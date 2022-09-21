Read full article on original website
3 Great Seafood Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndianapolis, IN
Private Investigator Involved In High-Profile Case Goes to Prison For Tax FraudTaxBuzzClarksville, IN
This Entire Neighborhood In Indiana Was Totally AbandonedTravel MavenCharlestown, IN
5 of the Most Amazing Caves in Indiana You Must SeeTravel MavenIndiana State
“Come Inside the Fences and Experience Bowman”: BowmanFest 2022JC PhelpsLouisville, KY
Louisville commits highlight game day visitors
Louisville football will welcome a large group of recruits for its home game on Saturday. When the Cardinals face South Florida at noon, a few dozen prospects will be in attendance with a trio of current UofL commits among the group. Safety Jayden Davis of Suwanee, Ga., Collins is planning...
Preview: Louisville Cardinals vs. USF Bulls
The Cardinals look to bounce back when they host the Bulls at Cardinal Stadium.
Card Chronicle
Game Day: Louisville vs. South Florida
LOUISVILLE CARDINALS (1-2, 0-2) vs. SOUTH FLORIDA BULLS (1-2, 0-0) Game Time: Noon. Location: Cardinal Stadium: Louisville, Ky. Television: Regional Sports Networks (Bally Sports South in Louisville) Announcers: Bob Rathbun (play-by-play), Charles Arbuckle (analyst), and Lyndsay Rowley (sidelines) Favorite: Louisville by 14.5. All-Time Series: Louisville leads, 6-5 Series History:. Statistics:
Louisville, Satterfield Entering Crucial Stretch of Games for Longterm Future
After a rocky start to the season, the Cardinals and their head coach are entering a three-game stretch where winning is an absolute must - or their longterm future could be at stake.
stateoflouisville.com
Louisville football looking to replicate success with speedy South Florida receiver
Though Louisville football lost in heartbreaking fashion to Florida State this last weekend, they managed to pick up a win on the recruiting trail, earing a commitment from Miami, FL wide receiver, Cataurus Hicks. The Cards offered Hicks on August 30th and clearly made a strong early impression, landing his pledge less than a month later.
Card Chronicle
Countdown Q&A, Week 4 - South Florida
For the third straight week the Cards will take on a team from the state of Florida, and after starting the series 1-1 this rubber match will ultimately decide if the City of Louisville can take rightful ownership of the City of Destin between the months of May to September. While I haven’t ironed out the details with Governor DeSantis the ‘Redneck Rivieria’ folks around here will really boost Louisville’s tourism budget for 2023.
wdrb.com
Against the Spread | Week 4: Can anybody here pick a winner?
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Thank you for continuing to read. Let me say that one more time: Thank you for continuing to read. We are going to do better. Hey, we can't do worse than we did last week picking games and results against the spread. Griffin Gonzalez pushed his...
UofL Hosting Several Dozen Prospects vs. USF; Multiple Local Prospects Visiting
The Cardinals are in line to host a large amount of local prospects this weekend.
Card Chronicle
What To Watch For: South Florida Bulls
South Florida is coming off an impressive performance against Florida last weekend. In that game, they showcased an offense that found creative ways to get their fastest players the ball in space. One of Brian Battie’s biggest runs was on a fake run to the right where they pitched it to him to the left where he just had to outrun the defense. Xavier Weaver got a couple of passes on quick screens where he got the ball with a blocker and space to make guys miss.
wdrb.com
First Down Friday Scores -- Week 6
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The 2022 high school football season is officially underway, and the WDRB Sports team has the most comprehensive coverage of games on both sides of the river. Below are all the final scores for Week 6. To see highlights from Kentucky and Indiana, click here for...
Doug Proffitt gives induction speech for Melissa Forsythe into KY Journalism Hall of Fame
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One of Louisville's best-known television journalists was posthumously inducted into the Kentucky Journalism Hall of Fame Thursday afternoon. The late WHAS11 News anchor Melissa Forsythe is known for her trailblazing career as the first woman to be a TV reporter and then weekday anchor in Louisville from 1972 to 1991.
Louisville.com
Felicia’s Louisville (9.21.22)
You know those “______’s Louisville” banners on the sides of buildings throughout the city? Ali and Jennifer Lawrence and Diane Sawyer and more “notable” names. We think the blank should be for all of us. (Who do you think Louisville Magazine should interview about our city? You can tell us here.)
wdrb.com
WDRB's Keith Kaiser is now a grandpa
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Congratulations are in order for WDRB's Keith Kaiser. Pictured with this story is Keith's first grandson, Malachi. Congratulations from all of your WDRB family, Keith!. Copyright 2022 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.
leoweekly.com
Louisville Police Punished Officer For Breonna Taylor Media Interviews
When Donavis Duncan heard what sounded to him like 20 to 25 gunshots ring out while he was at home in his South End apartment in the middle of the night on March 13, 2020, he grabbed his radio, put on his bullet-resistant vest and ran a little over 100 yards to where officers were gathered outside of Breonna Taylor’s home.
$10 million invested into Louisville Zoo for new exhibit
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Zoo received $10 million in one-time funds from the General Assembly on Sept. 22 to construct the Kentucky Trails Habitat. This line item is a first for the local zoo. Zoo representatives said the habitat will celebrate the wildlife and cultural heritages of Kentucky.
WTVQ
Kentucky woman sentenced for involvement in Jan. 6 riot
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A Kentucky woman who was seen shouting “this is our house” and other statements while filming herself inside the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6, 2021 riots was sentenced Wednesday. A federal judge ordered Reva Vincent, of Brownsville, to serve 24 months of...
WTVQ
Waverly Hills Sanatorium wins 2nd place for Best Haunted Attraction in US
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) — Waverly Hills Sanatorium won second place for best haunted destination in the U.S. in a recent USA Today 10Best contest. Considered one of the most haunted locations on the planet, this closed sanatorium in Louisville is believed to be haunted by the ghosts of former patients treated for tuberculosis during the early 20th century, according to the contest page.
wdrb.com
UofL professor says more voters paying attention to judicial races this election season
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Many in the political science field will tell you local judge races are usually overlooked. But some in Jefferson County say that may not be the case this election season. This year, there are a few factors leading some to suspect that the public is paying...
Wave 3
Former Louisville EMT claims city ignored complaints about fire captain’s discriminatory gender comments
The purpose of the project is to make Main Street safer for pedestrians and bring in new businesses. But for some the of businesses owners already there, it’s been a headache. Man convicted in murder of 3-year-old posts on social media hours after sentencing. Updated: 5 hours ago. Kevon...
WLKY.com
When will fall colors peak in the Louisville area?
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It's one of the best times of the year. The arrival of the autumn season means those hot, scorching days brought on by the summer season become cooler and much more comfortable — not to mention the sheer beauty that the landscape takes on with the addition of all those vivid fall colors.
