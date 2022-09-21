ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Comments / 0

Related
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia LIEAP recipients to get extra one-time payment

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginians who receive Low Income Energy Assistance Program benefits in the 2022 year will receive support from an extra supplemental payment, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The DHHR says the payments will be based on the amount of LIEAP assistance paid to the client […]
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia Medical Cannabis Advisory Board proposes THC cap

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS)–Some cannabis providers are concerned proposal to cap the potency of medical marijuana could do more harm than good. The West Virginia Medical Cannabis Advisory Board met a few weeks ago to discuss a proposal to cap the potency of THC in medical marijuana to ten percent. Adam Goers, the Senior Vice President […]
PHARMACEUTICALS
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia will see ground beef more affordable with new program

WEST VIRGINIA (WTRF) — The new West Virginia Ground Beef program hopes to keep food local in the Mountain State and make it more affordable for consumers, according to Farm and Dairy. The program is a brand partnership between Buzz Food Service and the West Virginia Cattlemen’s Association. Previously, much of West Virginia’s cull cows […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lieap
ThomasNet Industrial News Room

Energy Company Plans $500 Million West Virginia Industrial Campus

Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. A subsidiary of Warren Buffet’s Berkshire Hathaway...
RAVENSWOOD, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Department of Health
Mountain State Spotlight

West Virginia is returning $86 million meant to help renters and landlords to the federal government

When West Virginia unveiled a new rental assistance program in March 2021 to prevent evictions and utility shutoffs, Gov. Jim Justice promised help was on the way. “This year has been challenging for so many West Virginians. Many lost their jobs and have struggled to pay rent through no fault of their own,” he said in a press release. “These are great West Virginians who are contributors to our economy in every way. We’re all-in to help them, and I could not be happier about this wonderful program.”
HOUSE RENT
Hinton News

Treasurer Moore announces $4.2 Million worth of WV cash now checks mailed to recipients

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (Hinton News) – State Treasurer Riley Moore announced the first group of unclaimed property checks issued through the new West Virginia Cash Now program have been mailed to more than 8,000 individuals, with checks totaling more than $4.2 million on their way to mailboxes. “This is the first round of checks we’re issuing through this new, innovative unclaimed property program, and I encourage residents to be on the lookout for the envelope from our Office containing a check with their money,” Treasurer Moore said. “This is one more way in which we’ve worked to modernize the State Treasurer’s Office...
POLITICS
WTRF

West Virginia ambulance company owner charged with IRS fraud

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A Wyoming County man has been indicted for allegedly failing to pay over employment taxes, according to the United States Department of Justice. According to the DOJ, a federal grand jury indicted Christopher J. Smyth, of Pineville, on charges of four counts of “willful failure to pay over employment taxes” and three counts “obstructing the IRS’s collection efforts.” Smyth was the operator of the companies Wyoming County’s Best Ambulance Service, Inc., Stat Ambulance Service, Inc., and Stat EMS, LLC. The three companies provided ambulance services to the residents of Wyoming County, West Virginia.
woay.com

Governor Justice announces $55.3 million in grant funding for major broadband projects statewide

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – Governor Jim Justice announced the preliminary approval of more than $55.3 million in GigReady and Major Broadband Project Strategies Program (MBPS) funds to broadcast infrastructure projects across West Virginia. The announcement includes applications from Justice’s West Virginia Broadband and Investment Plan and the first announcement for preliminary approval under the GigReady program.
SUMMERS COUNTY, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Wood County turns green on West Virginia COVID map

CHARLESTON — Wood County is now green, the lowest level on the County Alert System Map that is based on infection rates, as of Thursday. The county, the largest in the Mid-Ohio Valley, has been yellow, second lowest. Also green in this region are Wetzel, Tyler, Pleasants, Ritchie, Wirt,...
WOOD COUNTY, WV
wvexplorer.com

Governor unveils initiative to restore bobwhite in West Virginia

ALUM CREEK, W.Va. — The W.Va. Division of Natural Resources is stocking more than 20,000 bobwhite quail this autumn at wildlife management areas across the state. According to Gov. Jim Justice, the division has stocked more than 12,000 and will continue stocking through October, weather and habitat conditions permitting, through the governor's new quail-stocking initiative.
POLITICS
Lootpress

Gov. Justice announces start of West Virginia’s deer archery, crossbow seasons

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Gov. Jim Justice today reminds all West Virginians that West Virginia’s deer archery and crossbow seasons start on Saturday, Sept. 24. Furthermore, Gov. Justice reminds resident and nonresident hunters that they need to purchase their license and deer stamps by 11:59 p.m. on Friday if they want a chance to take additional deer during this exciting season.
WYOMING COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia Governor coming to Wheeling on Friday

Gov. Jim Justice will make two stops in Wheeling Friday. Gov. Justice will be at the Groundbreaking Ceremony for the Wheeling Streetscape Project The approximately $32 million project is a partnership between the WVDOT and the City of Wheeling that will upgrade West Virginia Route 2 on both Main Street and Market Street in the […]
WHEELING, WV
CBS Pittsburgh

West Virginia officials embark on bobwhite quail restoration effort

ALUM CREEK, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia wildlife officials have embarked on an effort to restore the northern bobwhite quail population.Gov. Jim Justice announced Wednesday that 12,000 bobwhite quail have been added at wildlife management areas across the state. The goal is to bring the numbers to 20,000, and the Division of Natural Resources will conduct more stockings through October. It's part of a five-year restoration project.Bobwhite quail, known for their "bobwhite" call, disappeared in the state in the late 1970s due to a combination of habitat destruction and harsh winters.Some quail have been fitted with transmitters to monitor their survival and habitat use. Several locations also have cameras, the governor's office said in a statement."I've missed these little rascals, and lots of people have," Justice said. "It's a bird that has been here forever, and it's wildlife we need to protect and bring back."Bobwhite quail have been stocked at wildlife management areas at Burnsville Lake, Cross Creek, Frozen Camp, Huttonsville State Farm, Laurel Lake and Pleasant Creek, as well as the Greenbrier State Forest.
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy