TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - HERE’S MY TURNING POINT treatment center is hosting a ribbon cutting ceremony for its newly renovated facility on Sept. 25 at 1 p.m. The facility is located on 2345 Dorr St, and is a treatment center for addiction, recovery and mental health. The center is dedicated to helping individuals and families impacted by mental health and substance use disorders. They hope to improve the quality of life through advocacy, education and service.

TOLEDO, OH ・ 21 HOURS AGO