Manchin releases details of energy permitting deal that could complicate passage of government spending bill
West Virginia Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin released his plan Wednesday evening to expedite permits for energy projects, which Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer intends to add to the short-term spending bill that must pass by the end of the month to avert a government shutdown.
U.S. Senator Manchin unveils energy bill that some Democrats slam
WASHINGTON, Sept 21 (Reuters) - U.S. Senator Joe Manchin on Wednesday released an energy permitting bill to speed approvals for natural gas pipelines and power transmission for renewable energy, legislation that some fellow Democrats criticized and will likely need to be amended in order to gain enough support.
Will Joe Manchin run for president?
With President Biden and Donald Trump currently the most likely nominees of their respective parties and remarkably unpopular, it seems the presidency could be up for grabs in 2024. Could Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) make a bid for the White House? And would it work?. Until Manchin’s agreement to support...
Tensions rise amid frustration over mystery Manchin deal
Lawmakers are frustrated about being kept in the dark as Democratic leaders strategize how to jimmy an energy deal struck with Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) behind closed doors through Congress — while also averting a government shutdown. Democratic leadership is aiming to use a must-pass government-funding bill to advance...
Manchin decries ‘revenge politics’ amid GOP resistance to permitting effort
Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) condemned what he described as “revenge politics” as many Republicans have resisted his efforts to speed up the approval process for energy projects. “It’s like the revenge politics, basically revenge towards one person: me. And I’m thinking, ‘this is not about me,’ ” he...
POLITICO
Rick Scott brought a treat to the Senate GOP lunch today: Polling showing Ron Johnson ahead in his Wisconsin reelection race.
On Monday, Oz tweeted that he believed "same-sex couples should have the freedom to get married as straight couples." Roy quote tweeted his response:. We asked Pennsylvania Republicans whether they agree with Roy that the Senate GOP should focus on issues other than codifying same-sex marriage. And none of them necessarily disagreed with Roy, even those who voted for a House bill that wrote same-sex marriage into law back in July.
Democrat-Held Senate Seats Republicans Are Most Likely to Flip in Midterms
The election environment appears to be shifting in Democrats' favor. But Republicans' hopes to take control of the Senate aren't finished yet.
Schumer pledges to pass Manchin deal despite Democratic opposition
Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) promised on Wednesday to pass a side deal on permitting reform with Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) to the massive tax, climate and health care bill despite growing opposition from progressive House Democrats. Schumer said he will put permitting reform legislation that would speed the...
Mar-A-Lago Case Special Master Asks Trump To Pay $500 Hourly Fee To His Assistant Or Face Court Sanction
Raymond Dearie, the special master appointed by District Court Judge Aileen Cannon in the Mar-a-Lago case, called for external assistance to review over 11,000 documents recovered from former U.S. President Donald Trump’s Florida residence, court filings done on Thursday showed. What Happened: Dearie enlisted the support of James Orenstein,...
The Arizona Senate race is slipping from Republicans
CNN — Republicans’ chances of beating Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly of Arizona are fading, a sign of the broader struggle the party is experiencing of late as it fights to retake the Senate majority, according to one prominent political handicapper. On Thursday, the Cook Political Report with Amy...
Manchin’s energy permitting plan roils U.S. Senate and House Democrats
WASHINGTON – The energy permitting proposal centrist Democrat U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin III made a condition of his support for a major Senate Democratic measure would impose timelines on federal agencies responsible for approving energy projects, according to text of the measure released late Wednesday. Congressional Democrats are deeply divided over the Manchin permitting bill, with […] The post Manchin’s energy permitting plan roils U.S. Senate and House Democrats appeared first on Michigan Advance.
BET
Democrat Cheri Beasley Tightening Senate Race Against Republican Ted Budd In North Carolina Poll
Democratic candidate running to represent North Carolina in the U.S. Senate, Cheri Beasley is gaining ground on her Republican opponent Ted Budd. An attorney and former chief justice of the North Carolina Supreme Court, Beasley’s opponent is the Trump-endorsed incumbent representing the 13th Congressional District. Budd also voted not to certify the 2020 presidential election.
A third of U.S. House Democrats oppose Manchin permitting deal in stopgap spending bill
WASHINGTON – The group of U.S. House Democrats asking the chamber’s leaders not to include environmental permitting changes in a stopgap spending deal this month comprises 77 members, including senior leaders of budget and spending committees and factions across the caucus’ ideological spectrum. The 77 signers on a letter sent late last week and updated […] The post A third of U.S. House Democrats oppose Manchin permitting deal in stopgap spending bill appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
Virginia's 2nd District: Tightest congressional race in the country?
(The Center Square) – With Nov. 8 a mere 47 days away and Republicans vying to flip control of the U.S. House of Representatives, Virginia’s 2nd District may be one of the tightest races in the country. Rep. Elaine Luria, the district’s Democratic incumbent, is trying to hold...
California Democrat blames Republicans for making border crisis worse
California Democrat Rep. Raul Ruiz blamed Republicans for making the immigration and border crisis worse during a Tuesday interview on MSNBC. MSNBC host José Díaz-Balart asked the Ruiz about policy solutions to the growing migrant crisis. "Well I think it’s very important to really draw a contrast here,...
Abortion is a matter of ‘freedom’ for Biden and Democrats
WASHINGTON (AP) — The way President Joe Biden sees it, the overturning of Roe vs. Wade was not just about whether a woman has a right to obtain an abortion. “It’s about freedom,” Biden said at a private fundraiser in New York this past week. Vice President...
POLITICO
House Homeland Security
Panel is seeking answers from DHS and the Justice Department on last week's Martha’s Vineyard migrant flights. The committee also asked DHS to review the migrants release, their transport in the U.S. and any coordination or screening related to the flights. Tap, click or scroll for more 👇. Sending...
Democrat Delegate Launches Racist Attacks on Opponent
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Delegate Cody Thompson (D-Randolph) took to Twitter to launch a barrage of disgusting, racist, and xenophobic attacks on Republican House candidate Elias Coop-Gonzales. Elias is an American citizen whose mother is from Guatemala. Elias and his family made the decision to live in West Virginia when Elias was 14 years old. One of the highest aims of our Republican-led legislature is to attract people and business to our great state, but Democrat Cody Thompson’s divisive rhetoric sends a different message.
