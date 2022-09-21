Read full article on original website
RED WINGS ANNOUNCE SEVERAL INJURY UPDATES AHEAD OF TRAINING CAMP
The Detroit Red Wings will head into training camp with a number of injuries, with varying recovery times. Via their Twitter account on Wednesday, the Red Wings announced the following injuries and expected return dates to players on their roster:. - Andrew Copp (abdominal surgery in off-season), will return first...
The Hockey Writers
Ducks Should Consider These 3 Remaining Free Agents
The 2022 Rookie Showcase wrapped up on Monday, Sept. 19 in San Jose, thus ending our first look at some of the young stars of tomorrow in Pacific Division hockey. The Anaheim Ducks featured the likes of forwards Mason McTavish, Jacob Perrault, and Brayden Tracey over the weekend among others. The trio should all be locks to make the jump to the NHL this season. The team has already shored up on skill this offseason, with the additions of John Klingberg, Dmitry Kulikov, Frank Vatrano and Ryan Strome.
The Hockey Writers
3 Blue Jackets Who Need to Prove Themselves in 2022-23
The Columbus Blue Jackets are a franchise looking to the future. Still in the midst of building the core with championship aspirations, opportunity is abundant. While there are some positions filled in the long-term lineup with players like Zach Werenski, Johnny Gaudreau, and Patrik Laine, the rest falls largely under the “to be determined” category.
The Hockey Writers
NHL Rumors: Rangers, Blackhawks, Oilers, Hurricanes, Coyotes
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, one scribe wonders if the New York Rangers added the pieces they needed to get in on the Patrick Kane sweepstakes now that they have the assets to do so. The Edmonton Oilers signed Ryan McLeod to a one-year contract extension. Will they have...
Hurricanes shopping defenseman Ethan Bear; Canucks interested?
Earlier this summer, Carolina gave Ethan Bear permission to speak to other teams heading into restricted free agency. At the time, it seemed like he was a candidate to be non-tendered but in the end, the Hurricanes qualified him and signed the 25-year-old to a one-year, $2.2M deal. However, Postmedia’s Bruce Garrioch reports that even with the new contract, Carolina is still trying to move the young defender.
The Hockey Writers
Oilers Pros and Cons of Jake Virtanen PTO Signing
It was announced last Monday that the Edmonton Oilers had signed forward Jake Virtanen to a professional tryout (PTO) contract, which caused a stir among the Oilers’ fanbase. The former Vancouver Canuck was recently found not guilty of a sexual assault charge in a British Columbia Supreme Court. The...
The Hockey Writers
Vegas Golden Knights: 3 Major Storylines Entering 2022-23
With Vegas Golden Knights training camp getting underway on Thursday, players and personnel from around the organization are heading down to City National Arena throughout the week in preparation for the upcoming preseason. The Golden Knights will play their first preseason game against the Colorado Avalanche on Sept. 25, with their regular season beginning on Oct. 11 against the Los Angeles Kings.
The Hockey Writers
3 Areas the Jets Need to Address to Get Back to the Postseason
Change is afoot in Winnipeg, and it needs to be. After missing the playoffs for the first time in five years, the new goal for the Winnipeg Jets is to make their way back to the postseason. What’s compelling about this is they will attempt this with virtually the same roster they had last season. No wait, they’re not quite as strong due to losing the services of Andrew Copp, Paul Stastny, Evgeny Svechnikov and goaltender Eric Comrie. The bad news is Jets’ general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff was either unable or unwilling to make any significant moves to replace them in the offseason. The good news is he hired a new head coach in Rick Bowness, that has only promised one thing…change.
The Hockey Writers
3 Blackhawks Players to Watch for in Training Camp
The Chicago Blackhawks officially opened their first training camp practice on Sept. 22. Practices will run through Sept. 26, and their first preseason game will be against the St. Louis Blues on Sept. 27. The Blackhawks recently wrapped up their Tom Kurvers Prospect Showcase this past week against the Minnesota Wild where the team’s top prospects got to show off their skills. Many of the prospects will be at training camp to join the veterans, and the showcase gave fans a good idea of which players to keep an eye on. Here are my picks for the top prospects to watch based on their performance at the tournament.
The Hockey Writers
3 Oilers Greats That Should be Next Inductees Into Team’s HOF
On Tuesday (Sept. 20), Lee Fogolin and Ryan Smyth were announced as the inaugural class of the Edmonton Oilers Hall of Fame. The two Oilers greats will be inducted on Nov. 3 in a pre-game ceremony at Rogers Place, prior to Edmonton taking on the New Jersey Devils. The inaugural...
The Hockey Writers
5 Golden Knights Standouts From 2022 Rookie Faceoff Tournament
With the NHL’s training camp opening on Sept. 21, six of the league’s Western Conference teams sent their best rookies to play each other in San Jose last weekend in preparation for the upcoming season. The Los Angeles Kings, Colorado Avalanche, Anaheim Ducks, Arizona Coyotes, Vegas Golden Knights,...
The Hockey Writers
Senators 2022-23 Training Camp Roster Breakdown & Predictions
It’s time for training camp at the Canadian Tire Centre after the Ottawa Senators named their 59-player roster for the first phase of the preseason. In the aftermath of a positive summer, head coach D.J. Smith’s players will return to the ice in positive spirits and optimistic for what could be a transformative season for the club.
The Hockey Writers
Hamblin is Oilers’ Feel-Good Story Heading into Training Camp
As expected, highly-touted Edmonton Oilers prospects Xavier Bourgault and Dylan Holloway shone brightly at the Young Stars Classic, which ran from Friday (Sept. 16) to Monday (Sept. 19) in Penticton, B.C., as part of the 2022 Oilers Rookie Camp. Edmonton’s rookies went 3-0 in the exhibition showcase for NHL prospects,...
The Hockey Writers
Rangers’ Return for Lundkvist May Benefit Flames in Big Way
A trade took place in the NHL on Monday evening, as the Dallas Stars announced that they had acquired defenseman Nils Lundkvist from the New York Rangers in exchange for a conditional 2023 first-round selection as well as a conditional 2025 fourth-round selection. Lundkvist being on the move didn’t come...
The Hockey Writers
Kraken 2022-23 Opening Night Defensive Corps Projections
While the Seattle Kraken made some strong additions to their forward group this offseason, they only added a couple of pieces to their defensive corps. While their offensive struggles could not be overstated, their defensive play was among the worst in the NHL and an area where they desperately needed to triage going into 2022-23. To be completely fair, their goaltending was inadequate for most of last season, but a lot of that blame should fall on the defense.
The Hockey Writers
Oilers’ Puljujarvi Could Still Be Traded Before 2022-23 Season
Frank Seravalli recently spoke on Oilers Now about the ongoing topic of Jesse Puljujarvi with the Edmonton Oilers. He said, “I wouldn’t fully close the door on the Edmonton Oilers moving on from Jesse Puljujarvi before opening night.”. The young forward has had a rollercoaster of a career...
The Hockey Writers
Rangers’ Drury Gets Nice Return in Nils Lundkvist Trade
New York Rangers general manager (GM) Chris Drury traded right-handed defense prospect Nils Lundkvist to the Dallas Stars in exchange for a conditional first-round pick in 2023 and a conditional fourth-round pick in 2025. If the Stars’ 2023 first-round pick is in the top 10, they will keep that pick, but the Rangers would receive their unprotected 2024 first-round pick.
The Hockey Writers
Islanders Have to Find Ways to Help Barzal
The New York Islanders are looking to have a big bounce-back season after missing the playoffs last year. The 2021-22 season saw a handful of players either take a step back or underachieve, and for the 2022-23 season, those players will be pivotal to the team’s success. Whether it’s Anthony Beauvillier or Oliver Wahlstrom on the wing or Ryan Pulock at the blue line, the Islanders have the players who can put the team over the top and make the season one to remember.
NHL
Identity and chemistry key as Red Wings open 2022 Training Camp
The 2022-23 Detroit Red Wings kicked off training camp on Thursday at Centre Ice Arena, marking the first of five days of on-ice and off-ice sessions. Red Wings head coach Derek Lalonde, who is overseeing his first-ever NHL camp, said he's pleased with what he saw from his new club.
The Hockey Writers
Senators’ 2022-23 Opponent Preview: Toronto Maple Leafs
The Battle of Ontario is back in a big way. Fans on both sides have been clamoring for these matchups to be good hockey again. With the moves made by the Ottawa Senators this year, these games are the ones fans need to have circled on the calendar. The Toronto Maple Leafs may still boast some bigger firepower but this matchup will be the closest the two have had in years. With that in mind, let’s dive into how the national capital matches up to the provincial capital.
