(St. Francois County, MO) A Farmington man, 20 year old Kaleb T. Chadwick, is recovering from moderate injuries after a motorcycle wreck in St. Francois County Wednesday night. According to reports from the Highway Patrol it happened at about 7:40 as Chadwick was riding south on Highway 67, at Hidebrecht Road, when an unknown vehicle headed pulled into the path of Chadwick's motorcycle. Chadwick swerved to avoid a collision and the motorcycle rolled over onto its side. He was taken to Mercy Hospital South at St. Louis.

SAINT FRANCOIS COUNTY, MO ・ 4 DAYS AGO