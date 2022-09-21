The Office for the Aging Senior Prom is back after a two-year hiatus and seats are going quickly, but we’re not at the sellout point yet. There’s still time for you and your friends to purchase seats for the prom, which takes place on Monday, October 24th from noon to 4 p.m. at Villa Borghese in the Town of Wappinger (70 Widmer Rd.).

