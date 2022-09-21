Read full article on original website
Related
thereminder.com
Superintendent puts focus on student, staff responsibilities
WEST SPRINGFIELD — Coburn School’s new building and a suite of new administrators are the obvious changes as the new school year begins, but Vito Perrone focused on what’s happening inside that building, and what promises he and his staff are making, in his first interim superintendent report at the School Committee meeting on Sept. 13.
Safety concerns will restrict access to Southwick campus on school days
SOUTHWICK — The Southwick-Tolland Granville Regional School District plans to soon close the district’s campus to the general public beginning next month as a safety measure for students. Superintendent Jennifer Willard told the School Committee Tuesday evening that she met with police officials about campus security, and that...
amherstindy.org
Amherst Mourns Death Of High School Junior
Anna Burns, a 16 year-old junior at Amherst Regional High School, collapsed near the end of a cross country race in Ludlow on September 13, 2022. They suffered a cardiac arrest, and although medical personnel at the site and EMT’s were able to restart their heart, they never regained consciousness. After several days, life support was discontinued. According to the family, Anna’s organs were donated as Anna had requested.
thereminder.com
City Council OKs ‘flag lots’ after debate on how many to allow
WESTFIELD – After a hard-fought effort by three councilors to add additional restrictions, an ordinance allowing “flag lots” recently passed its second reading by a Westfield City Council vote of 9 to 3, the minimum needed. The ordinance allows property owners who have enough acreage to subdivide...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Westfield Planning Board agrees to postpone Target warehouse hearing
WESTFIELD — The 80 or so residents who filled Council Chambers Sept. 20 for the Planning Board’s continued hearing on the Target Corp. distribution warehouse facility left after 10 minutes, when board Chair William Carellas announced that the company had asked for a continuance until Oct. 4, and the board voted to accept it.
Gov. Charlie Baker, First Lady Lauren Baker and Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito tour Big E on Massachusetts Day
WEST SPRINGFIELD — Gov. Charlie Baker, First Lady Lauren Baker and Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito had quite the menu for their visit Thursday — their last while in office — to the Eastern States Exposition for Massachusetts Day. It was Craz-E-Burgers breakfast sandwiches first and then on...
Starbucks, Hot Table finally OK’d to open at Mass. Turnpike exit in Westfield
WESTFIELD — After a year and a half of preparation, the Starbucks and Hot Table at 9 Southampton Road were granted a temporary certificate of occupancy and given the OK to open as early as Sept. 23, following some final scrutiny on the plans over the past week from Building Inspector Carissa Lissee and the Planning Board.
6 Brick’s, LLC opens to the public Saturday
The 6 Bricks Cannabis dispensary in Springfield opened on Saturday with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and a reception. According to the 6 Bricks website, they are a cannabis dispensary located in Springfield. It is a black, local, and family-owned business, which is the first of its kind in the industry.
IN THIS ARTICLE
baystatebanner.com
UMass students carry schools’ debt
Yawu Miller is the Banner’s senior editor. VIEW BIO. During Vanessa Snow’s four years at UMass Amherst, new buildings went up almost as fast as her tuition: A new student union, new luxury dorms to attract out-of-state students, a residential cluster for the Honors College, several new science buildings.
thereminder.com
Expert talks part of local libraries’ Climate Week program
GRANVILLE – Voices for Climate, a grassroots community group based in Granville, is partnering with the Emily Williston Library in Easthampton for a three-part virtual climate series called “Saving Us! Working toward Climate Resilience.”. The series coincides with Climate Week, Sept. 24-30, which local libraries are marking with...
amherstindy.org
What’s Happening In Amherst?
You can help us make our events calendar more useful by sending us your listings and including contact information and/or a link for more information. Send events listings to amherstindy@gmail.com. IN PERSON EVENTS. EVERY SATURDAY through NOVEMBER 19. Amherst Farmers’ Market. Town Common 7:30 a.m – 1:30 p.m. Farm to...
East Longmeadow residents in uproar over proposed warehouse project at abandoned packing plant
EAST LONGMEADOW - Few things galvanize well-off suburbanites as swiftly as a prospective warehouse project by out-of-state developers. After a Conservation Commission meeting last week when townsfolk learned details of the proposed 562,860 square-foot project at the long-abandoned Package Machinery site at 330 Chestnut St., a movement erupted. This small town has joined a nationwide neighborhood-based resistance to growing numbers of warehouses to support e-commerce.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Eyewitness News
Student loan forgiveness available for public service workers
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - If you’re a public service worker, you could have thousands of dollars in student loans forgiven. This applies to people who work as teachers, first responders and government employees. A coalition is helping raise awareness about this and assisting with the process because they say...
westernmassnews.com
Residents seek safety changes after recent Boston Road crash
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -A crash sent two people to the hospital in Springfield Thursday night is just the latest on Boston Road and neighbors are concerned. They want changes made to prevent more accidents in the area. One man who lives off Boston road told Western Mass News that he sees too many accidents happen in that area and his calls for action have been growing for years.
thereminder.com
Calabrese, Velis bring different perspectives to Senate race
WESTERN MASS. – With the district lines redrawn and the primaries over, incumbent John Velis and challenger Cecilia Calabrese are now running head-to-head for the state Senate seat serving Westfield, Agawam, Holyoke, Easthampton and several other towns. Both candidates said they’re willing to debate the issues. In conversations with...
westernmassnews.com
2 Longmeadow teens saved from CT River
CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Two teens were rescued by from the Connecticut River after their boat took on water Saturday morning. According to the Hampden County Sheriff’s office, deputies of their Marine Patrol Unit were flagged down by two teens just before 8:30 a.m. under I-391 near the Medina Street boat ramp.
The Oldest Cemetery in the United States is Located in MA (video)
It's the time of year when things are getting spooky. There's no doubt that we are going to continue to see ghost tours, haunted hayrides, Halloween parties, and cemetery tours not only throughout Berkshire County but throughout Massachusetts in general. There are a Pair of Cemetery Tours Coming Up in...
westernmassnews.com
Springfield Gardens residents protest over living conditions
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Residents at Springfield Gardens still say they are still looking for relief from what they call unsafe living conditions. This time, they are taking their protests to the attorney’s office that represents their landlord. About a dozen Springfield Gardens residents protested Friday afternoon. Western Mass...
West Springfield PD: Piper Rd. area now safe after threat
West Springfield Police say that the Piper Road area is now safe, after a situation in the area that caused all public schools to be placed on a two-hour delay.
fallriverreporter.com
Despite big win on State Lottery scratch ticket, Massachusetts woman has no plans to move
People make big plans when they hit big money on lottery games but moving doesn’t appear to be on the list for a Massachusetts woman that just hit on a million-dollar scratch ticket. Beth Brown has won a $1 million prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “Millions” $30 instant...
Comments / 0