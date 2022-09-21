Read full article on original website
Local treatment center hosts ribbon cutting ceremony
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - HERE’S MY TURNING POINT treatment center is hosting a ribbon cutting ceremony for its newly renovated facility on Sept. 25 at 1 p.m. The facility is located on 2345 Dorr St, and is a treatment center for addiction, recovery and mental health. The center is dedicated to helping individuals and families impacted by mental health and substance use disorders. They hope to improve the quality of life through advocacy, education and service.
Toledo-Lucas County extends latest round of rental assistance
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Lucas County Emergency Rental Assistance Program application will remain open until the end of the year. The application portal assists eligible households with up to 15 months of assistance. The program includes current, future, and even past-due rent. In addition, new renters’ fees, security deposits, utility deposits, and utility payments are also included.
A look back in time: Time capsule from 1976 opened at Shoreland Elementary
TOLEDO, Ohio — Washington Local elementary students started school this year in a brand new building. Shoreland and Silver Creek are both brand new buildings thanks to a combined 3.0-mill bond issue and a 3.9-mill operating levy that the community approved in 2019. The new buildings replace the old...
Road to be dedicated as Brandon Stalker Memorial Way
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Washington Local Schools district will be dedicating a roadway to Officer Brandon Stalker on Oct. 12. The Brandon Stalker Memorial Way will be located on Alexis Road, between Tetherwood and Herst, in front of Whitmer Criminal Justice Garage which is located on 5601 Clegg Dr.
Hancock County hosts Oktoberfest today
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Oktoberfest is happening today in Downtown Findlay to celebrate German Heritage in Hancock County. The festival will begin at 2 p.m. and last until 10:30 p.m., with family-friendly activities, live music, polka dancing, contests, German food and a large selection of beer and wine. It has become one of the largest single-day events in the region, by hosting over 6,000 people.
Staff shortages cause appointment backlog at a local low-cost spay/neuter clinic
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Like a lot of businesses, veterinary clinics here at home and across the country are hiring. Humane Ohio is one of them. The staff shortage at the low-cost spay/neuter clinic has led to a big backlog when it comes to getting an appointment right now. Thousands...
Fulton County’s Only Corn Maze Opens For Fall
GOATS … One of the many animals at T22 Farms petting zoo is a kids favorite, goats. (PHOTOS BY LINDSAY PHILLIPS, STAFF) What started out three years ago as a roadside stand that stemmed from a hobby through COVID, is now the only corn maze in Fulton County, kno...
Neighborhood Nuisance: Vacant eyesore troubles disabled neighbors
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - On Barrow St. there’s a vacant, overgrown eyesore that’s been troubling neighbors for years. So much so, that they’ve named the home’s backyard “the jungle”. The home has garnered attention before, as 13abc has covered the property previously. Kevin Perrine...
Seneca and Wyandot counties fights to save its only domestic violence shelter
FOSTORIA, Ohio (WTVG) - First Step Center for Domestic Violence Services has been in Fostoria for decades. However, the only domestic violence emergency shelter serving Seneca and Wyandot Counties could be closed in a matter of months. First Step provides emergency shelter for men, women, and children. On any given...
Mom-to-mom sale with Toledo Mother’s of Twins Club
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Mother’s of Twins Club is hosting the fall mom-to-mom sale on Sunday, Sept. 25 at Tam-O-Shanter located on 7060 W Sylvania. The sale will start at noon and last until 3 p.m., carrying various kid’s toys, clothes and more, for all ages.
Maumee store that’s helped entertain generations of local families is closing
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Pinball is a popular pastime for a lot of people, and a Maumee store has sold the machines for decades. But it’s the end of the road for “DrScott’s.” The longtime business is closing its doors in a matter of days. Scott...
Toledo Lucas County Emergency Rental Assistance Application Portal Open Until the End of the Year
Anti-mask lawsuit against Perrysburg Schools dismissed, costs $12K in taxes
PERRYSBURG, Ohio — In February, 2022, parents sued Perrysburg schools for student mask requirements during the COVID-19 pandemic that continued after the state of Ohio lifted mask mandates. Perrysburg Schools announced Friday the case had been dismissed in court. The school district expressed gratitude for the dismissal. "We are...
Swatting incidents at Scott High School, Findlay, throughout Ohio
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police said there was no active shooter at Scott High School and Findlay Police said they received a false report of an active shooter at Findlay High School as well. Crews were dispatched and cleared both schools Friday afternoon. Toledo Police said that there have...
All-terrain wheelchair allows people of all abilities to explore Oak Openings Metropark
WHITEHOUSE, Ohio — No one should be prevented from enjoying the natural beauty of our region based on their ability to get around, and Metroparks Toledo is making sure that’s true for all their visitors. Visitors to Oak Openings Preserve Metropark are now able to rent out a...
A Woodville family is on a mission to prevent suicide
WOODVILLE, Ohio — Jake Lewandowski was only 26-years-old when he died a year ago. Now, his family is on a mission to keep his legacy alive. "He was awesome. He was well loved," his mom, Angie Lewandowski said. Jake's grandma, Theresa Wright, referred to her first grandson as everything....
Ohio AG gives company 1 week to pay money it owes to University of Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio (WANE) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost warned ProMedica Health System, a healthcare organization headquartered in Toledo, it has one week to make one of two payments the company owes the University of Toledo or face a lawsuit from the state. The University of Toledo and ProMedica...
Anonymous call causes Pettisville school district to lockdown
FULTON COUNTY, OHIO, Ohio — Pettisville schools went on lockdown Thursday afternoon following an anonymous call indicating a possible active shooter in the district. The call came in at 12:54 p.m., at which point officers were dispatched to investigate the potential threat. After a brief investigation officers cleared the...
Lucas, Wood counties move into yellow designation for COVID-19
LUCAS COUNTY, Ohio — Lucas and Wood counties were downgraded to the yellow COVID-19 Community Level on Thursday by the CDC, one week after a small bump in cases pushed the counties into the red designation. The yellow designation comes with recommendations for both public and personal health and...
Victims of BP Husky Refinery fire identified
OREGON, Ohio — The identities of the two workers killed in a fire at the BP Husky Refinery on Tuesday night have been released. Brothers Ben and Max Morrissey were part of the United Steelworkers Local 1-346. The Union reported that the brothers leave behind families, including young children.
