Madera, CA

yourcentralvalley.com

Police: Fresno Target employee attacked inside store

FRESNO, Calif. ( ) – A Fresno Target employee is recovering after being attacked on the job Sunday morning. Fresno police say they were called to the Target in River Park shortly after 9:00 a.m. for a report of a male employee who had been assaulted. Officers say the...
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Pit maneuver stops police pursuit

CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A chase ensued through Clovis and Fresno after a man fled from police on Sunday evening. According to the Clovis Police Department, they responded to a domestic disturbance call at a Clovis residence, where they came in contact with a male who was involved in the incident, but refused to cooperate with the police. […]
CLOVIS, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

ARRESTED: Suspect in custody for Saturday stabbing death

FRESNO, Calif. ( ) – A suspect is now in custody, accused in the stabbing death of a 20-year-old man in southwest Fresno early Saturday morning. Officers say they were called to the 1400 block of “P” Street after midnight for a report of a stabbing. They...
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

How serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer is connected to Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Over 30 years ago, American serial killer and cannibal Jeffrey Dahmer was arrested for murdering and dismembering more than a dozen young men and boys. Dahmer’s killings began in 1978 with the murder of 18-year-old Steven Mark Hicks, a hitchhiker who he had picked up, and continued until his arrest on […]
FRESNO, CA
Madera Tribune

O’Donnell went from Vineyard St. to Hollywood

Walter “Spec” O’Donnell, the Madera boy who made Hollywood stand up and take notice. Born in 1911, he died in 1986 and was buried in Arbor Vitae. The atmosphere in Madera County’s Superior Court was tense on Jan. 19, 1924. Several very important people had gathered there on that day to witness the outcome of a fight that was to settle the fate of a young movie star from Madera.
MADERA, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

Man shot and killed in Goshen; detectives investigating

GOSHEN, Calif. ( ) – An investigation is underway following a homicide in Goshen. The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office says their department received a call regarding a victim of a shooting around 5:15 a.m. Sunday. Deputies were dispatched to the 6500 block of Avenue 308. Upon their arrival,...
GOSHEN, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Street vendor’s food thrown away outside Fresno concert

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Social media users are calling an encounter between the Fresno County Department of Public Health and a Central Valley street vendor an ‘injustice.’ In a viral video from Friday night outside the Save Mart Center after a concert, the health department is seen tossing away hot dogs after finding out the […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Missing Sanger teenager could be in Fresno

SANGER, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities are searching for a high school student who was reported missing earlier this week in Sanger. Officials with the Sanger Police Department said 17-year-old Lauren Emily Johnson was last seen around 10:00 p.m. on Tuesday at an apartment complex near 10th Street and Bethel Avenue. Investigators believe that Johnson may […]
SANGER, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Driver flips car near Fresno State

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A driver flipped his car on its side, near Fresno State Friday morning, according to Fresno Police officers. The crash happened around 5:00 a.m. near Chestnut and Shaw avenues. Police say the driver was southbound on Chestnut Avenue when he came to the roundabout.  According to police, the driver lost control hit a curb, and […]
FRESNO, CA
Madera Tribune

MCH CEO inducted into Hall of Fame

Karen Paolinelli, holding granddaughter Penelope, stands with family after her induction into the Central San Joaquin Nursing Hall of Fame. The Madera Community Hospital CEO originally received the honor in 2020, but because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the induction ceremony was postponed until earlier this month. Getting inducted into a...
MADERA, CA
crimevoice.com

Sophia Mason murder investigation concludes with arrest of suspected killer

Above: Sophia Mason’s last school photo (Melissa Harris / KRON 4) Suspect photos courtesy of Merced Police Department. After a six-month manhunt, Merced police have announced the arrest of the man suspected of killing 8-year-old Sophia Mason of Hayward. On September 10 of this year, the investigation into Sophia’s...
MERCED, CA
YourCentralValley.com

CHP: Meth, fentanyl found stashed inside car in Merced

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Dozens of pounds of suspected drugs were found hidden inside a car during a traffic stop in Merced, according to the California Highway Patrol. After pulling over a car for a traffic violation, an officer said he noticed several things that led him to believe the driver was involved in […]
MERCED, CA
Bakersfield Californian

PETE TITTL: Tahoe Joe's not as we remembered

There was a time when Tahoe Joe's, a small regional chain, was worthy enough to rank on our annual best restaurants list. In addition to that, they had a happy hour that packed in people with $3 beer or house wine and $3 hamburgers. It didn't seem possible to make money at these price points.
FRESNO, CA

