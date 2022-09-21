Read full article on original website
B. Braun Medical celebrates $200M, 310K-square-foot Lehigh Valley expansion
International medical device manufacturer B. Braun Medical Inc. on Thursday celebrated the opening of a $200 million-plus expansion on its campus outside Allentown. The 310,000-square-foot addition in Hanover Township, Lehigh County, will add more than 200 jobs over the next several year to its on-site workforce of 1,500, the Bethlehem-based company said.
28-year-old Pa. man killed in head-on crash on Route 222: Coroner
Route 222 in Maidencreek Township was closed for five hours after a fatal head-on crash Friday morning involving a passenger vehicle and a tractor-trailer, Berks County emergency officials said. Christopher Lee Rankin, 28, formerly of Boyertown, was pronounced dead at 8:58 a.m. by Berks County Deputy Coroner Terry Straka. Rankin...
Calling out ‘extremism,’ Shapiro campaigns in northeastern Pa.
Framing the Nov. 8 election for Pennsylvania governor as a fight against “dangerous extremism,” Democratic candidate Josh Shapiro spoke to more than 200 supporters Thursday afternoon in Bethlehem. Shapiro, who is Pennsylvania’s second-term attorney general, is running against Republican state Sen. Doug Mastriano, whom Shapiro called out for...
Pa. State Police, local cops in Lehigh Valley cite hundreds during traffic enforcement efforts
Pennsylvania State Police from the Bethlehem-based Troop M issued hundreds of citations during a regional traffic enforcement detail on Wednesday and, working with local police, a commercial vehicle effort on Tuesday, according to a news release. The traffic enforcement work in Lehigh, Northampton and Bucks counties resulted in 307 citations,...
Day after 6th birthday, Berks boy loses cancer battle
SPRING TWP., Pa. — A young Berks County boy lost his hard-fought battle with a cancerous brain tumor Thursday night, a day after celebrating his 6th birthday. The family of Ryder Knechtle announced his death Friday morning on the Rally for Ryder Facebook page. "We are so sad," his...
Do not approach elk loosed by wind in Northampton County, cops say
Lehigh Township police early Saturday alerted residents to an elk loose in the Northampton County community. The police department posted at 1:47 a.m. to Facebook about the elk roaming the township after wind took down a tree that damaged its owner’s fence. A photo with the post showed a...
Their daughters died in a house fire. Now, Pennsylvania parents are suing Walmart
A Pennsylvania couple is suing Walmart and Jetson Electric Bikes after two of their daughters died in a house fire, court documents say. Jennifer Kaufman and her husband, Damien Kaufman, say an April 1 fire at their home in Hellertown started when a Jetson Rogue Hoverboard caught fire while charging. The hoverboard, which was purchased at Walmart, ignited in their 10-year-old daughter’s room, according to the lawsuit.
Price scanner thrown at pharmacist over $10 prescription
Williamsport, Pa. — An irate customer threw a price scanner at a woman causing a cut on her lip, Williamsport Police said. The Philadelphia woman swore and carried on as she argued with an employee over a $10 prescription on the evening of Sept. 7. Tiaura Sanya Robinson removed the price scanner and threw it at a pharmacist before leaving the Rite Aid near Fifth Street with the unpaid prescription, police said. ...
Pa. fire that killed sisters was caused by charging hoverboard, lawsuit alleges
A Hellertown house fire that killed two sisters was caused by a charging hoverboard, a new lawsuit alleges. Brianna “Bri Bri” N. Baer, 15, and Abigail “Abbie” Kaufman, 10, were killed in the April blaze in the home in the 600 block of Linden Avenue in the Northampton County, Pa., borough.
Man charged with drug trafficking offenses in Clinton, Lycoming counties
WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY — According to U.S. Attorney Gerald M. Karam, a Philadelphia man was indicted by a federal grand jury for drug trafficking charges. Karam said that 27-year-old Demitri Carroll was charged with one count of conspiracy to distribute drugs and nine counts of possession with intent to distribute drugs in Clinton and Lycoming […]
State police looking for motorcyclist who led troopers on pursuit earlier this week
WASHINGTON TWP., Pa. - Pennsylvania State Police are looking for a motorcyclist they say led troopers on a pursuit earlier this week. The man fled from troopers on Route 873 in Washington Township, Lehigh County Tuesday and led troopers on a pursuit into East Penn Township, Carbon County, according to a news release from state police.
Grand Jury Charges Woman With Felony Child Endangerment In Lehigh Valley Shooting
A 40-year-old woman was charged with felony child endangerment and other offenses in connection with a Lehigh Valley shooting, authorities announced. A Northampton County Grand Jury charged Fatimah Scruggs with child endangerment and discharge of a firearm into an occupied structure — both felonies — as well as reckless endangerment, Palmer Township Police said in a release on Friday, Sept. 23.
Coroner called to crash in Palmer Twp.
PALMER TWP., Pa. - The coroner has been called to a crash in Palmer Township, Northampton County Thursday afternoon. The one-vehicle crash happened at the 2300 block of Park Avenue shortly after 2 p.m., according to county dispatchers. The road had been closed while police investigated, but has since reopened.
1 killed in crash in Palmer Township
A person was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Palmer Township on Thursday, police said. The person was killed in the crash around 3 p.m. on Park Avenue between Hackett and Gruver avenues near the Palmer Park Mall, according to Palmer Township Deputy Fire Chief Jim Alercia. He’s also a member of the police department.
Child missing from Montoursville
Montoursville, Pa. — A 13-year-old who is missing (runaway) from Montoursville was last seen in Philadelphia, according to Montoursville Police Department. Kenzie Zebreeyah Johnson was last seen on Sunday, Sept. 18 at Market and 10th streets in Philadelphia. Johnson is described as being African-American, 5'1" tall and 110 lbs. with black hair and brown eyes. Montoursville Police are asking anyone who has heard from her since Sept. 19 to contact them at 570-368-2488. If anyone sees Johnson, they should contact the local police station that has jurisdiction in that area.
Furniture maker responds to lawsuit over injured Little Leaguer
MONTOURSVILLE, Pa. — An update on the lawsuit filed by the parents of the boy seriously injured after falling from a bunk bed at the start of this year's Little League World Series tournament. A Philadelphia law firm filed the lawsuit on behalf of Easton Oliverson's family, saying the...
14-year-old brought semiautomatic handgun into school, district attorney says
A minor in possession of a loaded semiautomatic handgun who spurred the lockdown of several Allentown schools last week faces three charges, the district attorney for Lehigh County said Wednesday. According to a statement released by District Attorney Jim Martin, after nearly an hour and a half of searching for...
Murder suspect allegedly struck another inmate 8 times with a broomstick, police say
A man charged in connection with a murder conspiracy is now accused of throwing hot liquid at a fellow prison inmate and whacking him eight times with a broomstick, according to police. Giovani Cagle was charged Wednesday with assaulting the other Northampton County Prison inmate on Saturday, according to a...
