OHIO — Multiple law enforcement agencies across the state responded to what were found to be hoax reports of active shooters in schools. The Ohio School Safety Center reported it was made aware of active shooter threats made to schools across Ohio, following a trend seen across the U.S. during the past week. The OSSC said it was actively working with the Statewide Terrorism Analysis and Crime Center, as well as schools and local law enforcement, to support efforts in investigation of the threats.

