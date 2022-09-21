Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WDAM-TV
Secretary of State visits Petal regarding cemetery concerns
PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - Mississippi Secretary of State Michael Watson was in Petal Thursday evening to listen to the concerns of Petal residents regarding an unkempt cemetery. Forrest Gardens Memorial Cemetery along Carterville Road in Petal has become overgrown since the previous owner passed away, and people are concerned their buried loved ones are being mistreated.
thewestsidegazette.com
Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves Makes Fun of Jackson As Water Crisis Continues
The Mississippi Governor said, “it’s a great day not to be in Jackson,” at a groundbreaking ceremony in Hattiesburg. After seven weeks, a boil notice has been lifted in Jackson, Mississippi, but there are still concerns about copper and lead levels within the water supply. Unfortunately, there are still repairs going on at the city’s main water treatment facility, and it may be only a matter of time before another interruption will happen again.
WDAM-TV
Shad White addresses welfare fraud at meeting of Covington GOP Women
COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - Mississippi State Auditor Shad White spoke Wednesday in Covington County and had some new comments about the ongoing civil lawsuit to recover money from the state welfare scandal. Last week, texts were released showing former governor Phil Bryant and Brett Favre allegedly worked together to channel...
mageenews.com
Police Uniforms Ordered
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Police Chief Shane Little informed the Board of Aldermen at the September 20, 2022 meeting that uniforms for all policemen have been ordered and should arrive soon.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Picayune Item
Aldermen discuss incoming Popeyes location
During Tuesday’s Poplarville Board of Alderman meeting, the Board approved an MDOT boring permit application along Highway 26 at the site of an incoming Popeye’s Louisiana Kitchen restaurant. The Popeye’s restaurant will be located across from the Love’s Truck stop on Highway 26 E. There has been no date announced of the incoming restaurant’s grand opening since the restaurant is currently undergoing the necessary processes with Code Enforcement Kolby Davis.
$30M in grants to expand internet service in rural Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders announced more than $30.0 million in U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Development funding for broadband fiber delivery to residents in seven rural Mississippi counties. U.S. Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.) said two USDA ReConnect Program grants have been approved for TEC of Jackson and Bay Springs Telephone Co. for fiber-to-home network service […]
Mom, student accused of assaulting school resource officer
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A mother and her child were arrested for allegedly assaulting a school resource officer at West Jones High School on Friday, September 16. The Laurel Leader Call reported Danny Gibson, a school resource officer, called the sheriff’s department around 3:00 p.m. after a student had assaulted him. The responding deputy […]
WDAM-TV
Collins in midst of being wired up
JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - A healthy chunk of the Collins market could find itself with access to high-speed broadband internet in the very near future. TEC, a leading broadband provider, has broken ground on a project to bring fast-fiber internet availability to the Collins area in Covington County. The 42-mile...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WDAM-TV
‘Don’t Tell On Me Bro’ investigation lands Columbia man behind bars
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - An ongoing, extensive investigation of drug trafficking around the Hattiesburg area led to the arrest and conviction of a Columbia man on multiple federal drug charges. After a three-day trial, 37-year-old Alfredric James was found guilty on a federal indictment of one count of conspiracy to...
WDAM-TV
2 habitual criminals receive max sentences in 12th District Circuit Court
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Two Hattiesburg men were given maximum sentences this week in 12th District Circuit Court as non-violent habitual offenders. Willie Earl Lampley was sentenced by Judge Jon Mark Weathers to 10 years on a false pretense charge. Willie Ray Bolton was sentenced to seven years a charge...
The Daily South
This Legendary Laurel, Mississippi, Drive-In Is Beloved By Ben and Erin Napier
Every great Southern town has its tried-and-true eateries. The places where you can't make a reservation, but you can always count on a line out the door. Where things have been done the same way for 50 years with no signs of changing. And where you're guaranteed to get a great meal at a great price with the best service. In Laurel, Mississippi, that spot is Phillips Drive-In—better known to locals as PDI.
WDAM-TV
Mississippi Department of Human Services cracks down on SNAP-EBT fraud
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Jones County woman faces jail time after reports of SNAP (EBT) fraud on Friday, Sept. 16. The Mississippi Department of Human Services (MDHS) said it’s cracking down on fraudulent activity. “We know that families are struggling, so we know that SNAP, MDHS understands...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
mississippiscoreboard.com
Legendary Mississippi Coach Bobby Hall Says It’s His Son’s Time To Shine As Head Coach At Southern Miss — By Billy Watkins￼
Bobby Hall won 310 games as a head football coach, most of them at Mississippi high schools. He didn’t have time to get nervous. “When you’re coaching, it’s almost like you’re playing,” Hall says. “You’re in it. You’re rocking and rolling.”. Watching...
WLOX
Cow Festival happening this weekend in Carriere
Stephanie Poole joins us live from Biloxi with more on tonight's event. Biloxi firefighters also stood watch and displayed a large American Flag during the ceremony at Lighthouse park. Harrison Co. blood drive successful, exceeds donation goal. Updated: Sep. 22, 2022 at 5:00 AM CDT. |. The event, hosted by...
Mississippi woman who reportedly choked man to death, stuffed him in freezer in 2018 sentenced to life in prison
A Mississippi woman will spend the rest of her life in prison after being sentenced for the murder of a man whose body was found in a freezer four years ago. WDAM in Hattiesburg reports that Samantha Simmons, 40, of Lamar County, was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility for parole for the 2018 murder of Thomas Burns of Purvis.
WDAM-TV
Downtown Hattiesburg breaks ground on the Calico Station
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The city of Hattiesburg welcomed people from all parts of the Pine Belt to celebrate and introduce a new business to the area. What was once an old antique shop called the Calico Mall will soon become The Calico Station - a place to work, dine, and play.
WDAM-TV
Petal police asking for public’s assistance
PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Petal Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying two suspects in an ongoing commercial burglary investigation. Petal Detective Michael Crawford said police were looking for two males who were caught on surveillance cameras burglarizing the Crazy 8 Vapor shop in the 300 block of East Central Avenue in Petal.
WDAM-TV
Game of the Week: Jefferson Davis County at Columbia
COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) -Two defending state champions clash in Columbia and a region rivalry is renewed as Jefferson Davis County visits the Wildcats. “There’s not a whole lot of love lost between our two schools, our two counties and our two communities,” Jefferson Davis County head coach Lance Mancuso said. “We’ve had some great battles the past couple of years when we were both in the same district.”
WDAM-TV
Marion Co. checkpoint leads to largest drug seizure in sheriff’s career
MARION COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Marion County deputies were surprised when a vehicle rolled through a checkpoint without stopping last Friday, but they were more surprised by what they found inside the car. The Marion County Sheriff’s Department conducted a safety checkpoint on Friday, Sept. 16, on Highway 35 North...
WDAM-TV
$1M bond set for Seminary man charged with 1st-degree murder
SEMINARY, Miss. (WDAM) - A 33-year-old Seminary man remains in the Covington County Jail after being charged with first-degree murder in a Saturday night shooting that left one dead. Bond was set at $1 million Monday during Rocky Cluff’s first appearance before Covington County Justice Court Judge Bobby Wayne Mooney....
Comments / 0