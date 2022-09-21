ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville commits highlight game day visitors

Louisville football will welcome a large group of recruits for its home game on Saturday. When the Cardinals face South Florida at noon, a few dozen prospects will be in attendance with a trio of current UofL commits among the group. Safety Jayden Davis of Suwanee, Ga., Collins is planning...
Card Chronicle

Game Day: Louisville vs. South Florida

LOUISVILLE CARDINALS (1-2, 0-2) vs. SOUTH FLORIDA BULLS (1-2, 0-0) Game Time: Noon. Location: Cardinal Stadium: Louisville, Ky. Television: Regional Sports Networks (Bally Sports South in Louisville) Announcers: Bob Rathbun (play-by-play), Charles Arbuckle (analyst), and Lyndsay Rowley (sidelines) Favorite: Louisville by 14.5. All-Time Series: Louisville leads, 6-5 Series History:. Statistics:
Card Chronicle

Countdown Q&A, Week 4 - South Florida

For the third straight week the Cards will take on a team from the state of Florida, and after starting the series 1-1 this rubber match will ultimately decide if the City of Louisville can take rightful ownership of the City of Destin between the months of May to September. While I haven’t ironed out the details with Governor DeSantis the ‘Redneck Rivieria’ folks around here will really boost Louisville’s tourism budget for 2023.
wdrb.com

Against the Spread | Week 4: Can anybody here pick a winner?

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Thank you for continuing to read. Let me say that one more time: Thank you for continuing to read. We are going to do better. Hey, we can't do worse than we did last week picking games and results against the spread. Griffin Gonzalez pushed his...
Nick Saban
Card Chronicle

What To Watch For: South Florida Bulls

South Florida is coming off an impressive performance against Florida last weekend. In that game, they showcased an offense that found creative ways to get their fastest players the ball in space. One of Brian Battie’s biggest runs was on a fake run to the right where they pitched it to him to the left where he just had to outrun the defense. Xavier Weaver got a couple of passes on quick screens where he got the ball with a blocker and space to make guys miss.
wdrb.com

First Down Friday Scores -- Week 6

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The 2022 high school football season is officially underway, and the WDRB Sports team has the most comprehensive coverage of games on both sides of the river. Below are all the final scores for Week 6. To see highlights from Kentucky and Indiana, click here for...
Louisville.com

Felicia’s Louisville (9.21.22)

You know those “______’s Louisville” banners on the sides of buildings throughout the city? Ali and Jennifer Lawrence and Diane Sawyer and more “notable” names. We think the blank should be for all of us. (Who do you think Louisville Magazine should interview about our city? You can tell us here.)
wdrb.com

WDRB's Keith Kaiser is now a grandpa

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Congratulations are in order for WDRB's Keith Kaiser. Pictured with this story is Keith's first grandson, Malachi. Congratulations from all of your WDRB family, Keith!. Copyright 2022 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.
leoweekly.com

Louisville Police Punished Officer For Breonna Taylor Media Interviews

When Donavis Duncan heard what sounded to him like 20 to 25 gunshots ring out while he was at home in his South End apartment in the middle of the night on March 13, 2020, he grabbed his radio, put on his bullet-resistant vest and ran a little over 100 yards to where officers were gathered outside of Breonna Taylor’s home.
WHAS11

$10 million invested into Louisville Zoo for new exhibit

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Zoo received $10 million in one-time funds from the General Assembly on Sept. 22 to construct the Kentucky Trails Habitat. This line item is a first for the local zoo. Zoo representatives said the habitat will celebrate the wildlife and cultural heritages of Kentucky.
WTVQ

Kentucky woman sentenced for involvement in Jan. 6 riot

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A Kentucky woman who was seen shouting “this is our house” and other statements while filming herself inside the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6, 2021 riots was sentenced Wednesday. A federal judge ordered Reva Vincent, of Brownsville, to serve 24 months of...
WTVQ

Waverly Hills Sanatorium wins 2nd place for Best Haunted Attraction in US

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) — Waverly Hills Sanatorium won second place for best haunted destination in the U.S. in a recent USA Today 10Best contest. Considered one of the most haunted locations on the planet, this closed sanatorium in Louisville is believed to be haunted by the ghosts of former patients treated for tuberculosis during the early 20th century, according to the contest page.
WLKY.com

When will fall colors peak in the Louisville area?

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It's one of the best times of the year. The arrival of the autumn season means those hot, scorching days brought on by the summer season become cooler and much more comfortable — not to mention the sheer beauty that the landscape takes on with the addition of all those vivid fall colors.
