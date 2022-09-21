ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Spun

Tom Brady Added To Buccaneers Injury Report Today

Tom Brady was added to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' injury report on Friday. The veteran quarterback is listed with a right finger injury, but notched full participation in today's practice session. Reporters noticed Brady's apparent finger issue throughout the week, but he hadn't been officially added to the injury report...
Tom Brady
The Spun

Look: Cole Beasley Got Off To Rough Start With Buccaneers

Cole Beasley's first practice session with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers didn't get off to an auspicious start. Tampa Bay Times writer Joey Knight shared video of the veteran wide receiver having trouble handling the first punt he tried to field on Wednesday. Not a flattering highlight. But, we're still expecting...
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Ravens' Veteran Free Agent News

The Baltimore Ravens added a veteran free agent with plenty of credentials to their defense on Thursday. Pass rusher Jason Pierre-Paul informed CBS Sports' Josina Anderson this afternoon that he will be signing with the Ravens, Pierre-Paul reportedly agreed to a one-year deal. The 33-year-old Pierre-Paul started 12 games at...
fantasypros.com

Cole Beasley 'could' play Sunday

Buccaneers coach Todd Bowles said Cole Beasley "could" play on Sunday after watching him practice this week. (Greg Auman on Twitter) "I think he could," Bowles said. "He's quick, catches up to speed real fast. He understands the system and he's played and gotten a lot of reps under him." With Mike Evans suspended and Chris Godwin and Julio Jones both seemingly unlikely to play, Tom Brady could use any wide receiver he can get on the field this weekend against the Packers. Russell Gage and Breshad Perriman also figure to be in line for bigger roles.
Yardbarker

NFC Notes: Buccaneers, Baker Mayfield, Panthers

Bucs HC Todd Bowles said OT Donovan Smith (elbow) and WR Julio Jones (knee) did not practice on Friday and will be game-time decisions for Week 3. (Rick Stroud) Bowles thinks recently signed WR Cole Beasley could play in Week 3 after observing him in practice this week: “I think he could. He’s quick, catches up to speed real fast. He understands the system and he’s played and gotten a lot of reps under him.” (Greg Auman)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
New England Patriots
NFL
Buffalo Bills
Football
