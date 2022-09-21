Read full article on original website
How do Montana, Montana State rank academically among Big Sky schools
MISSOULA — NCAA rules have prohibited football teams from ending a game in a tie since the start of the 1996 season, but Montana and Portland State found themselves in a different sort of deadlock earlier this month. The University of Montana and Portland State University were tied when...
Players to watch and game information for Montana State at Eastern Washington
Time, date, place: 2 p.m. MT, Saturday, Roos Field. Vigen was the offensive coordinator at Wyoming for seven seasons before coming to MSU in 2021. Earlier in his career he served as an assistant coach at North Dakota State. Aaron Best. Record: 42-18 Year: 6th. Best has spent 26 years...
No. 15 Eastern Washington prepares for No. 4 Montana State amid strange, tough stretch
BOZEMAN — On Tuesday, a reporter asked Eastern Washington offensive lineman Seth Carnahan about his team’s schedule and mentioned Florida, a Football Bowl Subdivision team that will host EWU on Oct. 1. That triggered one of football’s favorite cliches. “Just take it one week at a time....
Montana State announces 12 new athletic department staff members
BOZEMAN — Montana State Athletics welcomed a dozen new staff members in August and September, MSU athletic director Leon Costello announced Wednesday. Five new employees joined the Bobcat Athletics administrative and support staff:. • Kyle Cajero joins Bobcat Athletics as Assistant Director for Media and Digital Relations, handling men’s...
Bozeman Gallatin puts a Cherry on top of improbable win over Great Falls
GREAT FALLS – On a breezy Friday night when this football game really didn’t seem winnable for Bozeman Gallatin, the Raptors pulled a Cherry out of the pie to stun Great Falls 20-17 before about 1,200 stunned fans at Memorial Stadium. The Raptors, who managed only 90 yards...
Drummond-Philipsburg Titans beat Ennis Mustangs for sole possession of 8-man South Central crown
DRUMMOND — For the second straight week Drummond-Philipsburg faced an undefeated playoff-caliber team and for the second straight week the Titans turned them away. The Titans defeated Ennis Friday night in Drummond 34-18, giving them sole possession of first place in the 8-man South Central conference as the season begins to make the turn toward the postseason.
Jake Casagranda throws for 6 touchdowns in Bozeman's rout of Billings Skyview
BOZEMAN — Bozeman quarterback Jake Casagranda received the ball in the shotgun and examined the field. His protection broke down ahead of him, and he sidestepped Billings Skyview’s Hunter Sherner, just barely escaping the sack. The Hawks senior regrouped and fired a 23-yard touchdown pass to Avery Allen....
Three Forks to add high school softball program
Up until this school year, playing softball wasn’t an option for Three Forks girls past age 14. While there were community recreation leagues for youth until that point, the high school didn’t offer the sport for young athletes to the disappointment of the girls, their parents and coaches.
