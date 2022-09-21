ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coinbase Expands European Presence, Obtains Regulatory Approval in the Netherlands

Digital asset services provider, Coinbase announced today that it has secured regulatory approval in the Netherlands. The exchange has become the first major crypto trading services provider to register with the Dutch Central Bank. According to the details shared by Coinbase, the latest registration has allowed the company to offer...
MARKETS
financemagnates.com

KKR Combines Crypto and Traditional Finance

Crypto skeptics have repeatedly suggested that cryptocurrencies are vaporware, meaning tech without a purpose, or a solution in search of a problem. This pretense that crypto is aimless has always seemed disingenuous, since Bitcoin’s creator, in the very first line of its whitepaper, states unequivocally that:. “A purely peer-to-peer...
MARKETS
financemagnates.com

OANDA Joins Forces with Paxos to Develop Crypto Trading Ecosystem

The partnership will allow the US-based clients of OANDA to gain exposure to crypto assets. Paxos is a regulated blockchain infrastructure platform. Multi-asset financial trading services provider, OANDA has recently developed a partnership with Paxos. The details shared by the company in an official press release show that its US-based clients will be able to gain exposure to cryptocurrencies through the recently developed collaboration with Paxos.
MARKETS
financemagnates.com

DeFinity Enhances Custody Service with Custodiex and Crculus Integration

DeFinity Market, which offers an institutional digital asset ECN and DeFi marketplace, announced on Friday the strengthening of its execution ecosystem with the integration of Custodiex and Crculus, which are cold storage and infrastructure provider, respectively. "Our ambition has always been to work collaboratively with innovative technology companies to expedite...
ECONOMY
financemagnates.com

Meta 1 Network: The Future of Visualization in Web3

The application and adaptation of blockchain technology has significantly increased across countless industries and sectors over the past decade. This includes the gaming industry, in which decentralized cloud services are proving to be a more streamlined, faster, and ultimately cheaper alternative to centralized solutions. With the increasing popularity of metaverse and GameFi projects, a decentralized cloud rendering platform would be a game changer as demand has never been higher for high-level graphic games.
COMPUTERS
Black Enterprise

McKinsey Announces Its 1B Business Accelerator For Black-Owned Retail Brands In the U.S.

McKinsey, a global management consulting firm, has announced its Next 1B business acceleration program for Black-owned consumer and retail brands. According to a McKinsey release, the program is eyeing the next Black Unicorn, startups with valuations of a billion dollars or more. The consulting firm reports in the last decade, less than five Black brands have reached the unicorn milestone.
RETAIL
TechCrunch

A Strava co-founder races into a lucrative market – lending against life insurance

The serial entrepreneur joined activity and fitness tracking platform Strava as a co-founder in 2009 to lead engineering as CTO. He spent eight years there, and as of its most recent raise in 2020, Strava had reached 70 million members globally and amassed an almost cult-like following from its users, which include professional runners seeking to track their progress.
BUSINESS
TechRadar

Alibaba Cloud set to invest $1bn in overseas partnerships

Alibaba Cloud is set to invest $1 billion over the next three years to support its partners' "technology innovation and market expansion". The investment from the Chinese tech giant's cloud computing division will consist of a mix of both financial and non-financial incentives, including "funding, rebates, and go-to-market initiatives". In...
BUSINESS
CNBC

DocuSign names former Google executive Allan Thygesen as new CEO

DocuSign's next leader will be the person who has run Google advertising sales in North and South America. Allan Thygesen replaces Dan Springer, who took DocuSign public and oversaw an expansion during Covid. DocuSign shares rose more than 3% in extended trading after the electronic signature software maker announced it...
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

Palo Alto Networks Stock Split: The Real Reason It Matters

Despite a rising share count, Palo Alto Networks has delivered healthy investor returns over the last five years. A stock split might help the company manage both stock-based compensation and stock buybacks. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become...
STOCKS
bitcoinist.com

Binance Forms Global Advisory Board Led By Ex U.S. Senator ‘Max Baucus’

Today, regulatory compliance has become the most crucial issue for Binance and other crypto companies worldwide. And since the government authorities have decided to deal with the industry issues like high inflation, money laundering, and exploits with tight regulatory policies, it has badly affected the growth of blockchain developments. As...
ECONOMY
Footwear News

JD Sports Fashion Plc to Pay Former Executive Chairman Peter Cowgill Roughly $6.3 Million in Departure Agreement

Update: Sept. 21, 2022 at 12:45 p.m. ET JD Sports Fashion Plc has announced that it has reached a departure agreement with former executive chairman Peter Cowgill. The retailer stated Cowgill, for the period up until May 25, has been paid his salary, contractual benefits and will be eligible for appropriate annual bonuses, subject to performance conditions, which will be paid on a pro rata basis for the period he was employed full time. For the period after May 25, according to JD Sports, the company will honor his contractual notice period of 12 months. JD Sports also stated its board of directors...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Crypto Crash Causes Big Damage Among CEOs

The damage caused by the crash of the cryptocurrency market won't be measurable for a long while. Digital-currency prices have crashed from their November highs, wiping out nearly $2.4 trillion, according to data firm CoinGecko. Bitcoin, the most popular cryptocurrency, has lost nearly three-quarters (73%) of its value since hitting...
STOCKS

