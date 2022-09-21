ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Queen’s Very Own Pancake Recipe Will Let You Bake Breakfast Fit For Royalty

Britain’s royal family is often surrounded by an aura of regal detachment from everyday life and it’s difficult to imagine members doing regular day-to-day things. But Queen Elizabeth II had been a part of bringing the image of the royal family into a more transparent place; her coronation was the first to be fully televised and now documentaries abound with interviews one-on-one with royalty. Although plenty of strict protocols persist, the royals could be seen doing some relatable, mundane tasks. In fact, Queen Elizabeth had a favorite pancake recipe to start the day off right. Thanks to some astute archivists, everyone can learn the queen’s favorite recipe too.
Reddit Resurfaces Queen Elizabeth’s Pancake Recipe

One great way to honor someone you’ve loved and lost — and to connect with your memories of them — is to make a favorite recipe they shared with you. Bonus points if it’s written in the person’s own hand or typed with an old-fashioned typewriter. So anyone mourning the death of Queen Elizabeth II, who passed away on September 8, at age 96, after more than 70 years on Britain’s throne, may want to pull together a few ingredients and make the Queen’s “drop scones” (or pancakes, as we Americans call them), following the recipe that, according to the National Archives Catalog, she shared with U.S. President Dwight D. Eisenhower in 1960.
