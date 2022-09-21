ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pettisville, OH

Previous discipline report is not included in personnel file of dismissed assistant principal and coach

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Further details regarding the hiring and background of a now former Lake High School football coach and assistant principal have come to the light. As reported earlier this week, documents from another school district show Joshua Andrews having an inappropriate texting relationship with a student. But it doesn’t look like those files ever made it to his job at Lake School District.
Law enforcement respond to multiple 'hoax' reports of active school shooters

OHIO — Multiple law enforcement agencies across the state responded to what were found to be hoax reports of active shooters in schools. The Ohio School Safety Center reported it was made aware of active shooter threats made to schools across Ohio, following a trend seen across the U.S. during the past week. The OSSC said it was actively working with the Statewide Terrorism Analysis and Crime Center, as well as schools and local law enforcement, to support efforts in investigation of the threats.
Anonymous call causes Pettisville school district to lockdown

FULTON COUNTY, OHIO, Ohio — Pettisville schools went on lockdown Thursday afternoon following an anonymous call indicating a possible active shooter in the district. The call came in at 12:54 p.m., at which point officers were dispatched to investigate the potential threat. After a brief investigation officers cleared the...
Swatting incidents at Scott High School, Findlay, throughout Ohio

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police said there was no active shooter at Scott High School and Findlay Police said they received a false report of an active shooter at Findlay High School as well. Crews were dispatched and cleared both schools Friday afternoon. Toledo Police said that there have...
Michigan Department of Corrections & State Police Conduct Compliance Checks in Lenawee County

Adrian, MI – The Michigan Department of Corrections and the Michigan State Police Monroe Post conducted compliance checks of parolees and probationers in Lenawee County. Eleven compliance checks were conducted on Wednesday, September 21st, resulting in two arrests for violations, weapons and narcotics being confiscated, and new charges being sought. MDOC will be increasing compliance checks under the new initiative, Operation Safe Neighborhoods.
TPD: One person shot at 7-Eleven on Woodville Road

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One person was shot outside 7-Eleven on the 500 block of Woodville Road early Saturday morning, according to the Toledo Police Department. Police told 13abc that the victim is a male and was shot in the foot. The suspect took off. TPD are investigating and no...
Putnam County court records

Kelvin J. Bish, 23, Continental, was sentenced to 60 days jail for violating community control standards. The violations included having contact last June with a minor under the age of 18 without permission of his supervising officer. He was given credit for 39 days served and was placed on five years community control. He was originally convicted of unlawful sexual conducted with a minor.
Road to be dedicated as Brandon Stalker Memorial Way

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Washington Local Schools district will be dedicating a roadway to Officer Brandon Stalker on Oct. 12. The Brandon Stalker Memorial Way will be located on Alexis Road, between Tetherwood and Herst, in front of Whitmer Criminal Justice Garage which is located on 5601 Clegg Dr.
Colon: Suicide rates among our communities

While we are concluding September’s Suicide Prevention Awareness Month for 2022, the Mental Health & Recovery Services Board of Allen, Auglaize, and Hardin Counties is continually working to prevent suicide. The Board funds many local resources and initiatives for suicide prevention. The Hopeline is a local helpline available 24/7...
Fulton County’s Only Corn Maze Opens For Fall

GOATS … One of the many animals at T22 Farms petting zoo is a kids favorite, goats. (PHOTOS BY LINDSAY PHILLIPS, STAFF) What started out three years ago as a roadside stand that stemmed from a hobby through COVID, is now the only corn maze in Fulton County, kno...
