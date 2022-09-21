BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (TCD) -- A 37-year-old man engaged in an hourslong standoff with police and SWAT officials after he allegedly threw a hatchet, then fled into a storm drain. According to the Bloomington Police Department, on Tuesday, Sept. 20, at 9:30 a.m., officers went to Seminary Park after receiving a call about a man "swinging a steel rod at several individuals." When they arrived at the park, officers learned the suspect, later identified as Eli Swartzentruber, allegedly went to a car in a nearby Kroger parking lot and picked up a hatchet. He then allegedly returned to Seminary Park with the weapon, walked toward the group of people, and threw the hatchet.

