for Webster — more than 17 years. The sentence is nearly the double...
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Crime & Safety
State
Indiana State
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
The Independent

Founder of Proud Boys chapter in Hawaii pleads guilty in connection to Capitol riot

The Hawaii chapter leader of the Proud Boys has plead guilty to charges stemming from the riot at the US Capitol.Department of Justice officials announced in a news release on Friday that 36-year-old Nicholas Ochs of Honolulu had pleaded guilty to obstructing an official proceeding. The charge is more serious that some unaffiliated participants of the riot have faced, but ultimately far less than some members of right-wing militia groups now face.“Ochs traveled from Honolulu to Washington, D.C., arriving on Jan. 5,” states the DoJ’s news release.He and a friend from Texas, who also plead guilty on Friday, battled...
HAWAII STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Washington Monument#Police#Vulgar#Cnn Newsource
The Independent

Michigan man gets 5 years in prison for role in Capitol riot

A Michigan man was sentenced on Friday to five years in federal prison for his role in the U.S. Capitol attack by a mob that disrupted Congress from certifying President Joe Biden's 2020 electoral victory. Chief Judge Beryl Howell also sentenced Anthony Robert Williams, 47, of Southgate, Michigan, to three years of supervised release after his prison term and ordered him to pay $2,000 in restitution and a $5,000 fine, according to a U.S. Justice Department news release.In June, a jury convicted Williams of a felony count of obstructing the Jan. 6, 2021, joint session of Congress for certifying...
DETROIT, MI
The Hill

Iowa man who was one of the first Jan. 6 rioters to enter Capitol found guilty on 7 charges

A man from Iowa who was among the first rioters to enter the Capitol during the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection was found guilty on seven charges Friday, including five felonies. Doug Jensen was found guilty of all charges he faced, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia, including felony charges of assaulting, resisting or impeding a law enforcement officer; obstruction of an official proceeding; interfering with a law enforcement officer during a civil disorder; entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds with a dangerous weapon; and disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds with a dangerous weapon.
IOWA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy