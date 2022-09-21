ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Rugby Championship: Five things we learned in the 2022 tournament

The southern hemisphere's big beasts have had their final, full-on, pre-World Cup scrap. The Rugby Championship, set to be shortened in the run-up to France 2023, was lifted by New Zealand for the fifth time in the last six years. A tight tournament has thrown up as many questions as...
Mali players fight each other at Basketball World Cup

After Mali lost 81-68 to Serbia on Monday to register their fourth straight defeat at the Women's Basketball World Cup, their fans might have thought their campaign could not get any worse. Yet that would have been to reckon without the team having to make their way through the media...
Mathieu van der Poel arrested before World Championships road race

Dutch rider Mathieu van der Poel was arrested and charged with assaulting two teenagers in Sydney the night before the men's World Championship road race. The 27-year-old, a Tour de France stage winner, was among the favourites to win Sunday's race in Wollongong. He was charged with two counts of...
County Championship: Hameed & Montgomery give Notts strong start against Durham

LV= County Championship Division Two, Trent Bridge (day one) Nottinghamshire 276-2: Hameed 115, Montgomery 101*. Haseeb Hameed and Matthew Montgomery hit centuries as Nottinghamshire put together exactly the opening day they had hoped for as they seek to clinch promotion to Division One in their final County Championship match of the season.
Kate Middleton to Catherine: Becoming Princess of Wales

Ever heard of Joan of Kent? What about Eleanor de Montfort? Or Gwenllian of Wales?. Unless you are a devoted student of history, the answer may be no. But what they share, along with (briefly) Catherine of Aragon, is that they were at one time all the Princess of Wales.
Duke of Norfolk banned from driving

The peer who organised the Queen's funeral has been banned from driving for six months, despite claiming he needed his licence to arrange the King's upcoming coronation. Edward Fitzalan-Howard, the 18th Duke of Norfolk, was caught using his mobile phone while driving in Battersea, south-west London, on 7 April. He...
Royal raid: The curious case of the Irish Crown Jewels

The theft of the Irish Crown Jewels from Dublin Castle in 1907 was Ireland's most scandalous heist - and it remains unsolved to this day. With an estimated value of €5m (£4.3m), their current whereabouts remain unknown. King William IV presented the jewels for use by the lord...
