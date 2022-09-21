Drew Edward Imperial, 52, of Rehoboth Beach, joined God Sunday, Sept.18, 2022. He was born Sept. 26, 1969, son of Albert and Deborah (Backer) Imperial. Drew was a child of the tides; like the ocean, he was always on the go and everchanging. Raised in Rehoboth Beach, his true passions were his pets, all animals really, surfing, fishing, and anything that kept him on the water. He was adventurous and free-spirited and sailed through life where the wind took him. He spent time living on the coasts of Florida, North Carolina, and California, yet he always returned home to Rehoboth Beach because that is where his family was.

