Bozeman, MT

406mtsports.com

How do Montana, Montana State rank academically among Big Sky schools

MISSOULA — NCAA rules have prohibited football teams from ending a game in a tie since the start of the 1996 season, but Montana and Portland State found themselves in a different sort of deadlock earlier this month. The University of Montana and Portland State University were tied when...
BOZEMAN, MT
406mtsports.com

Montana State announces 12 new athletic department staff members

BOZEMAN — Montana State Athletics welcomed a dozen new staff members in August and September, MSU athletic director Leon Costello announced Wednesday. Five new employees joined the Bobcat Athletics administrative and support staff:. • Kyle Cajero joins Bobcat Athletics as Assistant Director for Media and Digital Relations, handling men’s...
BOZEMAN, MT
406mtsports.com

Drummond-Philipsburg Titans beat Ennis Mustangs for sole possession of 8-man South Central crown

DRUMMOND — For the second straight week Drummond-Philipsburg faced an undefeated playoff-caliber team and for the second straight week the Titans turned them away. The Titans defeated Ennis Friday night in Drummond 34-18, giving them sole possession of first place in the 8-man South Central conference as the season begins to make the turn toward the postseason.
DRUMMOND, MT
406mtsports.com

Jake Casagranda throws for 6 touchdowns in Bozeman's rout of Billings Skyview

BOZEMAN — Bozeman quarterback Jake Casagranda received the ball in the shotgun and examined the field. His protection broke down ahead of him, and he sidestepped Billings Skyview’s Hunter Sherner, just barely escaping the sack. The Hawks senior regrouped and fired a 23-yard touchdown pass to Avery Allen....
BOZEMAN, MT
406mtsports.com

Three Forks to add high school softball program

Up until this school year, playing softball wasn’t an option for Three Forks girls past age 14. While there were community recreation leagues for youth until that point, the high school didn’t offer the sport for young athletes to the disappointment of the girls, their parents and coaches.
THREE FORKS, MT

