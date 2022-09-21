ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Archbold, OH

13abc.com

Local treatment center hosts ribbon cutting ceremony

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - HERE’S MY TURNING POINT treatment center is hosting a ribbon cutting ceremony for its newly renovated facility on Sept. 25 at 1 p.m. The facility is located on 2345 Dorr St, and is a treatment center for addiction, recovery and mental health. The center is dedicated to helping individuals and families impacted by mental health and substance use disorders. They hope to improve the quality of life through advocacy, education and service.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Toledo-Lucas County extends latest round of rental assistance

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Lucas County Emergency Rental Assistance Program application will remain open until the end of the year. The application portal assists eligible households with up to 15 months of assistance. The program includes current, future, and even past-due rent. In addition, new renters’ fees, security deposits, utility deposits, and utility payments are also included.
LUCAS COUNTY, OH
13abc.com

Road to be dedicated as Brandon Stalker Memorial Way

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Washington Local Schools district will be dedicating a roadway to Officer Brandon Stalker on Oct. 12. The Brandon Stalker Memorial Way will be located on Alexis Road, between Tetherwood and Herst, in front of Whitmer Criminal Justice Garage which is located on 5601 Clegg Dr.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Hancock County hosts Oktoberfest today

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Oktoberfest is happening today in Downtown Findlay to celebrate German Heritage in Hancock County. The festival will begin at 2 p.m. and last until 10:30 p.m., with family-friendly activities, live music, polka dancing, contests, German food and a large selection of beer and wine. It has become one of the largest single-day events in the region, by hosting over 6,000 people.
HANCOCK COUNTY, OH
thevillagereporter.com

Fulton County’s Only Corn Maze Opens For Fall

GOATS … One of the many animals at T22 Farms petting zoo is a kids favorite, goats. (PHOTOS BY LINDSAY PHILLIPS, STAFF) What started out three years ago as a roadside stand that stemmed from a hobby through COVID, is now the only corn maze in Fulton County, kno...
FULTON COUNTY, OH
13abc.com

Neighborhood Nuisance: Vacant eyesore troubles disabled neighbors

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - On Barrow St. there’s a vacant, overgrown eyesore that’s been troubling neighbors for years. So much so, that they’ve named the home’s backyard “the jungle”. The home has garnered attention before, as 13abc has covered the property previously. Kevin Perrine...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Mom-to-mom sale with Toledo Mother’s of Twins Club

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Mother’s of Twins Club is hosting the fall mom-to-mom sale on Sunday, Sept. 25 at Tam-O-Shanter located on 7060 W Sylvania. The sale will start at noon and last until 3 p.m., carrying various kid’s toys, clothes and more, for all ages.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Swatting incidents at Scott High School, Findlay, throughout Ohio

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police said there was no active shooter at Scott High School and Findlay Police said they received a false report of an active shooter at Findlay High School as well. Crews were dispatched and cleared both schools Friday afternoon. Toledo Police said that there have...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

A Woodville family is on a mission to prevent suicide

WOODVILLE, Ohio — Jake Lewandowski was only 26-years-old when he died a year ago. Now, his family is on a mission to keep his legacy alive. "He was awesome. He was well loved," his mom, Angie Lewandowski said. Jake's grandma, Theresa Wright, referred to her first grandson as everything....
WOODVILLE, OH
WTOL 11

Anonymous call causes Pettisville school district to lockdown

FULTON COUNTY, OHIO, Ohio — Pettisville schools went on lockdown Thursday afternoon following an anonymous call indicating a possible active shooter in the district. The call came in at 12:54 p.m., at which point officers were dispatched to investigate the potential threat. After a brief investigation officers cleared the...
PETTISVILLE, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Victims of BP Husky Refinery fire identified

OREGON, Ohio — The identities of the two workers killed in a fire at the BP Husky Refinery on Tuesday night have been released. Brothers Ben and Max Morrissey were part of the United Steelworkers Local 1-346. The Union reported that the brothers leave behind families, including young children.
OREGON, OH

