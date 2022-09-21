Read full article on original website
mymoinfo.com
Harry Blevins – Service 10am 9/27/22
Harry Blevins of Perryville died September 17th at the age of 90. The funeral service will be 10:00 Tuesday at the Cozean Memorial Chapel in Farmington. Visitation for Harry Blevins will be 6 to 8 Monday with an American Legion service at 7pm at Cozean Memorial Chapel.
mymoinfo.com
Martha Fay Coleman – Service 10/2/22 At 3 P.M.
Martha Fay Coleman of Farmington died September 1st at the age of 71. The funeral service is Sunday afternoon at 3 at Cozean Memorial Chapel in Farmington. Interment is at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. Visitation for Martha Coleman is Sunday afternoon at 2 at Cozean Memorial Chapel.
mymoinfo.com
Cheryl “Diane” Blevins – Service 10/1/22 At 2 P.M.
Cheryl “Diane” Blevins of Farmington died September 5th at the age of 65. A memorial service will be held Saturday afternoon at 2 at Engler Park. Arrangements are through Cozean Memorial Chapel.
mymoinfo.com
Daniel Stelling – Service 3pm 10/2/22
Daniel Stelling of Perryville died Tuesday (9/20) at the age of 61. The funeral service will be 3:00 Sunday at Ford and Young Funeral Home in Perryville with a Military Honors by the American Legion and Delta Team. Visitation for Daniel Stelling will be 1 to 3 Sunday at the...
mymoinfo.com
Dominick J. Randazzo – Service 9/26/22 At 1 P.M.
Dominick J. Randazzo of Bismarck died died Friday at the age of 77. The funeral service is Monday afternoon at 1 at the Horton-Wampler Funeral Home in Park Hills. Visitation for Dominick Randazzo is Monday from 10:30 until 1 at the funeral home in Park Hills.
mymoinfo.com
Dorothy McKee – Service 9/26/22 At 1 P.M.
Dorothy McKee of Watauga, Texas, formerly of Esther, died Tuesday at the age of 79. The funeral service is Monday afternoon at 1 at the C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home in Desloge. Interment will follow at Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Ste. Genevieve County. Visitation for Dorothy McKee is Monday...
mymoinfo.com
Andrew “Andy” Young – Service – 09/24/22 at 1 p.m.
Andrew “Andy” Young of Fredericktown died Monday at the age of 58. The funeral service will be Saturday afternoon at 1 at the Wilson Funeral Home in Fredericktown. Burial will be Oddfellows Cemetery. Visitation for Andy Young is Saturday from 11 until 1 at the Wilson Funeral Home...
myleaderpaper.com
Byrnes Mill woman, boys hurt in crash in Antonia
A woman and two children, all of Byrnes Mill, were injured Friday morning, Sept. 23, in a one-vehicle accident on Hwy. M west of Old Lemay Ferry Road in the Antonia area, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 11:51 a.m., Tessa M. Gerber, 25, of Byrnes Mill was driving...
mymoinfo.com
Superheroes For Hope A Big Success In Bonne Terre
(Bonne Terre) Final totals are still coming in, however, organizers of Superheroes for Hope in Bonne Terre are calling this weekends event a big success. Organizer Rhonda Hubbard says so far, they’ve raised a little over seven thousand dollars. Hubbard says her favorite part of the event involved a...
Sugarfire celebrates Arnold groundbreaking with sandwich giveaway, food drive
ARNOLD, Mo. — To celebrate the groundbreaking of a new location in Arnold, Sugarfire Smokehouse will have a food truck set up starting at 1 p.m. Sunday at the site of its future location, 2204 Michigan Ave. While supplies last, grab a free pulled-pork sandwich Sunday at the food...
mymoinfo.com
Grand Opening Set For All-Inclusive Playground In Farmington
(Farmington) After months of work, a grand opening event will take place on Monday, October 3rd for the new All-Inclusive Playground at Engler Park in Farmington. Colin Rogers is the vice-president of Brockmiller Construction, one of many groups working to build the facility. He says it will be 20,000 square feet, and will actually consist of two seperate playgrounds.
mymoinfo.com
71 Year Old Lesterville Woman Injured In Motorcycle Accident
(Lesterville) A 71 year old woman from Lesterville was seriously injured Sunday afternoon in a motorcycle accident on Highway 106 in Shannon County. The highway patrol says Ruth Dierks was driving east when her Harley Davidson ran off the road on a curve. She was thrown from the motorcycle as...
Four nature sites in Missouri renamed to remove indigenous slur
Four nature sites in Missouri have been renamed under a new national policy to remove their previous names over a slur used against Native American women.
Motorcyclist dies in St. Louis crash on I-55
An investigation is underway after a motorcyclist died in a south St. Louis crash Saturday morning on Interstate 55.
stlmag.com
Sugarfire Smoke House celebrating 10-year anniversary with specials, prizes, and new location in Arnold
Next Monday, September 26, marks Sugarfire Smoke House’s 10-year anniversary. With 15 locations across Missouri and beyond—in Illinois, Iowa, Texas, Colorado, and Florida—the barbecue chain's celebrations have been many and widespread during the “10 Days of Sugarfire.” (Follow Sugarfire’s Instagram page to learn more about the menu items and giveaways.)
kfmo.com
St. Francois County Motorcycle Wreck
(St. Francois County, MO) A Farmington man, 20 year old Kaleb T. Chadwick, is recovering from moderate injuries after a motorcycle wreck in St. Francois County Wednesday night. According to reports from the Highway Patrol it happened at about 7:40 as Chadwick was riding south on Highway 67, at Hidebrecht Road, when an unknown vehicle headed pulled into the path of Chadwick's motorcycle. Chadwick swerved to avoid a collision and the motorcycle rolled over onto its side. He was taken to Mercy Hospital South at St. Louis.
Woman dies after motorcycle crash in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — A woman died early Saturday after a motorcycle crash on Interstate 55 in south St. Louis. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said a passerby called 911 shortly before 1 a.m. after seeing the woman lying on the side of the road next to a crashed motorcycle on southbound I-55 at S. Broadway.
Sweetie Pie's announces closure of Upper Crust location
ST. LOUIS — Sweetie Pie's, the famous St. Louis restaurant at the center of reality TV show "Welcome to Sweetie Pie's" on the Oprah Winfrey Network, announced Tuesday it was closing the doors to its remaining Upper Crust location. A steady stream of hungry fans stopped by the location...
mymoinfo.com
Five Children Injured In Weekend Traffic Accident
(Ste. Genevieve County) Seven people, including five children, were injured over the weekend in a traffic accident on Interstate 55 in Ste. Genevieve County. The highway patrol says a Honda Pilot driven by 23 year old Marlon Nolasco was driving south when he ran off the road and hit a median cable barrier.
KMOV
Motorcyclist killed in accident on I-55 in South City overnight
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A motorcyclist was killed in an accident on I-55 in South City early Saturday morning. Police say the accident happened on I-55 near Broadway just after 1:30 a.m. A passerby called police after spotting a woman laying on the side of the highway next to a crashed motorcycle.
