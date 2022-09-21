Experienced and proven successful executive to take on COO role for one of the largest mold inspection organizations in Texas. AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 23, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Mold Inspection Sciences Texas, the state’s leading mold inspection and testing company, is proud to announce Brandon Apple has been appointed as COO. In this role, Brandon will oversee the company’s operational aspects, coordinate with managers and departments to achieve objectives and goals, promote employee growth, and assist in establishing policies that continue to cultivate company culture and vision.

