Walter “Spec” O’Donnell, the Madera boy who made Hollywood stand up and take notice. Born in 1911, he died in 1986 and was buried in Arbor Vitae. The atmosphere in Madera County’s Superior Court was tense on Jan. 19, 1924. Several very important people had gathered there on that day to witness the outcome of a fight that was to settle the fate of a young movie star from Madera.

