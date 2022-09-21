ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomsdale, MO

mymoinfo.com

Harry Blevins – Service 10am 9/27/22

Harry Blevins of Perryville died September 17th at the age of 90. The funeral service will be 10:00 Tuesday at the Cozean Memorial Chapel in Farmington. Visitation for Harry Blevins will be 6 to 8 Monday with an American Legion service at 7pm at Cozean Memorial Chapel.
PERRYVILLE, MO
mymoinfo.com

Martha Fay Coleman – Service 10/2/22 At 3 P.M.

Martha Fay Coleman of Farmington died September 1st at the age of 71. The funeral service is Sunday afternoon at 3 at Cozean Memorial Chapel in Farmington. Interment is at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. Visitation for Martha Coleman is Sunday afternoon at 2 at Cozean Memorial Chapel.
FARMINGTON, MO
mymoinfo.com

Daniel Stelling – Service 3pm 10/2/22

Daniel Stelling of Perryville died Tuesday (9/20) at the age of 61. The funeral service will be 3:00 Sunday at Ford and Young Funeral Home in Perryville with a Military Honors by the American Legion and Delta Team. Visitation for Daniel Stelling will be 1 to 3 Sunday at the...
PERRYVILLE, MO
mymoinfo.com

Dominick J. Randazzo – Service 9/26/22 At 1 P.M.

Dominick J. Randazzo of Bismarck died died Friday at the age of 77. The funeral service is Monday afternoon at 1 at the Horton-Wampler Funeral Home in Park Hills. Visitation for Dominick Randazzo is Monday from 10:30 until 1 at the funeral home in Park Hills.
BISMARCK, MO
mymoinfo.com

Dorothy McKee – Service 9/26/22 At 1 P.M.

Dorothy McKee of Watauga, Texas, formerly of Esther, died Tuesday at the age of 79. The funeral service is Monday afternoon at 1 at the C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home in Desloge. Interment will follow at Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Ste. Genevieve County. Visitation for Dorothy McKee is Monday...
WATAUGA, TX
mymoinfo.com

Andrew “Andy” Young – Service – 09/24/22 at 1 p.m.

Andrew “Andy” Young of Fredericktown died Monday at the age of 58. The funeral service will be Saturday afternoon at 1 at the Wilson Funeral Home in Fredericktown. Burial will be Oddfellows Cemetery. Visitation for Andy Young is Saturday from 11 until 1 at the Wilson Funeral Home...
FREDERICKTOWN, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Byrnes Mill woman, boys hurt in crash in Antonia

A woman and two children, all of Byrnes Mill, were injured Friday morning, Sept. 23, in a one-vehicle accident on Hwy. M west of Old Lemay Ferry Road in the Antonia area, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 11:51 a.m., Tessa M. Gerber, 25, of Byrnes Mill was driving...
BYRNES MILL, MO
mymoinfo.com

Superheroes For Hope A Big Success In Bonne Terre

(Bonne Terre) Final totals are still coming in, however, organizers of Superheroes for Hope in Bonne Terre are calling this weekends event a big success. Organizer Rhonda Hubbard says so far, they’ve raised a little over seven thousand dollars. Hubbard says her favorite part of the event involved a...
BONNE TERRE, MO
mymoinfo.com

Grand Opening Set For All-Inclusive Playground In Farmington

(Farmington) After months of work, a grand opening event will take place on Monday, October 3rd for the new All-Inclusive Playground at Engler Park in Farmington. Colin Rogers is the vice-president of Brockmiller Construction, one of many groups working to build the facility. He says it will be 20,000 square feet, and will actually consist of two seperate playgrounds.
FARMINGTON, MO
mymoinfo.com

71 Year Old Lesterville Woman Injured In Motorcycle Accident

(Lesterville) A 71 year old woman from Lesterville was seriously injured Sunday afternoon in a motorcycle accident on Highway 106 in Shannon County. The highway patrol says Ruth Dierks was driving east when her Harley Davidson ran off the road on a curve. She was thrown from the motorcycle as...
LESTERVILLE, MO
stlmag.com

Sugarfire Smoke House celebrating 10-year anniversary with specials, prizes, and new location in Arnold

Next Monday, September 26, marks Sugarfire Smoke House’s 10-year anniversary. With 15 locations across Missouri and beyond—in Illinois, Iowa, Texas, Colorado, and Florida—the barbecue chain's celebrations have been many and widespread during the “10 Days of Sugarfire.” (Follow Sugarfire’s Instagram page to learn more about the menu items and giveaways.)
ARNOLD, MO
kfmo.com

St. Francois County Motorcycle Wreck

(St. Francois County, MO) A Farmington man, 20 year old Kaleb T. Chadwick, is recovering from moderate injuries after a motorcycle wreck in St. Francois County Wednesday night. According to reports from the Highway Patrol it happened at about 7:40 as Chadwick was riding south on Highway 67, at Hidebrecht Road, when an unknown vehicle headed pulled into the path of Chadwick's motorcycle. Chadwick swerved to avoid a collision and the motorcycle rolled over onto its side. He was taken to Mercy Hospital South at St. Louis.
SAINT FRANCOIS COUNTY, MO
5 On Your Side

Woman dies after motorcycle crash in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A woman died early Saturday after a motorcycle crash on Interstate 55 in south St. Louis. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said a passerby called 911 shortly before 1 a.m. after seeing the woman lying on the side of the road next to a crashed motorcycle on southbound I-55 at S. Broadway.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
mymoinfo.com

Five Children Injured In Weekend Traffic Accident

(Ste. Genevieve County) Seven people, including five children, were injured over the weekend in a traffic accident on Interstate 55 in Ste. Genevieve County. The highway patrol says a Honda Pilot driven by 23 year old Marlon Nolasco was driving south when he ran off the road and hit a median cable barrier.
STE. GENEVIEVE COUNTY, MO
KMOV

Motorcyclist killed in accident on I-55 in South City overnight

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A motorcyclist was killed in an accident on I-55 in South City early Saturday morning. Police say the accident happened on I-55 near Broadway just after 1:30 a.m. A passerby called police after spotting a woman laying on the side of the highway next to a crashed motorcycle.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

