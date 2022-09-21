ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

The Hill

Will Joe Manchin run for president?

With President Biden and Donald Trump currently the most likely nominees of their respective parties and remarkably unpopular, it seems the presidency could be up for grabs in 2024. Could Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) make a bid for the White House? And would it work?. Until Manchin’s agreement to support...
The Hill

Tensions rise amid frustration over mystery Manchin deal

Lawmakers are frustrated about being kept in the dark as Democratic leaders strategize how to jimmy an energy deal struck with Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) behind closed doors through Congress — while also averting a government shutdown. Democratic leadership is aiming to use a must-pass government-funding bill to advance...
POLITICO

CNN

The Arizona Senate race is slipping from Republicans

CNN — Republicans’ chances of beating Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly of Arizona are fading, a sign of the broader struggle the party is experiencing of late as it fights to retake the Senate majority, according to one prominent political handicapper. On Thursday, the Cook Political Report with Amy...
Michigan Advance

Manchin’s energy permitting plan roils U.S. Senate and House Democrats

WASHINGTON – The energy permitting proposal centrist Democrat U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin III made a condition of his support for a major Senate Democratic measure would impose timelines on federal agencies responsible for approving energy projects, according to text of the measure released late Wednesday. Congressional Democrats are deeply divided over the Manchin permitting bill, with […] The post Manchin’s energy permitting plan roils U.S. Senate and House Democrats appeared first on Michigan Advance.
BET

Democrat Cheri Beasley Tightening Senate Race Against Republican Ted Budd In North Carolina Poll

Democratic candidate running to represent North Carolina in the U.S. Senate, Cheri Beasley is gaining ground on her Republican opponent Ted Budd. An attorney and former chief justice of the North Carolina Supreme Court, Beasley’s opponent is the Trump-endorsed incumbent representing the 13th Congressional District. Budd also voted not to certify the 2020 presidential election.
Tennessee Lookout

POLITICO

House Homeland Security

Panel is seeking answers from DHS and the Justice Department on last week's Martha’s Vineyard migrant flights. The committee also asked DHS to review the migrants release, their transport in the U.S. and any coordination or screening related to the flights. Tap, click or scroll for more 👇. Sending...
Lootpress

Democrat Delegate Launches Racist Attacks on Opponent

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Delegate Cody Thompson (D-Randolph) took to Twitter to launch a barrage of disgusting, racist, and xenophobic attacks on Republican House candidate Elias Coop-Gonzales. Elias is an American citizen whose mother is from Guatemala. Elias and his family made the decision to live in West Virginia when Elias was 14 years old. One of the highest aims of our Republican-led legislature is to attract people and business to our great state, but Democrat Cody Thompson’s divisive rhetoric sends a different message.
