Read full article on original website
Related
theharlemvalleynews.net
High Tech donation elevates BOCES welding program
POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. – A vertical milling machine, formerly used by Rensselear Polytechnic Institute, is the latest cutting edge technology to be added to the Dutchess BOCES Career and Technical Institute. This Computerized Numeric Control (CNC) machine is capable of cutting and shaping different materials into whatever object it is...
theharlemvalleynews.net
Aging News For the week of September 26
The Office for the Aging Senior Prom is back after a two-year hiatus and seats are going quickly, but we’re not at the sellout point yet. There’s still time for you and your friends to purchase seats for the prom, which takes place on Monday, October 24th from noon to 4 p.m. at Villa Borghese in the Town of Wappinger (70 Widmer Rd.).
theharlemvalleynews.net
Obituary, Caitlin Elizabeth Utter
Caitlin Elizabeth Utter, 27, a lifelong area resident, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, September 22, 2022. Born on February 7, 1995 in Danbury, CT, she was the daughter of Bonnie Lin A. Utter Jones of Wingdale, NY and Michael Llanes of Highland, NY. Caitlin was a graduate of Dover High School Class of 2013. Anyone who knew Caitlin knew she had a big heart for those she loved, especially her son.
Comments / 0