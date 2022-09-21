ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

wypr.org

Meet the Republican seeking top executive spot in Baltimore County, promising ‘revolutionary change’

The Republican nominee vying to become Baltimore County’s next county executive promised voters a ‘revolutionary change in government’ if elected this November. Former Delegate Pat McDonough said he would fire the county police chief, sever ties with Baltimore City, and regain control over the school system curriculum. McDonough laid out his plans to a gathering of about a dozen people earlier this week at the Perry Hall Public library.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
wypr.org

Baltimore City Council mulls homeless encampment sanitation issues

Baltimore City officials are searching for ways to keep the 23 homeless encampments across the city clean. Councilmember Phylicia Porter, who represents District 10 which includes neighborhoods from Cherry Hill to Pigtown, said she’s gotten many calls from community members about the tents. Porter requested the Baltimore City Council committee hearing on Wednesday.
BALTIMORE, MD
wypr.org

Term limits for city leaders? Two perspectives on Ballot Question K

The ballot for Baltimore City residents in the November election will include several referendums, the last of which, Question K, is, quote, “for the purpose of establishing a two-term limit for Baltimore City elected officials, including the Mayor, Comptroller, City Council President, and City Council members. None of these elected officials shall hold office for more than eight (8) years during any 12-year period.”
BALTIMORE, MD
rolling out

Shontel Greene’s winner mentality delivers on multimillion-dollar businesses

Shontel Greene, the product of a pair of drug-addicted parents, made the decision to become a drug dealer at the impressionable age of 14. Though her environment repeatedly affirmed that her life expectancy may not reach much beyond her teenage years, she consciously decided that she would defy the odds and secure a future beyond the hard scrappy streets she hustled on. Greene set clear goals and through her determination, she realized her dreams.
BALTIMORE, MD
WBAL Radio

Mayor Scott responds to student protests of private police at JHU

Mayor Brandon Scott weighed in about the protest that disrupted a town hall at Johns Hopkins University about creating a private police force and other city matters. City police have a draft memo of understanding with the school about how a campus police force would operate and that agreement will eventually make its way through the city council and onto the mayor.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Settlement reached with Westminster Management over illegal fees, maintenance issues

BALTIMORE - Maryland's Consumer Protection Division reached a settlement with Westminster Management, LLC, a New Jersey-based operation, and the 25 companies that own or owned 17 residential communities managed by Westminster Management in Maryland.  Attorney General Brian Frosh announced that the settlement addresses charges that Westminster and the property owners violated the Consumer Protection Act by charging tenants illegal fees and by failing to maintain the properties.  Those properties in question contained more than 9,000 rental units across Baltimore City, Baltimore County and Prince George's County, and the settlement will potentially pay restitution to thousands of current and former residents...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
wypr.org

Maryland lawmakers peek inside the troubled Back River wastewater treatment plant

Decades ago, the Back River Wastewater Treatment Plant was considered a state-of-the-art facility as the largest in Maryland. It’s designed to process and discharge up to 180 million gallons of treated wastewater into the Back River which flows into the Chesapeake Bay. State Sen. Johnny Ray Salling, who represents the Dundalk area around the plant, remembers field trips there when he was a student at Sparrows Point High School.
MARYLAND STATE
baltimorebrew.com

Remember the new travel policy that was enacted in the wake of Marilyn Mosby’s overseas trips?

Crafted by the mayor and his top aides, those rules were cast aside yesterday to accommodate a $9,000 travel request by her husband’s chief of staff. In the first months of Brandon Scott’s administration, the question of whether Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby should have gotten Board of Estimates approval for her travels to Europe, Africa and the United Kingdom preoccupied his top aides and others.
BALTIMORE, MD
mocoshow.com

MDOT Secretary Recruits Colleges, Trade Schools to Help Marylanders Seize Career Opportunities

Per MDOT: Maryland has a world-class transportation network built and maintained by countless employees who developed their skills in apprentice programs, internships and trade schools. At a Skilled Trades Partnering event Thursday hosted by the Maryland Department of Transportation (MDOT), Secretary James F. Ports, Jr., told representatives of community colleges, trade schools and high school vocational programs that their institutions are essential in providing the skilled labor for MDOT’s future.
MARYLAND STATE
Freethink

This start-up is recycling abandoned wooden homes in Baltimore

An initiative in the US city of Baltimore wants to salvage and reuse as much wood as possible, while also creating jobs. The Baltimore Wood Project works with partners such as the US Forest Service to rethink and reclaim wood in the city in order to reduce landfill waste, rejuvenate disused land and engage local communities.
BALTIMORE, MD
WBAL Radio

Protesters disrupt first town hall meeting on Johns Hopkins University police force

Protesters disrupted an in-person public hearing Thursday night on Johns Hopkins University's proposed private police force. The first of a series of three town hall meetings were meant to be a chance for students to learn more about the plans to create a private police force on campus. But several protesters who gathered outside moved inside to make their voices heard, chanting, "No justice, no peace."
BALTIMORE, MD
fox5dc.com

Man stabbed at DC homeless shelter

WASHINGTON - Police say a man suffered minor injuries after he was stabbed early Friday morning at a D.C. homeless shelter. The stabbing happened just after 2:15 a.m. in a shelter in the 2700 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue in the southeast. The man was transported to the...
WASHINGTON, DC
rockvillenights.com

2nd bus stop crime in as many days in Rockville

Bus stops have been crime stops in Rockville over the last 48 hours. On Wednesday, someone was robbed at a bus stop in Twinbrook. Early yesterday afternoon at 12:38 PM, an individual reported having been the victim of a 2nd degree assault at a bus stop on N. Washington Street in the Rockville Town Center area. Rockville City police responded to the call.
ROCKVILLE, MD

