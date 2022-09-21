ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ridley Park, PA

PennLive.com

Calling out ‘extremism,’ Shapiro campaigns in northeastern Pa.

Framing the Nov. 8 election for Pennsylvania governor as a fight against “dangerous extremism,” Democratic candidate Josh Shapiro spoke to more than 200 supporters Thursday afternoon in Bethlehem. Shapiro, who is Pennsylvania’s second-term attorney general, is running against Republican state Sen. Doug Mastriano, whom Shapiro called out for...
BETHLEHEM, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Pa. State Police, local cops in Lehigh Valley cite hundreds during traffic enforcement efforts

Pennsylvania State Police from the Bethlehem-based Troop M issued hundreds of citations during a regional traffic enforcement detail on Wednesday and, working with local police, a commercial vehicle effort on Tuesday, according to a news release. The traffic enforcement work in Lehigh, Northampton and Bucks counties resulted in 307 citations,...
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Day after 6th birthday, Berks boy loses cancer battle

SPRING TWP., Pa. — A young Berks County boy lost his hard-fought battle with a cancerous brain tumor Thursday night, a day after celebrating his 6th birthday. The family of Ryder Knechtle announced his death Friday morning on the Rally for Ryder Facebook page. "We are so sad," his...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
mahoningmatters.com

Their daughters died in a house fire. Now, Pennsylvania parents are suing Walmart

A Pennsylvania couple is suing Walmart and Jetson Electric Bikes after two of their daughters died in a house fire, court documents say. Jennifer Kaufman and her husband, Damien Kaufman, say an April 1 fire at their home in Hellertown started when a Jetson Rogue Hoverboard caught fire while charging. The hoverboard, which was purchased at Walmart, ignited in their 10-year-old daughter’s room, according to the lawsuit.
HELLERTOWN, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Price scanner thrown at pharmacist over $10 prescription

Williamsport, Pa. — An irate customer threw a price scanner at a woman causing a cut on her lip, Williamsport Police said. The Philadelphia woman swore and carried on as she argued with an employee over a $10 prescription on the evening of Sept. 7. Tiaura Sanya Robinson removed the price scanner and threw it at a pharmacist before leaving the Rite Aid near Fifth Street with the unpaid prescription, police said. ...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
WBRE

Man charged with drug trafficking offenses in Clinton, Lycoming counties

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY — According to U.S. Attorney Gerald M. Karam, a Philadelphia man was indicted by a federal grand jury for drug trafficking charges. Karam said that 27-year-old Demitri Carroll was charged with one count of conspiracy to distribute drugs and nine counts of possession with intent to distribute drugs in Clinton and Lycoming […]
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Grand Jury Charges Woman With Felony Child Endangerment In Lehigh Valley Shooting

A 40-year-old woman was charged with felony child endangerment and other offenses in connection with a Lehigh Valley shooting, authorities announced. A Northampton County Grand Jury charged Fatimah Scruggs with child endangerment and discharge of a firearm into an occupied structure — both felonies — as well as reckless endangerment, Palmer Township Police said in a release on Friday, Sept. 23.
WFMZ-TV Online

Coroner called to crash in Palmer Twp.

PALMER TWP., Pa. - The coroner has been called to a crash in Palmer Township, Northampton County Thursday afternoon. The one-vehicle crash happened at the 2300 block of Park Avenue shortly after 2 p.m., according to county dispatchers. The road had been closed while police investigated, but has since reopened.
PALMER TOWNSHIP, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

1 killed in crash in Palmer Township

A person was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Palmer Township on Thursday, police said. The person was killed in the crash around 3 p.m. on Park Avenue between Hackett and Gruver avenues near the Palmer Park Mall, according to Palmer Township Deputy Fire Chief Jim Alercia. He’s also a member of the police department.
NorthcentralPA.com

Child missing from Montoursville

Montoursville, Pa. — A 13-year-old who is missing (runaway) from Montoursville was last seen in Philadelphia, according to Montoursville Police Department. Kenzie Zebreeyah Johnson was last seen on Sunday, Sept. 18 at Market and 10th streets in Philadelphia. Johnson is described as being African-American, 5'1" tall and 110 lbs. with black hair and brown eyes. Montoursville Police are asking anyone who has heard from her since Sept. 19 to contact them at 570-368-2488. If anyone sees Johnson, they should contact the local police station that has jurisdiction in that area.
MONTOURSVILLE, PA

