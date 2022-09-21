Read full article on original website
Prices are set to fall for homes, cars, and furniture. It's a sign the Fed may not need to risk a recession that punishes job seekers.
Signs point to prices of homes, cars, and furniture easing in the coming months. Some economists say that means the Federal Reserve doesn't need to squash jobs to cool inflation. If the Fed acts too soon, it may be difficult to reverse out of an economic downturn. Home prices across...
Warren Buffett's granddaughter-in-law takes up role at JPMorgan's wealth management division
Warren Buffett's granddaughter-in-law just joined JPMorgan as a wealth advisor. Lili Buffett took up the new role on Monday, according to an Instagram post. Her grandfather-in-law is a longtime ally and friend of JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon. The granddaughter-in-law of billionaire investor Warren Buffett joined JPMorgan as one of its...
CoinDesk
Crypto Exchange CoinCorner Eyes Middle East Expansion Via Partnership With Emirates CEO's Private Office
Isle of Man-based crypto exchange CoinCorner is looking to expand across the Middle East through a partnership with the private office of Sheikh Saeed bin Ahmed Al Maktoum, CEO of the Emirates airline and member of the ruling family of Dubai. Through the partnership with Seed Group, CoinCorner will establish...
British regulators eyeing Google, Amazon, Microsoft in antitrust investigation
Media regulators are looking into whether large U.S. tech companies including Amazon and Google have formed a monopoly over cloud computing in Britain, officials said Thursday.
fashionweekdaily.com
Daily Media: Elizabeth Von Der Goltz Leaves Matchesfashion, New Execs At Hearst Magazines And PVH Corp, And More!
Here are the top hires, departures, promotions, and new representations of the week. 1. Elizabeth von der Goltz, chief commercial officer at Matchesfashion, is leaving the company. She will be replaced by Carl Tallents. 2. Lisa Ryan Howard is now executive vice president and global chief revenue officer at Hearst...
financemagnates.com
Coinbase Expands European Presence, Obtains Regulatory Approval in the Netherlands
Digital asset services provider, Coinbase announced today that it has secured regulatory approval in the Netherlands. The exchange has become the first major crypto trading services provider to register with the Dutch Central Bank. According to the details shared by Coinbase, the latest registration has allowed the company to offer...
financemagnates.com
KKR Combines Crypto and Traditional Finance
Crypto skeptics have repeatedly suggested that cryptocurrencies are vaporware, meaning tech without a purpose, or a solution in search of a problem. This pretense that crypto is aimless has always seemed disingenuous, since Bitcoin’s creator, in the very first line of its whitepaper, states unequivocally that:. “A purely peer-to-peer...
financemagnates.com
OANDA Joins Forces with Paxos to Develop Crypto Trading Ecosystem
The partnership will allow the US-based clients of OANDA to gain exposure to crypto assets. Paxos is a regulated blockchain infrastructure platform. Multi-asset financial trading services provider, OANDA has recently developed a partnership with Paxos. The details shared by the company in an official press release show that its US-based clients will be able to gain exposure to cryptocurrencies through the recently developed collaboration with Paxos.
financemagnates.com
DeFinity Enhances Custody Service with Custodiex and Crculus Integration
DeFinity Market, which offers an institutional digital asset ECN and DeFi marketplace, announced on Friday the strengthening of its execution ecosystem with the integration of Custodiex and Crculus, which are cold storage and infrastructure provider, respectively. "Our ambition has always been to work collaboratively with innovative technology companies to expedite...
financemagnates.com
Meta 1 Network: The Future of Visualization in Web3
The application and adaptation of blockchain technology has significantly increased across countless industries and sectors over the past decade. This includes the gaming industry, in which decentralized cloud services are proving to be a more streamlined, faster, and ultimately cheaper alternative to centralized solutions. With the increasing popularity of metaverse and GameFi projects, a decentralized cloud rendering platform would be a game changer as demand has never been higher for high-level graphic games.
McKinsey Announces Its 1B Business Accelerator For Black-Owned Retail Brands In the U.S.
McKinsey, a global management consulting firm, has announced its Next 1B business acceleration program for Black-owned consumer and retail brands. According to a McKinsey release, the program is eyeing the next Black Unicorn, startups with valuations of a billion dollars or more. The consulting firm reports in the last decade, less than five Black brands have reached the unicorn milestone.
TechCrunch
A Strava co-founder races into a lucrative market – lending against life insurance
The serial entrepreneur joined activity and fitness tracking platform Strava as a co-founder in 2009 to lead engineering as CTO. He spent eight years there, and as of its most recent raise in 2020, Strava had reached 70 million members globally and amassed an almost cult-like following from its users, which include professional runners seeking to track their progress.
TechRadar
Alibaba Cloud set to invest $1bn in overseas partnerships
Alibaba Cloud is set to invest $1 billion over the next three years to support its partners' "technology innovation and market expansion". The investment from the Chinese tech giant's cloud computing division will consist of a mix of both financial and non-financial incentives, including "funding, rebates, and go-to-market initiatives". In...
CNBC
DocuSign names former Google executive Allan Thygesen as new CEO
DocuSign's next leader will be the person who has run Google advertising sales in North and South America. Allan Thygesen replaces Dan Springer, who took DocuSign public and oversaw an expansion during Covid. DocuSign shares rose more than 3% in extended trading after the electronic signature software maker announced it...
If You Invested $3,000 in Atlassian Stock in 2015, This Is How Much You Would Have Today
Atlassian has generated impressive gains since its IPO.
Motley Fool
Palo Alto Networks Stock Split: The Real Reason It Matters
Despite a rising share count, Palo Alto Networks has delivered healthy investor returns over the last five years. A stock split might help the company manage both stock-based compensation and stock buybacks. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become...
bitcoinist.com
Binance Forms Global Advisory Board Led By Ex U.S. Senator ‘Max Baucus’
Today, regulatory compliance has become the most crucial issue for Binance and other crypto companies worldwide. And since the government authorities have decided to deal with the industry issues like high inflation, money laundering, and exploits with tight regulatory policies, it has badly affected the growth of blockchain developments. As...
dailyhodl.com
Banking Giant With Nearly $450,000,000,000 in Assets Under Management Launches Crypto Venture Capital Arm
A Japanese banking giant is venturing into the world of digital assets by launching its very own crypto-focused venture capitalist arm. According to a recent company press release, Nomura Holdings, which has nearly $450 billion in assets under management, today announced that Laser Digital will serve as its new crypto business.
JD Sports Fashion Plc to Pay Former Executive Chairman Peter Cowgill Roughly $6.3 Million in Departure Agreement
Update: Sept. 21, 2022 at 12:45 p.m. ET JD Sports Fashion Plc has announced that it has reached a departure agreement with former executive chairman Peter Cowgill. The retailer stated Cowgill, for the period up until May 25, has been paid his salary, contractual benefits and will be eligible for appropriate annual bonuses, subject to performance conditions, which will be paid on a pro rata basis for the period he was employed full time. For the period after May 25, according to JD Sports, the company will honor his contractual notice period of 12 months. JD Sports also stated its board of directors...
Crypto Crash Causes Big Damage Among CEOs
The damage caused by the crash of the cryptocurrency market won't be measurable for a long while. Digital-currency prices have crashed from their November highs, wiping out nearly $2.4 trillion, according to data firm CoinGecko. Bitcoin, the most popular cryptocurrency, has lost nearly three-quarters (73%) of its value since hitting...
