BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK
The ultimate guide to brunching in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
The three best new restaurants to try in Baltimore during Restaurant WeekKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Baltimore's best cocktail barsKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Five must-try, authentic African restaurants in the BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Must-try sushi restaurants in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Must-try happy hour spots in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
10 Coffee Shops in Baltimore Not to Miss - from Roasters to Matcha LattesTheBoutiqueAdventurerBaltimore, MD
Top bars to visit in Fells PointKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Best places for Italian food in Little ItalyKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
10 highest-ranking places to eat in AnnapolisKaleah McilwainAnnapolis, MD
BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO
Top five fun things to do in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
7 free things to do in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Best places to go crabbing in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Best comedy shows in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Go-to places for live music in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
10 things to do in Locust PointKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wypr.org
Meet the Republican seeking top executive spot in Baltimore County, promising ‘revolutionary change’
The Republican nominee vying to become Baltimore County’s next county executive promised voters a ‘revolutionary change in government’ if elected this November. Former Delegate Pat McDonough said he would fire the county police chief, sever ties with Baltimore City, and regain control over the school system curriculum. McDonough laid out his plans to a gathering of about a dozen people earlier this week at the Perry Hall Public library.
wypr.org
Baltimore City Council mulls homeless encampment sanitation issues
Baltimore City officials are searching for ways to keep the 23 homeless encampments across the city clean. Councilmember Phylicia Porter, who represents District 10 which includes neighborhoods from Cherry Hill to Pigtown, said she’s gotten many calls from community members about the tents. Porter requested the Baltimore City Council committee hearing on Wednesday.
wypr.org
Term limits for city leaders? Two perspectives on Ballot Question K
The ballot for Baltimore City residents in the November election will include several referendums, the last of which, Question K, is, quote, “for the purpose of establishing a two-term limit for Baltimore City elected officials, including the Mayor, Comptroller, City Council President, and City Council members. None of these elected officials shall hold office for more than eight (8) years during any 12-year period.”
Shontel Greene’s winner mentality delivers on multimillion-dollar businesses
Shontel Greene, the product of a pair of drug-addicted parents, made the decision to become a drug dealer at the impressionable age of 14. Though her environment repeatedly affirmed that her life expectancy may not reach much beyond her teenage years, she consciously decided that she would defy the odds and secure a future beyond the hard scrappy streets she hustled on. Greene set clear goals and through her determination, she realized her dreams.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
baltimorefishbowl.com
Protesters shut down meeting about plans for private, armed Johns Hopkins police force
Demonstrators opposed to the development of a private, armed Johns Hopkins University police department shut down an in-person town hall meeting Thursday that was scheduled to discuss details of plans for the police force. The in-person meeting, planned for Shriver Hall on the Homewood Campus in North Baltimore, lasted about...
Maryland Gets $144 Million in Federal Funds to Rehabilitate Aging Water Infrastructure
Responding to Maryland’s water woes, the Environmental Protection Agency will make $144 million in funds from President Biden’s infrastructure bill available to the state for improvements to drinking water systems and wastewater management. The funding includes $76 million being made available now to the Maryland Department of the...
Wbaltv.com
Baltimore City schools sets up hotline as part of mission to track down missing students
Baltimore City Public Schools are setting up an attendance telephone hotline this weekend to try and track down missing students. One month into a new school year, more than 1,000 Baltimore City students are still missing from the rolls. "When you're not in school, you are not learning, and so...
WBAL Radio
Mayor Scott responds to student protests of private police at JHU
Mayor Brandon Scott weighed in about the protest that disrupted a town hall at Johns Hopkins University about creating a private police force and other city matters. City police have a draft memo of understanding with the school about how a campus police force would operate and that agreement will eventually make its way through the city council and onto the mayor.
IN THIS ARTICLE
baltimorebrew.com
Overseas travel by Nick Mosby aide violated Board of Estimates rules – but is approved anyway
Baltimore government’s AM (Administrative Manual) says prior board approval is required for taxpayer-paid travel requests, especially for overseas or weekend trips. But that didn’t happen today. Nick Mosby’s chief of staff, who traveled 3,700 miles to Oxford, England to attend a $1,359-a-day “chief of staff executive” course earlier...
