Anti-mask lawsuit against Perrysburg Schools dismissed, costs $12K in taxes
PERRYSBURG, Ohio — In February, 2022, parents sued Perrysburg schools for student mask requirements during the COVID-19 pandemic that continued after the state of Ohio lifted mask mandates. Perrysburg Schools announced Friday the case had been dismissed in court. The school district expressed gratitude for the dismissal. "We are...
13abc.com
Previous discipline report is not included in personnel file of dismissed assistant principal and coach
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Further details regarding the hiring and background of a now former Lake High School football coach and assistant principal have come to the light. As reported earlier this week, documents from another school district show Joshua Andrews having an inappropriate texting relationship with a student. But it doesn’t look like those files ever made it to his job at Lake School District.
spectrumnews1.com
Law enforcement respond to multiple 'hoax' reports of active school shooters
OHIO — Multiple law enforcement agencies across the state responded to what were found to be hoax reports of active shooters in schools. The Ohio School Safety Center reported it was made aware of active shooter threats made to schools across Ohio, following a trend seen across the U.S. during the past week. The OSSC said it was actively working with the Statewide Terrorism Analysis and Crime Center, as well as schools and local law enforcement, to support efforts in investigation of the threats.
Anonymous call causes Pettisville school district to lockdown
FULTON COUNTY, OHIO, Ohio — Pettisville schools went on lockdown Thursday afternoon following an anonymous call indicating a possible active shooter in the district. The call came in at 12:54 p.m., at which point officers were dispatched to investigate the potential threat. After a brief investigation officers cleared the...
Elmwood Local Schools superintendent says threat from student 'looks like misunderstanding'
WOOD COUNTY, Ohio — A student's post to Snapchat was initially thought to be a threat involving the Elmwood Local Schools District, but as of Tuesday evening, it now "does not seem like the student made a threat," Superintendent Tony Borton said. "Initially it looks like that this was...
13abc.com
Swatting incidents at Scott High School, Findlay, throughout Ohio
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police said there was no active shooter at Scott High School and Findlay Police said they received a false report of an active shooter at Findlay High School as well. Crews were dispatched and cleared both schools Friday afternoon. Toledo Police said that there have...
A look back in time: Time capsule from 1976 opened at Shoreland Elementary
TOLEDO, Ohio — Washington Local elementary students started school this year in a brand new building. Shoreland and Silver Creek are both brand new buildings thanks to a combined 3.0-mill bond issue and a 3.9-mill operating levy that the community approved in 2019. The new buildings replace the old...
965thecave.com
Lenawee County High School Football Scoreboard Week 5
Adrian, MI – Week five of the Lenawee County high school football season had several games with wide margins. Here were the results:. Morenci @ Britton-Deerfield (Noon)
13abc.com
Staff shortages cause appointment backlog at a local low-cost spay/neuter clinic
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Like a lot of businesses, veterinary clinics here at home and across the country are hiring. Humane Ohio is one of them. The staff shortage at the low-cost spay/neuter clinic has led to a big backlog when it comes to getting an appointment right now. Thousands...
Teen arrested on gun charges at high school football game
A student has been charged with having a deadly weapon in a School Safety Zone during a high school football game in Sandusky County on Sept. 16.
wlen.com
Michigan Department of Corrections & State Police Conduct Compliance Checks in Lenawee County
Adrian, MI – The Michigan Department of Corrections and the Michigan State Police Monroe Post conducted compliance checks of parolees and probationers in Lenawee County. Eleven compliance checks were conducted on Wednesday, September 21st, resulting in two arrests for violations, weapons and narcotics being confiscated, and new charges being sought. MDOC will be increasing compliance checks under the new initiative, Operation Safe Neighborhoods.
13abc.com
Seneca and Wyandot counties fights to save its only domestic violence shelter
FOSTORIA, Ohio (WTVG) - First Step Center for Domestic Violence Services has been in Fostoria for decades. However, the only domestic violence emergency shelter serving Seneca and Wyandot Counties could be closed in a matter of months. First Step provides emergency shelter for men, women, and children. On any given...
13abc.com
TPD: One person shot at 7-Eleven on Woodville Road
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One person was shot outside 7-Eleven on the 500 block of Woodville Road early Saturday morning, according to the Toledo Police Department. Police told 13abc that the victim is a male and was shot in the foot. The suspect took off. TPD are investigating and no...
Lima News
Putnam County court records
Kelvin J. Bish, 23, Continental, was sentenced to 60 days jail for violating community control standards. The violations included having contact last June with a minor under the age of 18 without permission of his supervising officer. He was given credit for 39 days served and was placed on five years community control. He was originally convicted of unlawful sexual conducted with a minor.
13abc.com
Road to be dedicated as Brandon Stalker Memorial Way
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Washington Local Schools district will be dedicating a roadway to Officer Brandon Stalker on Oct. 12. The Brandon Stalker Memorial Way will be located on Alexis Road, between Tetherwood and Herst, in front of Whitmer Criminal Justice Garage which is located on 5601 Clegg Dr.
Lucas, Wood counties move into yellow designation for COVID-19
LUCAS COUNTY, Ohio — Lucas and Wood counties were downgraded to the yellow COVID-19 Community Level on Thursday by the CDC, one week after a small bump in cases pushed the counties into the red designation. The yellow designation comes with recommendations for both public and personal health and...
Lima News
Colon: Suicide rates among our communities
While we are concluding September’s Suicide Prevention Awareness Month for 2022, the Mental Health & Recovery Services Board of Allen, Auglaize, and Hardin Counties is continually working to prevent suicide. The Board funds many local resources and initiatives for suicide prevention. The Hopeline is a local helpline available 24/7...
UPDATE: 79-year-old Lucas County woman found safe to cancel Endangered Missing Alert
SYLVANIA, Ohio — UPDATE @ 11:55 p.m.:. Patricia Benton, the 79-year-old Lucas County resident who was the focus of an Endangered Missing Alert, has been found safe, the Lucas County Sheriff’s Office said. That cancels the alert. INITIAL REPORT. An Endangered Missing Alert was issued Friday night for...
thevillagereporter.com
Fulton County’s Only Corn Maze Opens For Fall
GOATS … One of the many animals at T22 Farms petting zoo is a kids favorite, goats. (PHOTOS BY LINDSAY PHILLIPS, STAFF) What started out three years ago as a roadside stand that stemmed from a hobby through COVID, is now the only corn maze in Fulton County, kno...
sent-trib.com
Woman who assaulted developmentally disabled teen applies for judicial release
A former Bowling Green woman sent to prison for assaulting a developmentally disabled teen has applied for judicial release. Kendall Jackson, 25, appeared Monday in the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Molly Mack. Mack said she would take the request under advisement and issue her decision within 10...
