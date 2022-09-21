Read full article on original website
Related
woay.com
DHHR announces supplemental payment for low income energy assistance program recipients
Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources announced individuals participating in the Low Income Energy Assistance Program (LIEAP) will receive a supplemental payment this year. The payment ranges from $25 to $465 and is contingent on the amount LIEAP assistance has paid the utility provider or client for bulk fuel.
West Virginia LIEAP recipients to get extra one-time payment
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginians who receive Low Income Energy Assistance Program benefits in the 2022 year will receive support from an extra supplemental payment, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The DHHR says the payments will be based on the amount of LIEAP assistance paid to the client […]
West Virginia Medical Cannabis Advisory Board proposes THC cap
PRINCETON, WV (WVNS)–Some cannabis providers are concerned proposal to cap the potency of medical marijuana could do more harm than good. The West Virginia Medical Cannabis Advisory Board met a few weeks ago to discuss a proposal to cap the potency of THC in medical marijuana to ten percent. Adam Goers, the Senior Vice President […]
West Virginia will see ground beef more affordable with new program
WEST VIRGINIA (WTRF) — The new West Virginia Ground Beef program hopes to keep food local in the Mountain State and make it more affordable for consumers, according to Farm and Dairy. The program is a brand partnership between Buzz Food Service and the West Virginia Cattlemen’s Association. Previously, much of West Virginia’s cull cows […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
USPS is looking to hire new team members in West Virginia
The Morgantown Post Office held a job fair to fill openings in Morgantown and the surrounding areas on Thursday, and there are still positions to be filled.
ThomasNet Industrial News Room
Energy Company Plans $500 Million West Virginia Industrial Campus
Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. A subsidiary of Warren Buffet’s Berkshire Hathaway...
West Virginia Governor says Charleston doesn’t know the Ohio Valley exists in regards to personal property tax
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Governor Jim Justice continues his push to reduce West Virginia’s personal income tax by 10%. He was in Wheeling on Friday to discuss it with the public in Centre Market, and then visited 7News for an exclusive interview on the topic. All the states that have no income tax, the population […]
Walmart jobs in West Virginia and Ohio: Company plans to hire 40K associates for the holidays
Walmart is planning to hire 40,000 U.S. associates this holiday season, the company announced on its official corporate blog Wednesday.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
West Virginia is returning $86 million meant to help renters and landlords to the federal government
When West Virginia unveiled a new rental assistance program in March 2021 to prevent evictions and utility shutoffs, Gov. Jim Justice promised help was on the way. “This year has been challenging for so many West Virginians. Many lost their jobs and have struggled to pay rent through no fault of their own,” he said in a press release. “These are great West Virginians who are contributors to our economy in every way. We’re all-in to help them, and I could not be happier about this wonderful program.”
Treasurer Moore announces $4.2 Million worth of WV cash now checks mailed to recipients
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (Hinton News) – State Treasurer Riley Moore announced the first group of unclaimed property checks issued through the new West Virginia Cash Now program have been mailed to more than 8,000 individuals, with checks totaling more than $4.2 million on their way to mailboxes. “This is the first round of checks we’re issuing through this new, innovative unclaimed property program, and I encourage residents to be on the lookout for the envelope from our Office containing a check with their money,” Treasurer Moore said. “This is one more way in which we’ve worked to modernize the State Treasurer’s Office...
