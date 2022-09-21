South Florida is coming off an impressive performance against Florida last weekend. In that game, they showcased an offense that found creative ways to get their fastest players the ball in space. One of Brian Battie’s biggest runs was on a fake run to the right where they pitched it to him to the left where he just had to outrun the defense. Xavier Weaver got a couple of passes on quick screens where he got the ball with a blocker and space to make guys miss.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO