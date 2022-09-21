Read full article on original website
yourcentralvalley.com
Police: Fresno Target employee attacked inside store
FRESNO, Calif. ( ) – A Fresno Target employee is recovering after being attacked on the job Sunday morning. Fresno police say they were called to the Target in River Park shortly after 9:00 a.m. for a report of a male employee who had been assaulted. Officers say the...
Pit maneuver stops police pursuit
CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A chase ensued through Clovis and Fresno after a man fled from police on Sunday evening. According to the Clovis Police Department, they responded to a domestic disturbance call at a Clovis residence, where they came in contact with a male who was involved in the incident, but refused to cooperate with the police. […]
yourcentralvalley.com
ARRESTED: Suspect in custody for Saturday stabbing death
FRESNO, Calif. ( ) – A suspect is now in custody, accused in the stabbing death of a 20-year-old man in southwest Fresno early Saturday morning. Officers say they were called to the 1400 block of “P” Street after midnight for a report of a stabbing. They...
How serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer is connected to Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Over 30 years ago, American serial killer and cannibal Jeffrey Dahmer was arrested for murdering and dismembering more than a dozen young men and boys. Dahmer’s killings began in 1978 with the murder of 18-year-old Steven Mark Hicks, a hitchhiker who he had picked up, and continued until his arrest on […]
Madera Tribune
O’Donnell went from Vineyard St. to Hollywood
Walter “Spec” O’Donnell, the Madera boy who made Hollywood stand up and take notice. Born in 1911, he died in 1986 and was buried in Arbor Vitae. The atmosphere in Madera County’s Superior Court was tense on Jan. 19, 1924. Several very important people had gathered there on that day to witness the outcome of a fight that was to settle the fate of a young movie star from Madera.
2 people found dead outside of Mendota home, police say
An investigation is underway after two people were found dead outside a home in Mendota.
yourcentralvalley.com
Man shot and killed in Goshen; detectives investigating
GOSHEN, Calif. ( ) – An investigation is underway following a homicide in Goshen. The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office says their department received a call regarding a victim of a shooting around 5:15 a.m. Sunday. Deputies were dispatched to the 6500 block of Avenue 308. Upon their arrival,...
Street vendor’s food thrown away outside Fresno concert
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Social media users are calling an encounter between the Fresno County Department of Public Health and a Central Valley street vendor an ‘injustice.’ In a viral video from Friday night outside the Save Mart Center after a concert, the health department is seen tossing away hot dogs after finding out the […]
Missing Sanger teenager could be in Fresno
SANGER, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities are searching for a high school student who was reported missing earlier this week in Sanger. Officials with the Sanger Police Department said 17-year-old Lauren Emily Johnson was last seen around 10:00 p.m. on Tuesday at an apartment complex near 10th Street and Bethel Avenue. Investigators believe that Johnson may […]
Video shows inspectors throwing away food from cart of Fresno vendor
Video of a teenage food vendor went viral after a confrontation with Fresno County health inspectors. While offers of help pour in, officials emphasize that businesses big and small must follow the rules.
Valley officials warning community about 'rainbow fentanyl'
Fentanyl is coming in new forms. The DEA and health officials are warning that criminals are using bright colors to disguise the drug, which they fear could entice kids.
Driver flips car near Fresno State
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A driver flipped his car on its side, near Fresno State Friday morning, according to Fresno Police officers. The crash happened around 5:00 a.m. near Chestnut and Shaw avenues. Police say the driver was southbound on Chestnut Avenue when he came to the roundabout. According to police, the driver lost control hit a curb, and […]
Man found with gun, meth after chase in Fresno, police say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was found with a firearm and drugs after he led officers on a chase, according to the Fresno Police Department. Officials said that officers had been called out to the area of Willow and Butler avenues after someone reported a man was armed with a gun. When officers arrived, […]
Madera Tribune
MCH CEO inducted into Hall of Fame
Karen Paolinelli, holding granddaughter Penelope, stands with family after her induction into the Central San Joaquin Nursing Hall of Fame. The Madera Community Hospital CEO originally received the honor in 2020, but because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the induction ceremony was postponed until earlier this month. Getting inducted into a...
Mother sentenced for grooming daughter to be boyfriend’s ‘third wife’
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Fresno mother and her boyfriend have been sentenced for their roles in sexually abusing the woman’s 12-year-old daughter over the course of several months. On Wednesday, a judge sentenced 40-year-old Tammy Schreiner to four years and four months in prison for helping her boyfriend, 42-year-old Brent Cox, sexually abuse her […]
crimevoice.com
Sophia Mason murder investigation concludes with arrest of suspected killer
Above: Sophia Mason’s last school photo (Melissa Harris / KRON 4) Suspect photos courtesy of Merced Police Department. After a six-month manhunt, Merced police have announced the arrest of the man suspected of killing 8-year-old Sophia Mason of Hayward. On September 10 of this year, the investigation into Sophia’s...
CHP: Meth, fentanyl found stashed inside car in Merced
MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Dozens of pounds of suspected drugs were found hidden inside a car during a traffic stop in Merced, according to the California Highway Patrol. After pulling over a car for a traffic violation, an officer said he noticed several things that led him to believe the driver was involved in […]
My review of Sakura Chaya Japanese Steak House in Clovis
Patti and I went to Sakura the other night after an afternoon of smelling the aromas from another local Japanese steak house. We were out in front but too late for lunch, so we figured we would go for dinner at Sakura.
Bakersfield Californian
PETE TITTL: Tahoe Joe's not as we remembered
There was a time when Tahoe Joe's, a small regional chain, was worthy enough to rank on our annual best restaurants list. In addition to that, they had a happy hour that packed in people with $3 beer or house wine and $3 hamburgers. It didn't seem possible to make money at these price points.
Livingston man shot and killed remembered as loving husband, father
Many knew Navneet Aulakh by the nickname "Nova." He was a father of two and married to his wife for almost 20 years.