Settlement reached with Westminster Management over illegal fees, maintenance issues
BALTIMORE - Maryland's Consumer Protection Division reached a settlement with Westminster Management, LLC, a New Jersey-based operation, and the 25 companies that own or owned 17 residential communities managed by Westminster Management in Maryland. Attorney General Brian Frosh announced that the settlement addresses charges that Westminster and the property owners violated the Consumer Protection Act by charging tenants illegal fees and by failing to maintain the properties. Those properties in question contained more than 9,000 rental units across Baltimore City, Baltimore County and Prince George's County, and the settlement will potentially pay restitution to thousands of current and former residents...
wypr.org
Maryland lawmakers peek inside the troubled Back River wastewater treatment plant
Decades ago, the Back River Wastewater Treatment Plant was considered a state-of-the-art facility as the largest in Maryland. It’s designed to process and discharge up to 180 million gallons of treated wastewater into the Back River which flows into the Chesapeake Bay. State Sen. Johnny Ray Salling, who represents the Dundalk area around the plant, remembers field trips there when he was a student at Sparrows Point High School.
baltimorebrew.com
Remember the new travel policy that was enacted in the wake of Marilyn Mosby’s overseas trips?
Crafted by the mayor and his top aides, those rules were cast aside yesterday to accommodate a $9,000 travel request by her husband’s chief of staff. In the first months of Brandon Scott’s administration, the question of whether Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby should have gotten Board of Estimates approval for her travels to Europe, Africa and the United Kingdom preoccupied his top aides and others.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
mocoshow.com
MDOT Secretary Recruits Colleges, Trade Schools to Help Marylanders Seize Career Opportunities
Per MDOT: Maryland has a world-class transportation network built and maintained by countless employees who developed their skills in apprentice programs, internships and trade schools. At a Skilled Trades Partnering event Thursday hosted by the Maryland Department of Transportation (MDOT), Secretary James F. Ports, Jr., told representatives of community colleges, trade schools and high school vocational programs that their institutions are essential in providing the skilled labor for MDOT’s future.
Univ. of Maryland BioPark to add $320M development at MLK Boulevard
The University of Maryland BioPark in West Baltimore will break ground this fall on a $320 million project that would bring more laboratory and office space to the area.
WTOP
Prince George’s Co. cuts ribbon on new, high-demand affordable housing
Prince George’s County leaders helped cut the ribbon on the Gateway at Peerless, a new development aimed at boosting the stock of high-demand affordable housing in the region. The project brings more than 60 apartments to a plot of land off U.S. Route 301 just north of downtown Upper...
popville.com
“AG Racine Sues Tax Preparation Company for Cheating Thousands of DC Consumers With Misleading Cash Advance Promotion”
“AG Racine today filed a lawsuit against Liberty Tax, the third largest tax preparation service in the U.S., for misleading and secretly increasing the cost of tax preparation for thousands of DC taxpayers. The Office of the Attorney General (OAG) alleges that Liberty Tax aggressively markets its services to low-income...
Freethink
This start-up is recycling abandoned wooden homes in Baltimore
An initiative in the US city of Baltimore wants to salvage and reuse as much wood as possible, while also creating jobs. The Baltimore Wood Project works with partners such as the US Forest Service to rethink and reclaim wood in the city in order to reduce landfill waste, rejuvenate disused land and engage local communities.
WBAL Radio
Protesters disrupt first town hall meeting on Johns Hopkins University police force
Protesters disrupted an in-person public hearing Thursday night on Johns Hopkins University's proposed private police force. The first of a series of three town hall meetings were meant to be a chance for students to learn more about the plans to create a private police force on campus. But several protesters who gathered outside moved inside to make their voices heard, chanting, "No justice, no peace."
fox5dc.com
Man stabbed at DC homeless shelter
WASHINGTON - Police say a man suffered minor injuries after he was stabbed early Friday morning at a D.C. homeless shelter. The stabbing happened just after 2:15 a.m. in a shelter in the 2700 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue in the southeast. The man was transported to the...
rockvillenights.com
2nd bus stop crime in as many days in Rockville
Bus stops have been crime stops in Rockville over the last 48 hours. On Wednesday, someone was robbed at a bus stop in Twinbrook. Early yesterday afternoon at 12:38 PM, an individual reported having been the victim of a 2nd degree assault at a bus stop on N. Washington Street in the Rockville Town Center area. Rockville City police responded to the call.
Comments / 5