Baraka appoints Crystal Rosa as communications director
NEWARK, NJ — Newark Mayor Ras J. Baraka announced Sept. 20 that Crystal Rosa has been appointed communications director for the city of Newark. Rosa has been serving as the city’s press secretary for the past four years and will continue to do so. “Ms. Rosa has been...
Teaneck Democrats under fire for anti-Hindu resolution
The Teaneck Democratic organization is in the crosshairs of state and national Indian American leaders after they passed a controversial resolution that potentially divides New Jersey’s Hindu and Muslim communities by labeling some U.S.-based Hindu organizations as foreign hate groups. Alexandra Soriano-Taveras, the Teaneck Democratic municipal chairman is now...
As Staten Islanders suffer, efforts to locate ‘boom parties’ in N.J. ‘largely unsuccessful,’ says law enforcement
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Elected officials and law enforcement on Staten Island and in Elizabeth, N.J., are working to address the noise from “boom parties” -- where people in New Jersey gather in groups and play music through giant speakers -- that’s impacting the quality of life of residents in both states. But despite best efforts, little has been done.
Construction worker dies at Robbinsville, NJ temple raided by FBI, cops say
ROBBINSVILLE — A construction worker has died at a Hindu temple that was raided by the FBI last year and accused in a lawsuit of human trafficking and labor violations. The 57-year-old man from Hillside was dead when first responders arrived at BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir shortly before 4 p.m. on Friday, according to Robbinsville police. An investigation found that a construction accident had occurred at the rear of the property where curbing was being installed.
Council Approves 292K For Man Allegedly Run Down by Police Car
At Wednesday’s meeting, the City Council approved a $292,000 settlement of a suit brought by a man who said he was run down by a police cruiser. The case, brought by Shiron Cooper against the city, the Jersey City Police Department, and two members of the department, arose out of an incident in Audubon Park on Aug. 6, 2017. Cooper alleged that he was hit by a vehicle driven by Sgt. John Ransom after the police claimed he had engaged in a drug deal.
Hello, goodbye: How NJ mayor would deal with migrants sent by GOP governors
If a busload of border crossers arrived in Toms River, Mayor Maurice "Mo" Hill would hand them some donuts and send them on to Washington. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis have been sending border-crossing asylum seekers to so-called "sanctuary" states and cities, including New York and Washington, D.C.
Amy Cooper, woman who lost job for calling 911 on Black birdwatcher loses discrimination lawsuit
CENTRAL PARK, Manhattan — The white woman who was fired from her job for calling 911 on a Black bird-watcher in Central Park has lost her discrimination lawsuit. Amy Cooper sued her former employer, Franklin Templeton, claiming she was illegally terminated without an internal investigation. She says the investment...
Early Morning Shooting Reported in Greenville
A man was apparently shot early this morning in Greenville. A radio report indicated that at approximately 3 a.m. a man was shot in the vicinity of Cherry’s Lounge, which is located at 102 Martin Luther King Boulevard. The injuries were reported to be non-life-threatening. The Jersey City Times...
BREAKING: New Bill Introduced in NJ would Ban CCW Holders from Carrying in Shuls, Other ‘Sensitive Places’; Exclusive Statement from NJ’s Top Gun Rights Attorney Evan Nappen
Legal CCW holders in New Jersey could soon face even more restrictions. Days ago, TLS reports about a hold up in Ocean County and restrictions being placed on new CCW permits. A short time ago, the New Jersey Assembly introduced a bill that would ban CCW holders in New Jersey from carrying in Shuls and other sensitive places.
Mayor Adams likely to beef up NYPD presence in Bronx neighborhood that’ll house migrant tent camps: local politician
Out of public safety concerns, Mayor Adams’ administration is likely to surge more cops into the Bronx neighborhood where it plans to soon start housing hundreds of Latin American migrants in tent camps, according to the local Council member. Councilwoman Marjorie Velazquez (D-Bronx), whose district includes the Orchard Beach parking lots where the tents will be erected, told the Daily News ...
NYCHA Residents Get Apology And Money Following False Arsenic Reading
New York City public housing residents at one complex in the East Village are getting an apology and money following a false reading of arsenic in their water. At a hearing Friday, NYCHA CEO Lisa Bova Hiatt admitted the agency needs to do better with communicating with residents and with choosing vendors. She apologized for a vendor lab error that led to a false reading of arsenic at the Jacob Riis Houses a few weeks ago.
A Garden, Ice Hockey and Teacher Retention Dominate Board of Ed Meeting
Thursday night’s meeting of the Jersey City School Board was dominated by three issues: the state’s continued closure of the Astor Place Community Garden, whether or not the city’s schools should offer ice hockey as an intramural sport, and retention of teachers in a competitive environment. The...
Hudson County secures $913k in HUD funding for Housing Choice Voucher program
Hudson County has secured $913,480 in funding for the Housing Choice Voucher program that will be allocated towards nine different local housing authorities. “Many families across New Jersey struggle to make ends meet and find, keep, and maintain a healthy home. We must keep investing in our federal housing programs so that every New Jerseyan has a safe place to call home and raise a family,” U.S. Senator Bob Menendez (D-NJ) said in a statement.
Five Jersey City students score among 1% in the nation on PSAT/NMSQT exam
Five Jersey City students scored among one percent on the nation on the PSAT/NMSQT exam, making them semifinalists in the 68th annual National Merit Scholarship Program. The students are recognized for outstanding achievement on the Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test (PSAT/NMSQT) in 2021. The PSAT/NMSQT is the qualifying test for entry to the National Merit Scholarship Program.
Hudson Valley HS principal suspended with pay after accusations of homophobic remarks on Facebook
He allegedly made the inappropriate remark on his personal Facebook page in a post about the high school football team.
West New York mayor says town is addressing increasing homelessness
West New York Mayor Gabriel Rodriguez has acknowledged that his town is facing an increase in the homeless population and working to help those affected. Rodriguez addressed the issue at a September meeting of the Board of Commissioners after concerns were raised by resident and recent unsuccessful Board of Education candidate Vipul Parekh.
Major Trafficker Gets 14 Years, No Parole, For Shipping 40 Pounds Of Heroin From Cali To NJ
UPDATE: A major drug trafficker from Somerset County who flooded the New Jersey streets with major quantities of heroin -- some of it laced with deadly fentanyl -- must spend a plea-bargained 14 years in federal prison. William T. Bouza, 45, of Watchung, must serve out the entire term handed...
Victim Slashed In Jersey City Business Deal Gone Bad: Police
A 19-year-old man slash another man's face in what police are calling a "business deal gone wrong" in Jersey City. Eslam Abouzaid began arguing around 10 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 22 on Bramhall Avenue, a city spokesperson said. That's when Abouzaid took out a knife and cut the victim, who he...
Blood money: Texts reveal gang plot against Bronx men, prosecutors say
BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — Bushawn Shelton wore a shirt and tie to work on Long Island every day as an employee at People Ready — an organization that does job recruiting. But off-duty, federal prosecutors say Shelton, known as Shelz, was a leader in the Bloods gang and dressed the part — picking up criminal […]
Hudson Valley, New York Child Nearly Abducted Waiting For School Bus
Police are hoping for help in a "suspicious incident" where a young child was nearly lured into a car at her bus stop. For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.
