Josephine County, OR

kpic

Sutherlin PD arrest two suspects in theft/burglary investigation

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. — Sutherlin Police arrested two individuals Wednesday, September 21st for burglary and theft after a call of suspicious activity. At around 5:40 a.m. police received a call about a suspicious vehicle and a suspicious subject in the area of 1200 E Central Avenue. The suspect was...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
kpic

MISSING: Grants Pass police searching for endangered 13-year-old

Grants Pass, ORE. — The Grants Pass Police Department is seeking the assistance of the public in locating a missing endangered juvenile. 13-year-old Malykai Trevino was last seen by his parent around 10:30 last night, when he snuck out of his residence. Malykai is about 5'9" and 140 lbs...
GRANTS PASS, OR
kpic

Semi-truck carrying paint products crashes on I-5

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. — A semi truck and trailer carrying paint products has crashed blocking the northbound right lane on Interstate 5 near Glendale, OR. The Oregon Department of Transportation says to expect congestion and delays as back-up behind the crash is reportedly five miles. ODOT says crews are...
GLENDALE, OR
kpic

Rare white hawk found near Rum Creek fire

MERLIN — Fires can often displace and even injure wildlife miles from the blaze's actual footprint, as demonstrated by a truly remarkable encounter between the Rum Creek fire's firefighting commander and a rare, white-feathered Red Tailed hawk. The hawk was rescued after showing signs of distress and taken to...
MERLIN, OR

