Buccaneers coach Todd Bowles said Cole Beasley "could" play on Sunday after watching him practice this week. (Greg Auman on Twitter) "I think he could," Bowles said. "He's quick, catches up to speed real fast. He understands the system and he's played and gotten a lot of reps under him." With Mike Evans suspended and Chris Godwin and Julio Jones both seemingly unlikely to play, Tom Brady could use any wide receiver he can get on the field this weekend against the Packers. Russell Gage and Breshad Perriman also figure to be in line for bigger roles.

TAMPA, FL ・ 21 HOURS AGO