ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dutchess County, NY

Comments / 0

Related
theharlemvalleynews.net

High Tech donation elevates BOCES welding program

POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. – A vertical milling machine, formerly used by Rensselear Polytechnic Institute, is the latest cutting edge technology to be added to the Dutchess BOCES Career and Technical Institute. This Computerized Numeric Control (CNC) machine is capable of cutting and shaping different materials into whatever object it is...
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
theharlemvalleynews.net

Aging News For the week of September 26

The Office for the Aging Senior Prom is back after a two-year hiatus and seats are going quickly, but we’re not at the sellout point yet. There’s still time for you and your friends to purchase seats for the prom, which takes place on Monday, October 24th from noon to 4 p.m. at Villa Borghese in the Town of Wappinger (70 Widmer Rd.).
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
theharlemvalleynews.net

Obituary, Caitlin Elizabeth Utter

Caitlin Elizabeth Utter, 27, a lifelong area resident, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, September 22, 2022. Born on February 7, 1995 in Danbury, CT, she was the daughter of Bonnie Lin A. Utter Jones of Wingdale, NY and Michael Llanes of Highland, NY. Caitlin was a graduate of Dover High School Class of 2013. Anyone who knew Caitlin knew she had a big heart for those she loved, especially her son.
WINGDALE, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy