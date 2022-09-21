ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CKids Gan Israel Florida Has Best Summer Yet

73 campers and dozens of staff members have been forever changed by their summer spent in CKid’s Gan Israel. Every single minute was full of the greatest and most joyful of Yiddishe experiences. Ckids Gan Israel Florida has successfully concluded its third year – and what a summer it...
