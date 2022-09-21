Read full article on original website
Newnan Times-Herald
Robert David Boyd, Sr.
1938 was somewhat of a turbulent year for the state of Georgia. The southland was in the grasp of a great depression, and it was an election year. President Roosevelt, a frequent visitor to the state, inserted himself into the congressional and governor’s race. He thought his influence would...
Newnan Times-Herald
Frances Ann Sauls Holder
Frances Ann Sauls Holder was born 1 August 1932 to the late Loy and Lois Brand Sauls. She departed this life on Wednesday, September 21, 2022 at the home of her son David in Gallatin, TN. She married Earl Holder on 17 November 1950. They were married 59 years until his death 24 June 2010. She married Julian Avery on 19 July 2022 in Hendersonville, TN. He survives her.
Newnan Times-Herald
Lynda Walker Denning
Lynda Walker Denning, 77, of Powder Springs, passed away suddenly on Sunday, September 18, 2022. A Memorial Service will be held in her honor on Saturday, September 24, 2022, at 1:00 PM at Mayes Ward-Dobbins Macland Chapel with Pastor Mike Woods officiating. Family has asked in lieu of flowers that donations be made in Lynda's name to an animal rescue or charity of your choice.
Newnan Times-Herald
Maxine Cornwell
Mrs. Maxine Cornwell of Newnan, age 85, passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 18, 2022. Maxine was born in Calhoun County, Alabama on May 8, 1937, to the late William Foster Abernathy and the late Claudia Stonecypher Abernathy. She graduated Oxford High School and attended UAB and Howard College (now Samford University) in Birmingham; the first person in her family to attend college. While living in Birmingham, Maxine met the love of her life, Cecil Cornwell, whom she married in 1959. Maxine was a loyal companion to Cecil throughout their 63 years of marriage. Together, they lived in Alabama, California, and Kentucky as Cecil continued his education in ministry and social work, finally settling in Georgia where Cecil worked for the Georgia Baptist Children’s Home for 30 years.
Newnan Times-Herald
Ernest Sizemore
Ernest Sizemore died peacefully on September 19, 2022, at the West Georgia Hospice in LaGrange, Georgia, at the age of 94. Ernest is survived by his wife of 67 years, Helen Ward Sizemore, his son, Dale Sizemore and his wife, Nancy Miller Sizemore, all of Moreland, and his daughter, Lynn Sizemore Jones and her husband, Mark Jones, of Cumming. He has five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren, James Sizemore and his partner, Nala, Whitney Jones Poitevint and her husband, Phillip, Daniel Sizemore, Mitchell Jones, his wife, Jillian, and their children Cora, Charlotte and Walker, and Hunter Jones and his wife, Emily.
Newnan Times-Herald
Family members recall famous Sharpsburg landmark
A longtime Sharpsburg landmark is being declared a total loss after a significant fire at the Heirloom Market and Bakery. The building is located at 8861 Highway 54. The call came in after occupants of the building noticed smoke and flames coming from the building. The building was successfully evacuated as crews began the process of containing the fire, according to Chief Robbie Flanagan of Coweta County Fire Rescue.
Newnan Times-Herald
Newnan HS History Club hosting speaker Jan Scruggs in October
Newnan High School History Club is hosting Jan Craig Scruggs on Oct. 18 at the Donald W. Nixon Centre as part of its semiannual speaker series. “Scruggs is the guy who got the Vietnam Memorial Wall started,” said Frank Henderson, teacher of the Vietnam and World War 2 classes at the high school. “The Vietnam vets, they love him.”
Newnan Times-Herald
Newnan to vote on three ARPA requests
The Newnan City Council will consider three requests for American Rescue Plan Act funds at their meeting Tuesday. The requests total $199,800.50 and come from Bike Coweta, RM Kitchens Automotive and Tarpley Drug Company. Bike Coweta’s request is for $15,000 for economic impact assistance, specifically for the All Kids Bike...
Newnan Times-Herald
Piedmont Newnan Hospital to host 13th annual Autumn Chase
The winding trails around the lakes at Newnan Utilities Carl Miller Park will be the race course for the annual Autumn Chase on Saturday, Oct. 29. The event is hosted by the Piedmont Newnan Healthcare system. The proceeds will benefit their fitness center at 26 W. Court Square. After taking...
Newnan Times-Herald
Newnan, Coweta set to mediate LOST disagreement
A mediation date has been set for Coweta County and the city of Newnan to possibly come to an agreement for local option sales tax revenue splits. County and city officials will meet Oct. 17 at 9 a.m. at the Newnan Centre, located at 1515 Lower Fayetteville Road in Newnan, for a mediation conference.
Newnan Times-Herald
Marc Wilson sentenced to 10 years
On Tuesday, a Sharpsburg man was sentenced to 10 years in prison, the longest sentence possible, for a June 2020 shooting in Statesboro that killed a teenage girl. William Marcus “Marc” Wilson, 23, was convicted of involuntary manslaughter on Aug. 31, after shooting at the truck that Haley Hutcheson, then 17, was riding in. Wilson, the biracial son of former Coweta County fire Chief Pat Wilson, had said that he was defending himself and his white girlfriend from a racist attack. He and his girlfriend, who was in the car with him, testified that the truck was trying to run them off the road.
Newnan Times-Herald
Local swimmers to participate in Swim Across America event
Three local swimmers will be participating in the upcoming Swim Across America event with a goal of $5,000 to benefit the Aflac Cancer & Blood Disorders Center of Children's Healthcare of Atlanta (CHOA). This Saturday, September 24, Team DCS - along with nearly 20 Olympians and 750+ Swimmers from around...
Newnan Times-Herald
Coweta launches tornado assistance program
The Coweta County Board of Commissioners, along with the local Emergency Management Agency, is launching a Tornado Assistance Program to help unincorporated residents impacted by the EF4 tornado that hit in March 2021. The county says the program will initially focus on removing standing damaged trees from within 125 feet...
Newnan Times-Herald
‘Blues’ fundraiser to benefit Meals on Wheels
The power of music will once again be utilized to help raise money for Meals on Wheels. On Saturday, Oct. 8, Greenville Street Park will host the “Coweta Blues Benefit,” featuring a number of local musicians, including organizer Kris Youmans. “I enjoy using music to support local organizations,”...
Newnan Times-Herald
Coweta approves seven ARPA awards to five organizations
The Coweta County Board of Commissioners unanimously approved a total of $1,539,975 in American Rescue Plan Act, or ARPA, funds for a number of non-profit organizations in the county. In total, seven awards were issued to five different organizations. Meals on Wheels of Coweta, Inc. was awarded $280,647. The purpose...
Newnan Times-Herald
Newnan man arrested for kidnapping following domestic incident
A Newnan man is in the Coweta County Jail on charges of felony kidnapping following a domestic incident on Sunday. Coweta County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested William Aaron Pogue, 30, on charges of felony kidnapping after deputies arrived at the Motel 6 on Herring Road in reference to a report of a man and woman physically fighting in the motel parking lot.
Newnan Times-Herald
GBI charges Coweta developer with bribery
A Coweta County developer is facing felony charges after a lengthy investigation by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. Richard Jason Veitch 42, of Moreland, is currently charged with two counts of felony bribery. He was booked in the Coweta County Jail on Tuesday. The investigation began in August 2020 when...