Coronavirus Active Case Trends: north central West Virginia recap for September 23
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – 12 News is producing a weekly look at the trends in active coronavirus cases in north central West Virginia. This recap is released on Fridays, and it shows how the number of active cases has changed from the previous Friday. For the purposes of this report, these recaps will focus on Barbour, […]
WTRF
West Virginia ambulance company owner charged with IRS fraud
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A Wyoming County man has been indicted for allegedly failing to pay over employment taxes, according to the United States Department of Justice. According to the DOJ, a federal grand jury indicted Christopher J. Smyth, of Pineville, on charges of four counts of “willful failure to pay over employment taxes” and three counts “obstructing the IRS’s collection efforts.” Smyth was the operator of the companies Wyoming County’s Best Ambulance Service, Inc., Stat Ambulance Service, Inc., and Stat EMS, LLC. The three companies provided ambulance services to the residents of Wyoming County, West Virginia.
woay.com
Governor Justice announces $55.3 million in grant funding for major broadband projects statewide
Charleston, WV (WOAY) – Governor Jim Justice announced the preliminary approval of more than $55.3 million in GigReady and Major Broadband Project Strategies Program (MBPS) funds to broadcast infrastructure projects across West Virginia. The announcement includes applications from Justice’s West Virginia Broadband and Investment Plan and the first announcement for preliminary approval under the GigReady program.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Wood County turns green on West Virginia COVID map
CHARLESTON — Wood County is now green, the lowest level on the County Alert System Map that is based on infection rates, as of Thursday. The county, the largest in the Mid-Ohio Valley, has been yellow, second lowest. Also green in this region are Wetzel, Tyler, Pleasants, Ritchie, Wirt,...
WDTV
Local school districts unsure of Amendment 4: The Education Accountability Amendment
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Education Accountability Amendment, also known as Amendment 4, is making its way to voters in November. If passed, the amendment would require curriculum rules and policies to go to the legislature for approval. Adam Cheeseman, the Superintendent of Doddridge County, said he has some questions...
wvexplorer.com
Governor unveils initiative to restore bobwhite in West Virginia
ALUM CREEK, W.Va. — The W.Va. Division of Natural Resources is stocking more than 20,000 bobwhite quail this autumn at wildlife management areas across the state. According to Gov. Jim Justice, the division has stocked more than 12,000 and will continue stocking through October, weather and habitat conditions permitting, through the governor's new quail-stocking initiative.
Study finds record increase in money lost to online scams—here’s how West Virginia ranked
A record $6.9 billion was lost in 2021 nationwide, which according to Social Catfish, means the amount lost yearly to online scams since the start of the pandemic has doubled.
Gov. Justice announces start of West Virginia’s deer archery, crossbow seasons
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Gov. Jim Justice today reminds all West Virginians that West Virginia’s deer archery and crossbow seasons start on Saturday, Sept. 24. Furthermore, Gov. Justice reminds resident and nonresident hunters that they need to purchase their license and deer stamps by 11:59 p.m. on Friday if they want a chance to take additional deer during this exciting season.
West Virginia Governor coming to Wheeling on Friday
Gov. Jim Justice will make two stops in Wheeling Friday. Gov. Justice will be at the Groundbreaking Ceremony for the Wheeling Streetscape Project The approximately $32 million project is a partnership between the WVDOT and the City of Wheeling that will upgrade West Virginia Route 2 on both Main Street and Market Street in the […]
West Virginia officials embark on bobwhite quail restoration effort
ALUM CREEK, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia wildlife officials have embarked on an effort to restore the northern bobwhite quail population.Gov. Jim Justice announced Wednesday that 12,000 bobwhite quail have been added at wildlife management areas across the state. The goal is to bring the numbers to 20,000, and the Division of Natural Resources will conduct more stockings through October. It's part of a five-year restoration project.Bobwhite quail, known for their "bobwhite" call, disappeared in the state in the late 1970s due to a combination of habitat destruction and harsh winters.Some quail have been fitted with transmitters to monitor their survival and habitat use. Several locations also have cameras, the governor's office said in a statement."I've missed these little rascals, and lots of people have," Justice said. "It's a bird that has been here forever, and it's wildlife we need to protect and bring back."Bobwhite quail have been stocked at wildlife management areas at Burnsville Lake, Cross Creek, Frozen Camp, Huttonsville State Farm, Laurel Lake and Pleasant Creek, as well as the Greenbrier State Forest.
Comments / 0