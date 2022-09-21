Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Rugby Championship: Five things we learned in the 2022 tournament
The southern hemisphere's big beasts have had their final, full-on, pre-World Cup scrap. The Rugby Championship, set to be shortened in the run-up to France 2023, was lifted by New Zealand for the fifth time in the last six years. A tight tournament has thrown up as many questions as...
England v Germany: Nations League – live updates
Minute-by-minute report: Gareth Southgate could use a morale-boosting win over England’s old rivals at Wembley. Join Scott Murray for updates
BBC
Mali players fight each other at Basketball World Cup
After Mali lost 81-68 to Serbia on Monday to register their fourth straight defeat at the Women's Basketball World Cup, their fans might have thought their campaign could not get any worse. Yet that would have been to reckon without the team having to make their way through the media...
BBC
Morgan Knowles: St Helens back-rower free for England World Cup opener against Samoa despite ban
St Helens back-rower Morgan Knowles will be available for England's Rugby League World Cup opener with Samoa despite a one-game ban following Saturday's Super League Grand Final. The 25-year-old was charged with Grade A dangerous contact for a late hit during the 24-12 win over Leeds. However, he will serve...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Meghan Markle's worst nightmare isn't King Charles, it's the Prince of Wales: royal expert
LONDON, England – Prince Harry faces a life of permanent "exile" with King Charles III plotting to follow the playbook drawn up by the royals when they overcame the crisis triggered by Edward VIII, the king who abdicated in 1936 and was obliged to live the rest of his life outside the U.K.
BBC
Mathieu van der Poel arrested before World Championships road race
Dutch rider Mathieu van der Poel was arrested and charged with assaulting two teenagers in Sydney the night before the men's World Championship road race. The 27-year-old, a Tour de France stage winner, was among the favourites to win Sunday's race in Wollongong. He was charged with two counts of...
BBC
County Championship: Hameed & Montgomery give Notts strong start against Durham
LV= County Championship Division Two, Trent Bridge (day one) Nottinghamshire 276-2: Hameed 115, Montgomery 101*. Haseeb Hameed and Matthew Montgomery hit centuries as Nottinghamshire put together exactly the opening day they had hoped for as they seek to clinch promotion to Division One in their final County Championship match of the season.
BBC
Chris Davidson: Former pro-surfer dies after punch outside Australian pub
Former Australian surfing star Chris Davidson has died after being punched outside a pub north of Sydney. The 45-year-old was hit in the face and fell, striking his head on the pavement, police said. He was treated at the scene but died in hospital a short time later. A man,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
BBC
Emma Raducanu retires from Korea Open semi-final against Jelena Ostapenko with injury
Great Britain's Emma Raducanu is out of the Korea Open after retiring injured from her semi-final against top seed Jelena Ostapenko. The 19-year-old took a medical timeout during the second set as she struggled with a left glute injury. She carried on as Ostapenko claimed the second set but conceded...
BBC
Kate Middleton to Catherine: Becoming Princess of Wales
Ever heard of Joan of Kent? What about Eleanor de Montfort? Or Gwenllian of Wales?. Unless you are a devoted student of history, the answer may be no. But what they share, along with (briefly) Catherine of Aragon, is that they were at one time all the Princess of Wales.
BBC
Duke of Norfolk banned from driving
The peer who organised the Queen's funeral has been banned from driving for six months, despite claiming he needed his licence to arrange the King's upcoming coronation. Edward Fitzalan-Howard, the 18th Duke of Norfolk, was caught using his mobile phone while driving in Battersea, south-west London, on 7 April. He...
U.K.・
BBC
Royal raid: The curious case of the Irish Crown Jewels
The theft of the Irish Crown Jewels from Dublin Castle in 1907 was Ireland's most scandalous heist - and it remains unsolved to this day. With an estimated value of €5m (£4.3m), their current whereabouts remain unknown. King William IV presented the jewels for use by the lord...
Comments / 0