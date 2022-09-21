ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Longmeadow, MA

thereminder.com

Superintendent puts focus on student, staff responsibilities

WEST SPRINGFIELD — Coburn School’s new building and a suite of new administrators are the obvious changes as the new school year begins, but Vito Perrone focused on what’s happening inside that building, and what promises he and his staff are making, in his first interim superintendent report at the School Committee meeting on Sept. 13.
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
amherstindy.org

Amherst Mourns Death Of High School Junior

Anna Burns, a 16 year-old junior at Amherst Regional High School, collapsed near the end of a cross country race in Ludlow on September 13, 2022. They suffered a cardiac arrest, and although medical personnel at the site and EMT’s were able to restart their heart, they never regained consciousness. After several days, life support was discontinued. According to the family, Anna’s organs were donated as Anna had requested.
AMHERST, MA
thereminder.com

City Council OKs ‘flag lots’ after debate on how many to allow

WESTFIELD – After a hard-fought effort by three councilors to add additional restrictions, an ordinance allowing “flag lots” recently passed its second reading by a Westfield City Council vote of 9 to 3, the minimum needed. The ordinance allows property owners who have enough acreage to subdivide...
WESTFIELD, MA
Longmeadow, MA
WWLP

6 Brick’s, LLC opens to the public Saturday

The 6 Bricks Cannabis dispensary in Springfield opened on Saturday with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and a reception. According to the 6 Bricks website, they are a cannabis dispensary located in Springfield. It is a black, local, and family-owned business, which is the first of its kind in the industry.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
baystatebanner.com

UMass students carry schools’ debt

Yawu Miller is the Banner’s senior editor. VIEW BIO. During Vanessa Snow’s four years at UMass Amherst, new buildings went up almost as fast as her tuition: A new student union, new luxury dorms to attract out-of-state students, a residential cluster for the Honors College, several new science buildings.
BOSTON, MA
thereminder.com

Expert talks part of local libraries’ Climate Week program

GRANVILLE – Voices for Climate, a grassroots community group based in Granville, is partnering with the Emily Williston Library in Easthampton for a three-part virtual climate series called “Saving Us! Working toward Climate Resilience.”. The series coincides with Climate Week, Sept. 24-30, which local libraries are marking with...
GRANVILLE, MA
amherstindy.org

What’s Happening In Amherst?

You can help us make our events calendar more useful by sending us your listings and including contact information and/or a link for more information. Send events listings to amherstindy@gmail.com. IN PERSON EVENTS. EVERY SATURDAY through NOVEMBER 19. Amherst Farmers’ Market. Town Common 7:30 a.m – 1:30 p.m. Farm to...
AMHERST, MA
MassLive.com

East Longmeadow residents in uproar over proposed warehouse project at abandoned packing plant

EAST LONGMEADOW - Few things galvanize well-off suburbanites as swiftly as a prospective warehouse project by out-of-state developers. After a Conservation Commission meeting last week when townsfolk learned details of the proposed 562,860 square-foot project at the long-abandoned Package Machinery site at 330 Chestnut St., a movement erupted. This small town has joined a nationwide neighborhood-based resistance to growing numbers of warehouses to support e-commerce.
EAST LONGMEADOW, MA
Eyewitness News

Student loan forgiveness available for public service workers

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - If you’re a public service worker, you could have thousands of dollars in student loans forgiven. This applies to people who work as teachers, first responders and government employees. A coalition is helping raise awareness about this and assisting with the process because they say...
HARTFORD, CT
westernmassnews.com

Residents seek safety changes after recent Boston Road crash

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -A crash sent two people to the hospital in Springfield Thursday night is just the latest on Boston Road and neighbors are concerned. They want changes made to prevent more accidents in the area. One man who lives off Boston road told Western Mass News that he sees too many accidents happen in that area and his calls for action have been growing for years.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
thereminder.com

Calabrese, Velis bring different perspectives to Senate race

WESTERN MASS. – With the district lines redrawn and the primaries over, incumbent John Velis and challenger Cecilia Calabrese are now running head-to-head for the state Senate seat serving Westfield, Agawam, Holyoke, Easthampton and several other towns. Both candidates said they’re willing to debate the issues. In conversations with...
WESTFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

2 Longmeadow teens saved from CT River

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Two teens were rescued by from the Connecticut River after their boat took on water Saturday morning. According to the Hampden County Sheriff’s office, deputies of their Marine Patrol Unit were flagged down by two teens just before 8:30 a.m. under I-391 near the Medina Street boat ramp.
LONGMEADOW, MA
westernmassnews.com

Springfield Gardens residents protest over living conditions

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Residents at Springfield Gardens still say they are still looking for relief from what they call unsafe living conditions. This time, they are taking their protests to the attorney’s office that represents their landlord. About a dozen Springfield Gardens residents protested Friday afternoon. Western Mass...
SPRINGFIELD, MA

